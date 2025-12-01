S&P 500
6,819.40
-0.39%
Dow Jones
47,320.20
-0.80%
Nasdaq 100
25,364.20
-0.24%
Russell 2000
2,474.69
-0.90%
FTSE 100
9,690.40
-0.25%
Nikkei 225
49,420.00
-1.62%
Stock Market Live December 1, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Starts December in the Red

Investing

This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2026. Is it Enough?

Quick Read

  • Social Security benefits will average $2,071 per month in 2026 after a 2.8% COLA increase.
  • Average retiree spending is $60,000 annually, but Social Security may only provide $24,852 on average in the new year.
  • It’s important to have other income to supplement those benefits.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
By Maurie Backman
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for 2026. Is it Enough?

© Rix Pix Photography / Shutterstock.com

 

There are millions of retired Americans today who collect monthly benefits from Social Security. But it’s not a given that seniors on Social Security are doing well financially.

Many, in fact, are not. And a big part of the reason boils down to not having enough income outside of those monthly benefits.

Now the good news is that Social Security benefits are getting a raise in 2026. As a result of recent inflation, Social Security is eligible for a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, in the new year.

However, even once that raise is applied, the average monthly Social Security benefit may not go very far.

What the average Social Security benefit looks like for 2026

As of late October, the average Social Security benefit for retired workers was $2,015. As mentioned, benefits are eligible for a 2.8% COLA in 2026, which should boost the average monthly payment among retirees to $2,071.

Some seniors, however, may not get their boost in full. The cost of Medicare Part B is rising in 2026, so retirees who pay those premiums out of their Social Security benefits won’t see their benefits increase quite as much.

But even if we assume that the average retired senior will collect $2,071 a month in Social Security in 2026, that may not be enough to live on. When we do the math, that amounts to an annual salary of $24,852.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics, however, puts average annual spending among retirees at about $5,000 per month, or $60,000 per year, as of 2023.

Now we all know that if anything, living costs have gone up since 2023 — not the opposite. This tells us that the typical retiree on Social Security will not be able to manage well on just those benefits in 2026.

It’s important to supplement your Social Security checks

While Social Security may serve as an important source of income for you in retirement, it’s not a good idea to plan to cover all of your senior living costs on those benefits alone. If you don’t line up other income, you may be forced to pinch pennies constantly and live an exceedingly frugal lifestyle.

If you’re nearing the end of your career, it may be a bit too late to build a ton of savings. But if you’re willing to work full-time a bit longer, you can create a small nest egg for yourself.

Another option could be to buy an annuity that offers you guaranteed income throughout retirement. It may be a small amount, depending on how much money you have to work with. But it could be an option nonetheless.

Finally, consider having a job in retirement. You’re allowed to do so while collecting Social Security, so that shouldn’t stop you from seeing what part-time work you can cobble together.

That said, there’s a limited amount of income you can earn before being subject to withheld Social Security benefits if you’re collecting that money before having reached full retirement age. But you need to earn quite a bit before withheld benefits come into play.

Don’t set yourself up for failure

If your primary or only source of retirement income is Social Security, you may not enjoy the quality of life you deserve. As you can see, the average monthly Social Security benefit for 2026 is not enough.

But that’s not unique to 2026. It’s not a good idea to try to retire on Social Security alone, period. The sooner you recognize that, the sooner you can take steps to potentially save your retirement.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, And A Surprise $10,000 Portfolio Buy

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Dec 1, 2025

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Continue Reading

Social Security’s 2026 COLA Is 2.8%, but Some Retirees Won’t Get it All
Maurie Backman | Nov 24, 2025

Social Security’s 2026 COLA Is 2.8%, but Some Retirees Won’t Get it All

  Social Security recipients got some decent news at the end of October. The Social Security Administration announced that in…
Your 2026 Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment Won’t Be as Big as You Think
Christy Bieber | Nov 28, 2025

Your 2026 Social Security Cost of Living Adjustment Won’t Be as Big as You Think

In 2026, Social Security checks are getting bigger. That’s the good news. The bad news, however, is that retirees are…
How Social Security’s Average Benefit is Changing in 2026
Maurie Backman | Oct 24, 2025

How Social Security’s Average Benefit is Changing in 2026

  There are many older Americans who collect Social Security for decades. That’s because those benefits can start as early…
The One Thing Seniors Are Getting Wrong About Social Security’s 2026 COLA
Maurie Backman | Nov 26, 2025

The One Thing Seniors Are Getting Wrong About Social Security’s 2026 COLA

  Getting a raise is always a nice thing, whether you’re working or you’re a retiree who collects Social Security.…
3 Things You Need to Know About Social Security COLAs
Maurie Backman | Apr 21, 2025

3 Things You Need to Know About Social Security COLAs

If you’re someone who collects Social Security, then you probably find yourself eagerly awaiting news of a cost-of-living adjustment, or…
Social Security’s COLA Is 2.8% — but Your Benefits May Go Up by a Lot Less
Maurie Backman | Nov 21, 2025

Social Security’s COLA Is 2.8% — but Your Benefits May Go Up by a Lot Less

  Millions of older Americans today rely on Social Security for retirement income. For many, those benefits are a primary…
Boomers and Retirees Digest More Bad News
Maurie Backman | Mar 17, 2025

Boomers and Retirees Digest More Bad News

Social Security is not meant to serve as retirees’ only or even primary source of income. But for many people,…
This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2026
Christy Bieber | Oct 28, 2025

This is the Biggest Social Security Check Any Retiree Will Get in 2026

Social Security checks are one of the most important sources of income for seniors because of the unique advantages that…
Don’t Overlook This Very Important Social Security Change for 2026
Christy Bieber | Nov 23, 2025

Don’t Overlook This Very Important Social Security Change for 2026

The rules for Social Security benefits change slightly in important ways each year. Many people focus on the big-ticket changes…

Top Gaining Stocks

Synopsys
SNPS Vol: 5,284,087
+$20.28
+4.85%
$438.29
Deckers Outdoor
DECK Vol: 5,545,569
+$3.99
+4.53%
$92.02
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 6,285,361
+$7.21
+3.63%
$205.58
J.B. Hunt Transport Services
JBHT Vol: 1,739,775
+$5.77
+3.32%
$179.73
Old Dominion Freight Line
ODFL Vol: 2,554,247
+$4.38
+3.24%
$139.67

Top Losing Stocks

Moderna
MRNA Vol: 9,570,245
-$1.82
7.01%
$24.16
W. R. Berkley
WRB Vol: 4,339,233
-$4.71
6.06%
$72.98
Insulet
PODD Vol: 878,707
-$16.36
5.00%
$310.83
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 11,917,480
-$12.98
4.76%
$259.84
Northrop Grumman
NOC Vol: 764,416
-$26.74
4.67%
$545.51