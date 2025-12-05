S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 5: S&P 500 (SPY) Heads for Another Winning Day

Want to Live Off Dividends in Retirement? Here’s How

Quick Read

  • A $2M portfolio with a 5% dividend yield could generate $100K annually in retirement income.
  • It’s possible to live off dividends if you choose the right companies.
  • Dividend Aristocrats have maintained and increased their dividends for 25 consecutive years.
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Want to Live Off Dividends in Retirement? Here’s How

© Maridav / Shutterstock.com

 

The scary thing about retirement is giving up the steady paycheck that sustained you throughout your working years. But once you reach a certain age, it’s natural to want to enjoy your time, as opposed to punching a clock.

At the same time, it’s important to have access to steady, reliable income so you can cover your expenses without worry.

Most retirees have access to a fairly reliable source of income — Social Security. Social Security benefits are earned by working for a certain number of years and paying taxes on those wages.

But Social Security isn’t enough for most people to retire on. The average monthly benefit today is only a bit more than $2,000 a month.

And while Social Security may do the job of covering your basic expenses if they’re on the low side, you shouldn’t expect to have money left over to actually go out and enjoy yourself.

That’s why it’s so important to invest your money in assets that can supplement Social Security nicely. And one great option to look at are stocks that pay dividends.

In fact, if you play your cards right, you might be able to live off your dividend income in retirement. To pull that off, though, you’ll need a good strategy.

Living off dividends? It can be done

It’s more than possible to generate enough income from a dividend portfolio to cover your retirement expenses in full. To do that, though, you’ll need two things:

  • A fairly large portfolio
  • A focus on companies with steady, reliable dividends

To satisfy the second requirement, you may want to focus on Dividend Aristocrats, which are companies that have not just maintained their dividends over 25 consecutive years, but increased them.

You could also look outside of that list. But it makes sense to load up on companies with not just a strong dividend-paying history, but a history of increasing dividends.

With that in mind, let’s get back to the first point — needing a fairly large portfolio.

In the context of dividend investing, a 4% to 6% yield is generally considered strong and attainable. Let’s meet in the middle and assume that your portfolio give you a 5% dividend yield.

If you have a $100,000 portfolio, a 5% yield is only going to result in $5,000 a year in income. That’s hardly enough to live on.

A $1 million portfolio, on the other hand, could give you $50,000 a year in dividend income. That’s a lot better, but still not necessarily enough to cover all of your needs.

A $2 million portfolio, though, could end up paying you $100,000 a year in dividend income. And that could be enough to cover your retirement expenses — including the fun stuff you want to do with your time.

A dividend strategy could really pay off

There are numerous ways you could generate income for yourself in retirement. Some options that carry less risk than dividend stocks include municipal bonds and CD ladders.

But those options may not give you the same returns as a strong portfolio of dividend stocks. So if you’re willing to take on a moderate amount of risk, it could pay to load up on dividend stocks for your retirement — especially if you have lofty goals and nice amount of money to start with.

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

