Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Hunt Direction as Meta Captures Spotlight

The markets are higher out of the gate, with all three of the major stock market averages seeing green, including a fractional gain in the Nasdaq Composite. Meta Platforms (Nasdaq: META) is a standout, tacking on 3.5% today on reports that the social media giant will be slashing its capex for its Metaverse initiative. A Bloomberg report suggests Meta could cut its Metaverse budget by nearly one-third.

Broader sectors of the economy are mixed, with no real conviction in either direction.

The latest Challenger, Gray & Christmas report revealed more than 1 million Americans were laid off in 2025, levels not seen since the pandemic era. Last month, more than 71,000 workers lost their jobs, buoying the total 1.17 million for the year so far, owing to a perfect storm of corporate restructurings, shuttered businesses and economic uncertainty.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,961.44 Up 75.33 (+0.16%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,471.90 Up 22.81 (+0.08%)

S&P 500: 6,859.37 Up 9.65 (+0.14%)

Market Movers

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) is tumbling by 8.5% today on the heels of its earnings report as a weaker-than-expected outlook overshadowed robust quarterly revenue.

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) has the wind at its back after impressing Wall Street with its revenue outlook and AI integration.

Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) is rising 5.5% this morning after surpassing earnings estimates. However, the stock remains down 21% YTD.

Five Below (Nasdaq; FIVE) is up 3% today as the holiday shopping season gets underway and consumers seek deals.

Palantir (Nasdaq: PLTR) stock is meandering between positive and negative territory. ARK Invest recently lowered its holdings in the stock.