Netflix Pulls Further Ahead While Disney Struggles to Stabilize Legacy Media

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported quarterly earnings that exposed two entertainment giants moving in opposite directions. Disney beat EPS estimates at $1.11 versus $1.05 expected but missed on revenue at $22.46 billion against $22.75 billion expected. Netflix met revenue expectations at $11.51 billion while missing on EPS at $5.87 versus $6.97 expected, though a $619 million Brazilian tax dispute skewed that number.

Streaming Profits Versus Legacy Drag

Disney’s direct-to-consumer segment grew revenue 8% on subscription gains across Disney+ and Hulu. Streaming profitability now anchors the growth story. But the Entertainment segment saw operating income collapse 35% on weaker content licensing and continued erosion in linear networks. CFO Hugh Johnston told CNBC the company is “leaving the year with a lot of momentum” in streaming and experiences, yet the revenue miss came directly from traditional media assets.

Netflix posted 17.2% year-over-year revenue growth driven by membership expansion, pricing adjustments, and what management called its best ad sales quarter ever. Operating margin landed at 28%, which would have been higher without the Brazil tax hit. The company rolled out a new TV user interface to 85% of devices and integrated Amazon’s demand-side platform globally. Netflix achieved its highest quarterly view share in both the U.S. and U.K.

Business Driver Disney Netflix Revenue Growth -0.5% YoY +17.2% YoY Operating Margin 11.9% 28.2% Main Growth Engine Streaming + Parks Membership + Ads

One Diversifies Risk. One Doubles Down on Focus.

Disney’s Parks & Experiences segment delivered 13% operating income growth. Management plans to invest $24 billion in content across Entertainment and Sports in fiscal 2026 and doubled the share buyback target to $7 billion. CEO Robert Iger emphasized leveraging “the value of our creative and brand assets” across a portfolio spanning theme parks, cruises, linear TV, and streaming.

Netflix operates with singular focus. No parks. No linear networks. No theatrical releases. The company expects 17% revenue growth in Q4 and forecasts $45.1 billion in revenue for full-year 2025 with a 29% operating margin. It generated $2.66 billion in free cash flow during Q3 compared to Disney’s $739 million. Netflix’s profit margin of 24% runs nearly double Disney’s 13.1%, and return on equity of 42.9% triples Disney’s 12.2%.

Metric Disney Netflix Profit Margin 13.1% 24.0% Free Cash Flow (Recent Quarter) $739M $2.66B P/E Ratio 15.3 45.6

Which Strategy Works Through 2026?

Disney must stabilize legacy media while scaling streaming without cannibalizing what still generates cash. Management expects double-digit adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2026, weighted to the second half. That timing suggests the turnaround takes longer than investors might prefer. Netflix faces a simpler challenge: keep membership growing and prove advertising can scale without degrading the core experience.

Key Differences in Business Models

The two companies present contrasting approaches to entertainment. Netflix operates with a focused streaming model generating higher margins and cash flow, while Disney maintains a diversified portfolio spanning parks, traditional media, and streaming. Each model carries distinct risks and opportunities that investors must weigh based on their own investment criteria and risk tolerance.