Will XRP Hit $5 in 2026? AI Model Predicts $4.40 But Analyst Targets Are Higher

After years under the shadow of a regulatory dispute with the SEC, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) came roaring back when a court ruling clarified that secondary sales are not securities. That legal clarity, alongside new partnerships and improvements to Ripple’s technology, rekindled investor interest.

Yet XRP is still far below its 2018 all-time high of $3.84 and remains one of the most volatile large-cap cryptocurrencies. As 2026 approaches, two very different voices have offered competing forecasts for XRP’s next big move.

ChatGPT sees a tempered climb toward $4.40 by early 2026, while seasoned analysts believe the token could reach $5 to $6. Understanding why these views diverge requires context on market psychology, technology adoption, and broader economic currents.

ChatGPT’s Cautious XRP Forecast for 2026

ChatGPT suggests XRP could reach about $4.40 by the first quarter of 2026. That level is modestly higher than current values around $2 and far from previous peaks. The AI model does not publish detailed methodologies, but one can infer factors behind its caution: large-scale liquidations and extreme fear across the market signal risk-off sentiment, which hurts speculative assets.

Plus, the broader crypto ecosystem faces liquidity challenges. U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which brought a flood of capital earlier in 2025, saw more than $900 million in net outflows on a single day in November. Total monthly outflows from Bitcoin ETFs topped $3.79 billion, draining liquidity and forcing some investors to pare risk. In such an environment, AI models might assume that XRP’s upside is capped unless external catalysts appear.

Besides market sentiment, AI likely weighs XRP’s own momentum. Recent price action shows the token trading below key moving averages, suggesting a stalled uptrend. Indicators like the Relative Strength Index hover around neutral, showing neither strong buy nor sell pressure. Without a fresh narrative, the AI forecast may reflect base-case growth from current levels rather than an aggressive climb.

The conservative outlook also accounts for macroeconomic uncertainty. Central banks keeping interest rates elevated make risk-free Treasury yields attractive alternatives. When investors can earn over 4.5% on government bonds with zero risk, crypto faces steeper competition for capital. AI models weigh these opportunity costs heavily when projecting price targets.

Why Analysts See XRP Reaching $5-$6 in 2026

In contrast to ChatGPT’s prediction, some analysts see room for a more ambitious rally. They point to structural changes that could propel XRP beyond $5 and possibly toward $6 by 2026. Here are the potential reasons why XRP could reach that range:

Legal Clarity Boosts XRP’s Appeal

Earlier in 2025, U.S. courts resolved key aspects of the SEC’s case, removing the threat of a securities ruling. Without that overhang, banks and payment providers have more confidence to adopt XRP for cross-border transactions.

Ripple has continued to sign partnerships with financial institutions in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. These partnerships burn small amounts of XRP with each transfer, reducing supply. They also show real-world utility that AI models may struggle to quantify.

Ripple’s Launch of RLUSD

Ripple’s ecosystem is expanding beyond just XRP. The network launched a dollar-pegged stablecoin called RLUSD in December 2024, which has now hit over $1 billion market cap.

RLUSD lets banks settle fiat transfers on-chain while reducing exposure to crypto price swings. Though RLUSD doesn’t directly boost XRP’s price, it attracts more participants into Ripple’s network and could create secondary demand for XRP as a bridge asset. Some analysts argue that a steady RLUSD adoption pipeline will accelerate revenue growth and push XRP valuations higher.

Improved Macro Conditions

While 2025 saw central banks maintain higher interest rates to battle inflation, markets now anticipate rate cuts in the coming year. Lower rates typically make risk assets more attractive. The Federal Reserve already cut rates in September 2025, and traders expect more cuts in 2026.

If monetary easing continues, liquidity could return to crypto, lifting assets like XRP. Analysts also note that the next Bitcoin halving, expected in early 2028, might spark another broad crypto cycle. XRP tends to benefit from such cycles, especially when Ethereum alternatives catch a bid.

Bullish Technical Chart

Technical chart readers also see the potential for a breakout. XRP’s price action has been forming a base around the low-$2 area. If bulls can push the token above key resistance near $2.60, momentum indicators might flip positive. A move into the mid-$3 range could set the stage for a run toward $4 to $5.

Analysts using Fibonacci extensions and Elliott waves have speculated that a rally toward $5 to $6 is plausible if psychological barriers and moving averages align. Such projections often assume that investor sentiment will turn optimistic and that new money will pour back into altcoins.

Two Paths for XRP in 2026: Will XRP Hit New Highs?

The gulf between a $4.40 AI projection and a $5 to $6 analyst target shows the uncertainty in the current market conditions. On one side, data-driven models stress caution amid extreme fear and heavy liquidations. On the other hand, top analysts see catalysts on the horizon: legal clarity, network growth, stablecoin adoption, potential ETF launches, and macro easing that could fuel the next rally.

As investors weigh these perspectives, the coming months will test which narrative gains traction. A prudent approach is to consider both scenarios: acknowledge the headwinds that have kept XRP anchored around $2, while staying aware of the sparks that could ignite a move toward $5 and beyond.