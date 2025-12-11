Ripple-Archax Target $1B+ in Tokenized Assets on XRPL by Mid-2026: Can RWAs Push XRP to $6?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Ripple’s partnership with UK-based Archax signals a bold push to bring real-world assets (RWAs) onto the XRP Ledger (XRPL), targeting over $1 billion by mid-2026. This builds on their June 2024 commitment to onboard “hundreds of millions of dollars” within the first year.

Asset tokenization is entering mainstream adoption, and Ripple wants XRPL at the center of it. Ripple and Archax’s compliance-first approach adds credibility as the latter is the UK’s first Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulated digital securities exchange. The big question investors are asking is if this wave of tokenized assets and institutional activity can propel XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) price toward the $6 mark in 2026.

Ripple–Archax RWA Partnership: Bridging Traditional Assets to XRPL

Useacoin / Shutterstock.com

Ripple’s collaboration with Archax represents a new phase of blockchain adoption in traditional markets. In June 2024, the companies expanded their partnership to onboard “hundreds of millions of dollars” worth of tokenized real-world assets onto XRPL within a year. Based on that trajectory and Ripple’s aggressive expansion, the $1 billion milestone by mid-2026 appears within reach.

The partnership marks one of the first large-scale attempts to connect traditional finance with a public blockchain in a regulated manner. In practice, Archax has already tokenized equity, debt, and money-market funds, demonstrating the model works. By leveraging XRPL’s built-in tokenization and payment features, these tokenized assets can settle in seconds with low fees, benefiting from XRPL’s decade-long track record (over 2.8 billion transactions without failure).

Additionally, the Ripple–Archax initiative aligns with a broader industry trend. Consulting firm McKinsey projects tokenized securities and funds could reach $2–4 trillion in market size by 2030, and BCG estimates up to $16 trillion in tokenized assets by that date. Ripple is positioning XRPL to capture market share through active investment in tokenization. The firm allocated $10 million into tokenized U.S. Treasury bills via OpenEden and is bringing those T-bills onto XRPL.

Ripple also launched a dollar stablecoin, RLUSD, on XRPL in December 2024, which surpassed $1 billion in market cap within its first year. RLUSD facilitates on-chain settlement of fiat currency and could serve as a stable medium for RWA trading. These efforts—Archax’s tokenized funds and RLUSD—add liquidity and utility to the XRPL ecosystem, potentially positioning XRPL as a leading hub for tokenized value.

How RWA Tokenization Could Boost XRP’s Value

DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

Tokenizing real-world assets on XRPL could drive bullish fundamentals for XRP through three mechanisms.

Increased Network Activity

Increased network activity on XRPL directly drives demand for XRP as fuel. All XRPL transactions (including issuing or trading RWA tokens) incur a small fee in XRP, which is permanently burned. As institutional volume ramps up, these fees, though small per transaction, accumulate, effectively making XRP’s supply more scarce over time.

This deflationary pressure is similar in concept to Ethereum’s fee burn, but on a different scale. The key is that high-value assets moving on XRPL signal confidence and drive more on-ledger transactions, which in turn boost the baseline utility of XRP.

Expands XRP’s Use Cases and Investor Appeal

Real-world asset tokenization expands XRP’s use cases and investor appeal. If XRPL hosts tokenized funds, Treasurys, or real estate, XRP could become a bridge currency for trading between these tokens and other currencies. Ripple’s CTO, David Schwartz, noted that XRPL’s built-in decentralized exchange enables seamless token conversions, with XRP often serving as the intermediary asset.

As more assets are tokenized, participants may need XRP for liquidity or as a reserve asset to facilitate quick settlement across markets. Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin is a case in point. While a USD stablecoin doesn’t directly raise XRP’s price, it attracts more participants into Ripple’s network and creates secondary demand for XRP as a bridge asset. A thriving tokenized ecosystem on XRPL enhances XRP’s utility as the connective tissue.

Market Perception

Concrete adoption stories shift sentiment in crypto markets. When Archax unveiled the first tokenized money market fund (abrdn’s USD Liquidity fund) on XRPL in November 2024, XRP’s price jumped about 6% intraday, briefly hitting $1.49. That spike, albeit short-lived, hinted at investor enthusiasm around real-world asset news.

As RWA initiatives progress from pilots to billion-dollar tokenized funds, they strengthen the narrative that XRP isn’t just a speculative token but a backbone for institutional financial infrastructure. This narrative can attract longer-term investors and large holders who accumulate on fundamental conviction rather than speculation.

XRP Price Prediction 2026: Can RWAs Propel XRP to $6?

Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com

With XRP trading in the $2 to $3 range in late 2025, the prospect of a jump to $6 hinges on broader market forces. Below are three scenarios—bullish, base, and bearish—each with its rationale, considering the adoption of real-world assets onto the XRP Ledger.

Bullish Case: XRP Reaches $6

If things go according to plan, Ripple and Archax’s tokenization push could gain major traction—and if external conditions turn favorable, that combination could propel XRP toward $6. Under this outlook, XRPL would host billions in tokenized assets, attracting steady institutional flows. Each successful asset launch would reinforce XRP’s utility and spark positive adoption feedback loops.

Several catalysts support this outlook. First, institutional money keeps flowing in—the launch of XRP spot ETFs in late 2025 brought nearly $1 billion of inflows within four weeks, hinting at pent-up demand. If those inflows continue and major exchanges list more XRP-based products globally, that adds incremental buying pressure.

Second, Ripple’s own expansion matters. The network deployed nearly $4 billion in acquisitions and partnerships in 2025, which could translate into greater XRP usage across financial institutions. With Ripple Payments volumes surpassing $95 billion across 90+ markets, XRP’s securing a foothold as a cross-border liquidity tool. In this bullish scenario, XRP could break above its all-time high of $3.84, potentially reaching around $6 by late 2026.

Base Case: XRP Reaches $3–$4

In a more realistic case, XRP could appreciate at a measured pace as RWA initiatives gain traction without triggering a speculative frenzy. Here, Ripple and Archax could manage to tokenize over $1 billion in assets by mid-2026, proving the concept during a normalizing crypto market rather than an explosive bull run.

In this scenario, XRP’s price would climb into the mid-single digits, reaching the $3 to $4 range by 2026, with occasional rallies toward $5 if market sentiment strengthens. Tokenized asset volumes on XRPL might grow steadily but not explosively. The base scenario sees XRP growth keeping pace with fundamental adoption, and XRP could round out 2026 valued in the mid-$3s, which would be a healthy increase from current levels.

Bearish Case: XRP Stalls Below $3

In a drastic turn of events, XRP’s ascent could stall, leaving the $6 target out of reach. Here, the Ripple–Archax’s tokenization project technically moves forward, but might not generate meaningful XRP demand in the near term. Perhaps only a few hundred million in assets get tokenized by 2026, or those that do see limited trading activity.

As of late 2025, Polymarket assigns only a 5% probability that XRP will trade above $3.20 before 2026. If those pessimistic bets prove correct, XRP could languish around or below current price levels through mid-2026, remaining range-bound between $2 and $3, or even retesting lower support if negative news emerges. The promise of real-world asset tokenization would be acknowledged as a long-term positive, but one that doesn’t deliver immediate returns by 2026.