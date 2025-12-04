S&P 500
6,858.70
+0.01%
Dow Jones
47,875.60
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
25,586.70
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,536.71
+0.98%
FTSE 100
9,723.30
+0.12%
Nikkei 225
50,559.00
+1.39%
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

Netflix Pulls Further Ahead While Disney Struggles to Stabilize Legacy Media

Quick Read

  • Disney (DIS) beat EPS estimates at $1.11 but missed revenue expectations at $22.46B as its Entertainment segment saw operating income collapse 35%.
  • Disney’s profit margin of 13.1% runs nearly half of Netflix’s 24% while its return on equity of 12.2% trails Netflix at 42.9%.
  • Netflix (NFLX) posted 17.2% revenue growth and generated $2.66B in free cash flow compared to Disney’s $739M.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Netflix Pulls Further Ahead While Disney Struggles to Stabilize Legacy Media

© Neilson Barnard / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) and Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported quarterly earnings that exposed two entertainment giants moving in opposite directions. Disney beat EPS estimates at $1.11 versus $1.05 expected but missed on revenue at $22.46 billion against $22.75 billion expected. Netflix met revenue expectations at $11.51 billion while missing on EPS at $5.87 versus $6.97 expected, though a $619 million Brazilian tax dispute skewed that number.

Streaming Profits Versus Legacy Drag

Disney’s direct-to-consumer segment grew revenue 8% on subscription gains across Disney+ and Hulu. Streaming profitability now anchors the growth story. But the Entertainment segment saw operating income collapse 35% on weaker content licensing and continued erosion in linear networks. CFO Hugh Johnston told CNBC the company is “leaving the year with a lot of momentum” in streaming and experiences, yet the revenue miss came directly from traditional media assets.

Netflix posted 17.2% year-over-year revenue growth driven by membership expansion, pricing adjustments, and what management called its best ad sales quarter ever. Operating margin landed at 28%, which would have been higher without the Brazil tax hit. The company rolled out a new TV user interface to 85% of devices and integrated Amazon’s demand-side platform globally. Netflix achieved its highest quarterly view share in both the U.S. and U.K.

Business Driver Disney Netflix
Revenue Growth -0.5% YoY +17.2% YoY
Operating Margin 11.9% 28.2%
Main Growth Engine Streaming + Parks Membership + Ads

One Diversifies Risk. One Doubles Down on Focus.

Disney’s Parks & Experiences segment delivered 13% operating income growth. Management plans to invest $24 billion in content across Entertainment and Sports in fiscal 2026 and doubled the share buyback target to $7 billion. CEO Robert Iger emphasized leveraging “the value of our creative and brand assets” across a portfolio spanning theme parks, cruises, linear TV, and streaming.

Netflix operates with singular focus. No parks. No linear networks. No theatrical releases. The company expects 17% revenue growth in Q4 and forecasts $45.1 billion in revenue for full-year 2025 with a 29% operating margin. It generated $2.66 billion in free cash flow during Q3 compared to Disney’s $739 million. Netflix’s profit margin of 24% runs nearly double Disney’s 13.1%, and return on equity of 42.9% triples Disney’s 12.2%.

Metric Disney Netflix
Profit Margin 13.1% 24.0%
Free Cash Flow (Recent Quarter) $739M $2.66B
P/E Ratio 15.3 45.6

Which Strategy Works Through 2026?

Disney must stabilize legacy media while scaling streaming without cannibalizing what still generates cash. Management expects double-digit adjusted EPS growth in fiscal 2026, weighted to the second half. That timing suggests the turnaround takes longer than investors might prefer. Netflix faces a simpler challenge: keep membership growing and prove advertising can scale without degrading the core experience.

Key Differences in Business Models

The two companies present contrasting approaches to entertainment. Netflix operates with a focused streaming model generating higher margins and cash flow, while Disney maintains a diversified portfolio spanning parks, traditional media, and streaming. Each model carries distinct risks and opportunities that investors must weigh based on their own investment criteria and risk tolerance.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

Disney (DIS) Climbs in Pre-Market After Mixed Q4 Results
Joel South |

Disney (DIS) Climbs in Pre-Market After Mixed Q4 Results

Disney (NYSE: DIS) beat earnings expectations this morning but missed on revenue, a split result that underscores the tension between…
Can Disney (DIS) Double to $200 After Streaming Posts Another Profit?
Rich Duprey |

Can Disney (DIS) Double to $200 After Streaming Posts Another Profit?

Disney (NYSE:DIS) surprised the market with a stronger-than-expected fiscal fourth quarter earnings report. The entertainment giant was able to beat…
Netflix Shares Down 5% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know
Eric Bleeker |

Netflix Shares Down 5% After Q3 Earnings: Everything You Need to Know

Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) reported Q3 earnings after the bell today. Shares of Netflix were up 61% in the past year,…
Disney’s Shares Continue To Slide
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Disney’s Shares Continue To Slide

The Walt Disney Company cannot get a break as management tries to turn it around. This weekend the Harrison Ford-driven…
Disney Stock (DIS) Gets a Boost From Dividend Hopes, AI
Paul Ausick |

Disney Stock (DIS) Gets a Boost From Dividend Hopes, AI

Disney stock jumped by around 6% shortly after Thursday's opening bell. Cost-cutting and new subscribers were important, but there's more.
Disney’s in Trouble
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Disney’s in Trouble

Wall Street's reaction to Disney's mixed quarterly results was muted. The numbers show that Disney is a mediocre company.
Disney Earnings Fail to Impress but Signal Solid Growth
Chris Lange |

Disney Earnings Fail to Impress but Signal Solid Growth

The initial impression from market analysts is that these earnings are fundamentally sound, business is good and that the company…
Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base & Bear Forecasts
Paul Ausick |

Walt Disney (DIS) Stock Price Prediction in 2030: Bull, Base & Bear Forecasts

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) reached its 100th birthday in 2023. In 1928, five years after its founding, Mickey…
Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (November 2025)
Joel South |

Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030 (November 2025)

Shares of Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) lost 2.64% over the past month after falling 3.27% the month prior. The…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dollar General
DG Vol: 7,357,400
+$12.22
+11.12%
$122.11
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 1,840,478
+$33.00
+5.48%
$634.97
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 328,055
+$8.39
+5.25%
$168.10
Meta
META Vol: 21,259,394
+$29.04
+4.54%
$668.64
Invesco
IVZ Vol: 3,369,891
+$1.06
+4.33%
$25.45

Top Losing Stocks

Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,197,268
-$7.78
5.92%
$123.75
Kroger
KR Vol: 13,191,753
-$3.68
5.56%
$62.52
Intel
INTC Vol: 50,257,654
-$2.39
5.46%
$41.37
-$2.12
4.38%
$46.30
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,694,082
-$1.98
4.30%
$44.05