This Is XRP’s Price Prediction Heading Into 2026 According to This Market

XRP has spent the past several years at the center of one of crypto’s most polarizing debates. Once hailed as a future backbone for financial institution cross-border payments, the token has earned a target on its back amid regulatory battles, market volatility and shaky hands. After surging as high as $3.65 per coin during bullish cycles and retracing just as quickly, XRP now sits in a holding pattern as traders search for the next upward catalyst, hovering at $2.09 per coin and holding its spots as the fourth-biggest cryptocurrency based on market capitalization. While the selling is broad based and not specific to XRP, investors are still holding out hope that the tables will turn in 2026.

Markets have been swooning amid an XRP ETF that’s been raking in millions of dollars for total assets that are inching closer to the $1 billion threshold. Nevertheless, according to prediction markets, investors might not want to bank on fireworks anytime soon. Polymarket traders, a crowd that has proven to price sentiment faster than Wall Street analysts, see limited bullish conviction that the XRP trade will stage a major breakout before year-end 2025. While high-price targets are technically on the table, the odds assigned to those scenarios suggest expectations remain cautious, with short-term big upside treated more like a lottery ticket than a sure path forward, which in many ways has been the premise of the crypto experiment from the start.

Despite the uncertainty, crypto investors want to know whether XRP is going to reach its full potential, especially considering Polymarket suggests some investors are betting on this digital asset more than doubling to $6 per coin before 2026 kicks off.

Sobering Polymarket Odds

As investors ponder where XRP crypto will be trading before the ball drops in Times Square, the clock is ticking. With less than a month to go, traders are turning to decentralized betting platform Polymarket for some clues.

According to the latest data from Polymarket, the outlook favors the bears. The prediction market for “What Price Will XRP Hit Before 2026?” adheres to rules surrounding whether XRP will reach specific high price thresholds on Binance’s XRP/USDT pair between Oct. 18, 2025 and Dec. 31, 2025. It’s a high-stakes wager on whether XRP can shatter specific price barriers on Binance’s XRP/USDT trading pair.

The market resolves “Yes” for a given threshold if any 1-minute candle shows a “high” price at or above that level during the period; otherwise, it resolves “No.” Here are the current probabilities for each threshold:

Chance of XRP hitting $3.20 or higher: 5%

Chance of XRP hitting $3.50 or higher: 3%

Chance of XRP hitting $4.00 or higher: 2%

Chance of XRP hitting $6.00 or higher: 1%

This tapestry of low probabilities weaves a story of skepticism for the short term, with traders assigning a dominant 95% likelihood that XRP lingers below $3.20 through the year’s remaining weeks, a sobering outlook in a market known for its dramatic twists and turns.

XRP: A Volatile Bet

Ripple’s XRP has navigated regulatory storms to reach impressive heights. Since mid-2023, when a U.S. court ruled that XRP sales on exchanges weren’t securities, a coup for digital assets everywhere, analysts note that the token soared by a triple-digit percentage from its lows of that year, reclaiming its former glory as a payments powerhouse while climbing back up in the rankings. Its price increased from around $0.34 at year-end 2022 to a 2025 peak of $3.65, driven by renewed institutional investor demand, the launch of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin and growing adoption in cross-border crypto transfers.

But the celebration didn’t last. Since August, XRP has traded in a narrow range, even falling below $2 per coin amid market volatility and lack of FOMO. It’s now down about 41% from July highs as investors grapple with technical breakdowns and a lack of fresh catalysts, a new XRP ETF notwithstanding.

Crypto Market Sentiment

Wolfe Research thinks the current split in crypto sentiment between bulls and bears might actually be setting up a buying window rather than a full-on breakdown. The firm still sees room for Bitcoin to drift back toward the $75,000 level even after its rebound above $90,000, noting softer ETF flows and broad weakness across digital assets, but it frames this as part of a larger consolidation phase instead of something to fear.

In the analysts’ view, crypto has slipped back toward a long-term support zone that has marked turning points in the past, while momentum indicators are starting to steady. The next big checkpoints are Bitcoin’s 50-day moving average near $101,000 and the psychological $100,000 level, lines in the sand that are likely to influence how traders think about major altcoins like XRP, and whether this latest dip is something to simply ignore or buy into.