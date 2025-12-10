S&P 500
6,868.20
+0.37%
Dow Jones
47,894.00
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,715.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,552.13
+0.93%
FTSE 100
9,662.30
+0.51%
Nikkei 225
50,615.50
-0.35%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

3 High-Yield ETFs You Could Retire With

Quick Read

  • JEPI writes call options against its holdings to generate additional income.
  • SPYD concentrates on the highest-yielding S&P 500 stocks with heavy exposure to financials and utilities.
  • HDV invests in high-quality companies with consistent and sustainable dividends.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Maurie Backman Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 High-Yield ETFs You Could Retire With

© Canva: Monkey Business Images and Ray Bilcliff from Pexels

 

Once you retire, you’ll probably have Social Security to help cover your bills. But those monthly benefits may not provide nearly enough income to pay for all of your retirement expenses.

The average retired worker on Social Security today collects about $2,000 a month. If you’re a higher earner, you may be in line for a larger monthly benefit. But even so, you’ll probably need outside income to live comfortably. And that’s where your portfolio comes in.

It’s a good idea to set yourself up with high-yield ETFs that can produce steady income for your senior years. Here are three options to look at.

1. The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) has an interesting strategy that differs from other ETFs. It invests in large-cap U.S. businesses within the S&P 500. But it also writes call options against its holdings to generate more income and offer investors more upside.

Funds that issue covered calls get to collect a premium for them, which generates ongoing revenue. That’s income that can be shared with investors. So with JEPI, you may find that your portfolio enjoys steady income that can supplement your Social Security checks nicely.

Now one thing you should know about JEPI is that it does have a higher expense ratio than many of the ETFs you’ll see. However, its expense ratio is relatively low given that it’s an actively managed ETF, not a passively managed one.

2. The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Generally speaking, dividend ETFs can be a good choice for retirees because of the income they tend to generate. But the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) employs a strategy that makes it a good pick.

SPYD focuses specifically on the top-yielding stocks within the S&P 500 index. The fund has a heavy concentration on financials, utilities, and real estate, which means it’s a bit less diverse than a broad income ETF. However, it also focuses on sectors that are known for their higher dividend yields.

Plus, SPYD has a low expense ratio. In fact, it’s one of the least expensive funds in the high-yield dividend ETF space.

3. The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) works by tracking the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus Index, which focuses on high-quality U.S. stocks with strong dividends. What makes HDV a good pick is that its strategy emphasizes dividend consistently and sustainability.

In other words, HDV gives you access to companies whose dividend yields are not only strong, but sustainable in the long run. It also focuses on companies with generally strong financials — think low levels of debt and those with a clear competitive advantage.

HDV could be a good option if you’re looking for steady portfolio income to live on without taking on undue risk — something that’s very important at a time in your life when you’re no longer earning a paycheck. And for a dividend ETF, it has a fairly low expense ratio, helping you avoid losing too much money to investment fees.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse
Gerelyn Terzo |

4 High Yield ETFs That I’d Buy For Social Security’s Collapse

In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. government has a massive spending problem. America’s Social Security program is in jeopardy…
Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees
Vandita Jadeja |

Forget VYM, These Dividend ETFs Are Better For Retirees

If you’re approaching retirement or are already retired, you’d be thinking harder than ever for ways to supplement your income.…
2 High-Yield ETFs That Are Crushing the S&P 500 This Year
Vandita Jadeja |

2 High-Yield ETFs That Are Crushing the S&P 500 This Year

Exchange-traded funds have become a popular investment option for investors seeking to establish a passive income strategy. ETFs have low…
This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks
Maurie Backman |

This High-Yield ETF Could Supplement Your Social Security Retirement Checks

  There are millions of older Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security. But for many retirees, Social…
Rate Cuts Are Coming: Grab These 3 High-Yielding ETFs Now
Maurie Backman |

Rate Cuts Are Coming: Grab These 3 High-Yielding ETFs Now

  This week is an important one for consumers and investors alike. The Federal Reserve is sitting down for its…
Retirees: 5 Income-Generating ETFs to Boost Your Monthly Cash Flow
Marc Guberti |

Retirees: 5 Income-Generating ETFs to Boost Your Monthly Cash Flow

Many retirees follow a 4% withdrawal rule. Essentially, they withdraw 4% of their portfolio each year to cover expenses and…
5 ETFs That Can Serve as the Bedrock of Any Retirement Portfolio
Ian Cooper |

5 ETFs That Can Serve as the Bedrock of Any Retirement Portfolio

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
7 Top ETFs to Create a Lifetime of Passive Income
Ian Cooper |

7 Top ETFs to Create a Lifetime of Passive Income

If you’re looking for a simple way to diversify your portfolio and create a lifetime of passive income, you may…
The 5 Best ETFs to Build a Rock-Solid Dividend Portfolio
Ian Cooper |

The 5 Best ETFs to Build a Rock-Solid Dividend Portfolio

If you want to build a rock-solid dividend portfolio, jump into safe exchange-traded funds (ETFs). For one, they can help…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 8,331,384
+$90.97
+14.55%
$716.27
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 1,745,411
+$1.40
+4.97%
$29.57
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,776,961
+$3.43
+4.68%
$76.67
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 58,847,579
+$1.30
+4.58%
$29.56
Becton Dickinson
BDX Vol: 1,390,978
+$8.53
+4.52%
$197.35

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 30,676,989
-$5.52
6.20%
$83.55
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,762,405
-$11.44
4.97%
$218.55
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 870,543
-$18.81
3.85%
$469.69
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 1,366,857
-$3.50
3.32%
$101.87
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 719,886
-$4.54
3.31%
$132.74