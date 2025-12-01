This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2026. Is it Enough?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There are millions of retired Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security. But it’s not a given that seniors on Social Security are doing well financially.

Many, in fact, are not. And a big part of the reason boils down to not having enough income outside of those monthly benefits.

Now the good news is that Social Security benefits are getting a raise in 2026. As a result of recent inflation, Social Security is eligible for a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, in the new year.

However, even once that raise is applied, the average monthly Social Security benefit may not go very far.

What the average Social Security benefit looks like for 2026

As of late October, the average Social Security benefit for retired workers was $2,015. As mentioned, benefits are eligible for a 2.8% COLA in 2026, which should boost the average monthly payment among retirees to $2,071.

Some seniors, however, may not get their boost in full. The cost of Medicare Part B is rising in 2026, so retirees who pay those premiums out of their Social Security benefits won’t see their benefits increase quite as much.

But even if we assume that the average retired senior will collect $2,071 a month in Social Security in 2026, that may not be enough to live on. When we do the math, that amounts to an annual salary of $24,852.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, puts average annual spending among retirees at about $5,000 per month, or $60,000 per year, as of 2023.

Now we all know that if anything, living costs have gone up since 2023 — not the opposite. This tells us that the typical retiree on Social Security will not be able to manage well on just those benefits in 2026.

It’s important to supplement your Social Security checks

While Social Security may serve as an important source of income for you in retirement, it’s not a good idea to plan to cover all of your senior living costs on those benefits alone. If you don’t line up other income, you may be forced to pinch pennies constantly and live an exceedingly frugal lifestyle.

If you’re nearing the end of your career, it may be a bit too late to build a ton of savings. But if you’re willing to work full-time a bit longer, you can create a small nest egg for yourself.

Another option could be to buy an annuity that offers you guaranteed income throughout retirement. It may be a small amount, depending on how much money you have to work with. But it could be an option nonetheless.

Finally, consider having a job in retirement. You’re allowed to do so while collecting Social Security, so that shouldn’t stop you from seeing what part-time work you can cobble together.

That said, there’s a limited amount of income you can earn before being subject to withheld Social Security benefits if you’re collecting that money before having reached full retirement age. But you need to earn quite a bit before withheld benefits come into play.

Don’t set yourself up for failure

If your primary or only source of retirement income is Social Security, you may not enjoy the quality of life you deserve. As you can see, the average monthly Social Security benefit for 2026 is not enough.

But that’s not unique to 2026. It’s not a good idea to try to retire on Social Security alone, period. The sooner you recognize that, the sooner you can take steps to potentially save your retirement.