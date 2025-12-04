S&P 500
6,858.70
+0.01%
Dow Jones
47,875.60
-0.25%
Nasdaq 100
25,586.70
-0.12%
Russell 2000
2,536.71
+0.98%
FTSE 100
9,723.30
+0.12%
Nikkei 225
50,559.00
+1.39%
Stock Market Live December 4: S&P 500 (SPY) Flat Ahead of Potential Rate Cuts

Investing

The 3 Stocks I’m Watching for Clues About a Potential Sentiment Shift in the Market in 2026

Quick Read

  • Tesla (TSLA) trades near its all-time high with a market cap of nearly $1.5T.
  • Tesla’s valuation assumes future dominance in autonomous driving and robotics despite most sales coming from EVs.
  • Strategy (MSTR) shifted from software to a Bitcoin treasury company providing leveraged crypto exposure.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
By Chris MacDonald Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The 3 Stocks I’m Watching for Clues About a Potential Sentiment Shift in the Market in 2026

© Thinkstock

It will certainly be interesting to write the obituary for 2025. Given that there’s one month left in this fiscal year (plenty of time for lots to take place), I wouldn’t be surprised to either see an incredible Santa Claus rally materialize into year end, or a continuation of some of the bearish momentum we’ve seen build form into a full-blown market selloff as investors reposition their portfolios for more downside as this AI selloff continues.

We’ll have to see. This past week has provided very confusing price action in the equity market, the bond market, and in various alternative assets (such as crypto) as well. I have to admit, I have no idea which side of the fence investors find themselves come New Year. 

That said, there are certain stocks I think can provide a pretty clear indication of where market sentiment stands. Here are three stocks I’m watching closely right now to determine which direction sentiment will shift in 2026. 

Tesla (TSLA)

Telsa CEO Elon Musk Unveils New Vehicle
2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Pink Tesla

Perhaps one of the most loved, and simultaneously most hated, stocks in the market is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Shares of the EV maker have been on a wild ride in recent years, though the momentum at least of late has been to the upside. Now trading around its all-time high, with a market capitalization of nearly $1.5 trillion, this is a mega-cap company many investors do see as a tech company. Whether that’s because of Tesla’s autonomous driving capabilities, the efforts of its CEO Elon Musk to advance other AI initiatives and incorporate some of the most impressive efficiency-enhancing technologies at Tesla and his other endeavors (which include SpaceX), or the company’s work around robotics, there are clearly plenty of growth drivers at play with Tesla that have allowed this company to realize a valuation that most of its peers simply cannot.

Where bears differ in their view of the company is that the vast majority of Tesla’s sales still come from selling its EVs. In other words, the company may be years or decades away from turning into the autonomous driving/AI/robotics giant that many are pricing in today.

The movements we see in Tesla stock, and in particular the voracity with which its stock price changes (and in which direction) will be important for investors to watch closely in 2026, in my view.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Business team investor think before buying stock market investment investor analysis of ETF Exchange traded fund stock market trading investment financial concept.
Joyseulay / Shutterstock.com

ETF visual

Now, for a much more boring investment to consider. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) is an exchange traded fund that tracks the performance of long-duration bonds. That is, those that trade with a duration of 20 years or longer.

In other words, investors looking for a market signal that might be a decent indicator for the amount of greed or fear within the market at a given point of time may look at long-duration bonds as a place where investors may look to hide out. 

Yields and prices are inversely related, so when investors see bond yields decline, that means there’s major buying (which largely comes from central banks and other large institutional investors). When buying activity picks up, either tied to broader concerns around the economy or the potential for additional interest rate cuts (which often come during times of recession), investors can be fairly certain that things aren’t moving in the right direction, at least for equities. 

I’ve long thought that TLT is a great portfolio hedge and a way for investors to balance out risk in their portfolios, and there are other factors such as growth and inflation expectations which play into longer-duration bonds, so it’s hard to parse out exactly what moves prices and yields on a given day. And there’s always going to be some underlying buying from investors looking for this diversification.

But if we do see big swings in the value of the TLT, that should indicate to investors where sentiment stands throughout the year. 

Strategy (MSTR)

Michael Saylor
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Strategy CEO Michael Saylor

Speaking of top sentiment indicators investors can point to as highly suggestive of how investors are feeling about the market at a particular point in time, Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) has to be included in this list. 

The Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) treasury company has shifted its focus away from being a software-focused tech company to simply a company that allows investors access to the Bitcoin on its balance sheet.

Previously trading at a very wide multiple relative to the Bitcoin on its balance sheet, Strategy’s stock price has since come down to levels consistent with its holdings. That said, volatility in the crypto market (of which Bitcoin is by far the largest contributor to total market capitalization) can be a broader risk sentiment gauge for the overall economy. If investors are bullish on a continuation of the sort of bull market moves we’ve seen in recent years (gains for equity investors of more than 20%), then holding exposure to a company like Strategy which provides leveraged exposure to Bitcoin makes sense.

But in down markets where investors fear crypto valuations could fall off a cliff, the inverse is true.

I’ll be continuing to monitor the crypto space, and Strategy as well as the best equity indicator of sentiment in the crypto sector, as key to determining which direction we’re going to be headed next year. 

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

3 Blockchain Stocks That Could Benefit from a Trump Presidency
Chris MacDonald |

3 Blockchain Stocks That Could Benefit from a Trump Presidency

Former President Donald Trump has shifted from his previous criticism to a more favorable view of cryptocurrencies, recognizing their potential…
Surprise! MicroStrategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying Spree, Shares Soar
Rich Duprey |

Surprise! MicroStrategy Pauses Bitcoin Buying Spree, Shares Soar

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shocked the market yesterday by announcing it didn’t buy any Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) during the prior week, the first…
Trump’s $12 Trillion Crypto Bet: Is Strategy (MSTR) the Stock to Buy?
Rich Duprey |

Trump’s $12 Trillion Crypto Bet: Is Strategy (MSTR) the Stock to Buy?

Opening the Crypto Vault to Retirement Plans President Trump signed an executive order this morning allowing 401(k) retirement plans to…
Rising Risk in MicroStrategy’s Infinite Money Glitch
Rich Duprey |

Rising Risk in MicroStrategy’s Infinite Money Glitch

Borrow money through convertible debt. Buy Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) to drive prices higher. Sell new stock to buy more Bitcoin. Wash,…
BitMine Is Not Like Strategy, but Its Stock Still Isn’t a Buy
Rich Duprey |

BitMine Is Not Like Strategy, but Its Stock Still Isn’t a Buy

BitMine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR) has carved out a niche in the crypto treasury space by emulating Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), the pioneer…
John Seetoo |

Why Are People Still Buying MSTY While It Goes Down Like the Titanic?

In 2022, YieldMax pioneered and premiered its first of a menu of single stock covered call ETFs: an ETF tracking…
How Does BSTZ Pay Nearly Triple Treasuries? (11.9% Yield)
John Seetoo |

How Does BSTZ Pay Nearly Triple Treasuries? (11.9% Yield)

For the past century, dividends from stocks or bonds were primarily of interest to older, conservative investors who had made…
MicroStrategy Wants to Massively Dilute Shareholders to Fund Its Bitcoin Dreams
Rich Duprey |

MicroStrategy Wants to Massively Dilute Shareholders to Fund Its Bitcoin Dreams

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) wants to kick its Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) buying strategy into hyperdrive, but is doing so at the expense of…
MSTR Shares Implodes as BTC and Investor Sentiment Both Plummet
Douglas A. McIntyre |

MSTR Shares Implodes as BTC and Investor Sentiment Both Plummet

Shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) are down 40% from October highs, mirroring Bitcoin’s decline from its $104,050 peak on November…

Top Gaining Stocks

Dollar General
DG Vol: 7,357,400
+$12.22
+11.12%
$122.11
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 1,840,478
+$33.00
+5.48%
$634.97
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 328,055
+$8.39
+5.25%
$168.10
Meta
META Vol: 21,259,394
+$29.04
+4.54%
$668.64
Invesco
IVZ Vol: 3,369,891
+$1.06
+4.33%
$25.45

Top Losing Stocks

Wynn Resorts
WYNN Vol: 1,197,268
-$7.78
5.92%
$123.75
Kroger
KR Vol: 13,191,753
-$3.68
5.56%
$62.52
Intel
INTC Vol: 50,257,654
-$2.39
5.46%
$41.37
-$2.12
4.38%
$46.30
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,694,082
-$1.98
4.30%
$44.05