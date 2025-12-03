Live Nasdaq Composite: Stocks Meander Amid Signals of Economic Uncertainty

Updates appear automatically as they are published.

Live Updates

The markets are continuing their trend of one step forward, two steps back. Today stocks are under pressure on the heels of an ADP jobs report in which private sector jobs alarmingly fell by 32,000 last month, inserting greater uncertainty into the health of the labor market. The Nasdaq Composite is giving up ground, pressured by Big Tech stock Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT), which is tumbling on reports of lowered AI software sales expectations in response to consumer preferences.

Elsewhere, Marvell Technology (Nasdaq: MRVL) is rising by 7.7% today in response to plans to scoop up Celestial AI in multi-billion-dollar transaction, bolstering its AI prowess.

Here’s a look at where things stand as of morning trading:

Dow Jones Industrial Average: 47,526.96 Up 50.50 (+0.11%)

Nasdaq Composite: 23,315.12 Down 102.00 (-0.44%)

S&P 500: 6,822.59 Down 6.78 (-0.06%)

Market Movers

Bank of America has turned increasingly bullish on Amazon (Nasdaq: AMZN), a trend that is gaining momentum on Wall Street of late. The analyst firm lifted its price target on the stock to $303 per share, suggesting there’s upside potential of 31.1%.

CrowdStrike (Nasdaq: CRWD) is spiraling by 3.5% today to below the key $500-per-share threshold. The cybersecurity company’s quarterly results failed to impress investors, owing to a widening YoY loss and a disappointing sales outlook.

Retailer Macy’s (NYSE: M) is falling by 1.4% today despite an improved sales outlook in this critical holiday shopping season. It could be a case of ‘buy the rumor, sell the news’ for the stock.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree (Nasdaq: DLTR) is up 2.6% this morning on better-than-expected quarterly results buoyed by an improved earnings outlook.