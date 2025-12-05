S&P 500
6,873.80
+0.22%
Dow Jones
47,960.30
+0.23%
Nasdaq 100
25,708.00
+0.42%
Russell 2000
2,522.78
-0.34%
FTSE 100
9,663.00
-0.50%
Nikkei 225
50,679.00
+0.12%
Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

Investing

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

Quick Read

  • JPMorgan’s Equity Premium Income ETF offers 8.16% yield or $370 monthly per 1,000 shares through covered call premiums on large-cap stocks.
  • Vanguard’s Total Corporate Bond ETF pays $300 monthly per 1,000 shares at 4.74% yield from investment-grade corporate bonds.
  • The NEO Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF delivers $630 monthly per 1,000 shares using Nasdaq stocks paired with options strategies.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By David Beren Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

© bigjom jom / Shutterstock.com

As investors look to the future, more and more are focused on a single goal that results in using monthly ETFs to replace or greatly add to their existing paychecks. Whether it’s because they are getting tired of the corporate grind or because they just want a steady cash flow, this idea of replacing paycheck income with passive income continues to gain the right kind of steam.

A growing number of everyday investors are looking at this path with eyes wide open and realizing they can earn predictable deposits that feel like irregular stock payouts and more like the kind of recurring paycheck they are used to from a full-time role. Whether it’s because the everyday investor wants help with their budget or to build a side income that can grow into a full-time income, monthly ETFs are increasingly an appealing solution.

Why Monthly ETFs Appeal to Everyday Investors

The appeal of monthly ETFs isn’t about chasing the highest yields or trying to time the market. Instead, the appeal here is that this income can be used as a financial tool to help with day-to-day life planning. Rent, utilities, car payments, childcare, streaming services, insurance, and credit cards, just to name a few kinds of bills, all clear on a monthly cycle. Investing in monthly ETFs creates the kind of predictability the everyday investor is looking for and is willing to dive headfirst into investing for.

Seeing a regular deposit hit your inbox from a brokerage feels not just like a confidence boost, but it also helps to reduce the anxiety that comes with unstable markets. Monthly ETFs also have the benefit of reducing the desire to make trades based on emotions, often known as panic selling, when you know that income is going to arrive like clockwork.

These funds will also help reduce or eliminate the need to sit and pick individual income stocks. Everyday investors can jump into monthly dividend ETFs and get exposure to hundreds of companies, bonds, or sectors in a single ticker. Best of all, the diversification that comes with monthly income ETFs helps give a buffer in case the market turns volatile.

How Monthly Income ETFs Generate Paycheck-Style Cash Flow

It should go without saying that monthly income ETFs often rely on a structure that produces steady distributions without asking investors to manage options or track payout calendars, and there are a few ways you can go about doing so.

Covered call strategies have become a particularly popular option through funds like JPMorgan’s Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSE:JEPI), which combines large-cap stocks with monthly option sales, generating recurring premiums. As it stands in early December 2025, this fund has an 8.16% dividend yield and pays out approximately $0.37 per month for every share owned. So, owning 1,000 shares would mean $370 in monthly payments, every month like clockwork.

Other monthly ETF options likely rely on bond interest, which is true in the case of the popular Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VTC), which holds thousands of investment-grade corporate bonds and pays a monthly dividend of $0.30 with a 4.74% dividend yield, or around $300 per month if you own 1,000 shares. As interest rates fall and government bond yields decline, corporate bonds will do the opposite, making them a particularly attractive choice for the future.

Alternatively, you can look at a high-yield income fund like the NEO Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI), which takes a different approach overall. This ETF uses Nasdaq stocks paired with an options strategy to deliver a monthly payout of right around $0.63 per share as of the end of November 2025. This means you’d earn right around $630 monthly for every share owned.

Of course, you can combine monthly ETFs with more traditional dividend ETFs that pay quarterly to create a staggered approach that still pays out every month, just using a staggered pattern to line everything up. An example of this would be the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSE:SCHD), which pays out $0.26 quarterly, but you can use this and other ETFs like it to make sure payments are arriving every month by building out a staggered approach.

What Everyday Investors Should Watch Before Buying

It’s important, no, it’s very important to remember that high yield is not the same as safe income. Everyday investors should at least be familiar with the idea that a fund’s payout has to be supported by a real underlying cash flow, or if it relies heavily on options premiums, that could fluctuate during volatile markets.

Separately, total return also matters a great deal as some monthly ETFs will trade upside potential for short-term income. This isn’t likely to be a problem for income-focused investors, but it’s important enough to recognize if you are getting into a situation where your growth is going to be capped. Don’t forget taxes either, as they are going to play a role, as many monthly distributions will be categorized as ordinary income and not qualified dividends, so they will be taxed at a higher rate.

All of this aside, the appeal of monthly income ETFs is very big as it delivers consistency in a market that has felt wildly inconsistent throughout 2025 and likely into 2026. You don’t have to actively manage these earnings either, meaning they will add comfort without reducing your financial flexibility, all while giving you a source of regular income.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?
247staff |

I Retired at 61 on a $145K Salary. How Much Can I Safely Spend Each Year?

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest fears for a reason. Few things are more jarring…
Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching
William Temple |

Rubrik Crushes Expectations Again. Here’s What We’re Watching

Yesterday we were watching whether Rubrik (NYSE: RBRK) could deliver on its profitability promise while maintaining growth momentum. The company…
I Don’t Agree with Dave Ramsey on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Key Points
Christy Bieber |

I Don’t Agree with Dave Ramsey on Everything, But He Nails These 4 Key Points

There is a lot that I disagree with Dave Ramsey about. For one thing, I think he is dead wrong…
How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks
David Beren |

How Everyday Investors Are Using Monthly ETFs to Replace Their Paychecks

As investors look to the future, more and more are focused on a single goal that results in using monthly…
How to Choose Between a Lump Sum Pension and Lifetime Payments
247staff |

How to Choose Between a Lump Sum Pension and Lifetime Payments

In the world of r/ChubbyFIRE on Reddit, someone always wants or hopes to hit a specific number, so they can…
Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth
247staff |

Dave Ramsey Reveals the Mindset Shift Behind Building Wealth

Financial expert Dave Ramsey highlights a simple but powerful idea: the questions you ask yourself shape your financial future. He…
Jim Cramer’s Best Money Advice for American Seniors
Kathryn Koehler |

Jim Cramer’s Best Money Advice for American Seniors

Jim Cramer is a former hedge fund manager and financial commentator. He is the host of the CNBC show Mad…
26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate
Chris Lange |

26 of the Most Overhyped Guns that Soldiers Actually Hate

Every military has weapons that looked unbeatable in brochures but fell apart the moment they reached the field. These guns…
2 Effective Fixes for Navigating Potentially Lower Expected Market Returns
Joey Frenette |

2 Effective Fixes for Navigating Potentially Lower Expected Market Returns

It’s never fun for a new investor to hear that prospective returns moving forward are bound to be modest. Whether…

Top Gaining Stocks

Ulta Beauty
ULTA Vol: 3,095,602
+$67.17
+12.58%
$601.12
Moderna
MRNA Vol: 14,344,023
+$2.25
+8.81%
$27.74
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 188,685,032
+$1.52
+6.19%
$26.06
Dollar General
DG Vol: 11,197,736
+$7.36
+5.87%
$132.65
Southwest Airlines
LUV Vol: 13,207,354
+$2.06
+5.75%
$37.87

Top Losing Stocks

New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 25,168,303
-$1.51
10.16%
$13.32
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 5,995,900
-$4.23
5.97%
$66.64
Vistra
VST Vol: 3,926,572
-$8.82
5.01%
$167.25
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,228,762
-$6.50
3.84%
$162.87
Akamai
AKAM Vol: 2,486,844
-$3.20
3.70%
$83.40