Stock Market Live December 8: S&P 500 (SPY) Running Ahead of the Fed

Carvana Pops 10% as Traders Call Its S&P 500 Addition 'Market Manipulation' and Bet Against Rally

Shares of Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) jumped 10% in pre-market trading on December 9, 2025, following news that the company will join the S&P 500 on December 22. Yet retail sentiment tells a starkly different story. On Reddit and X, traders remain deeply skeptical, with social sentiment scores hovering around 25 out of 100, firmly bearish territory. While institutional money prepares to pour in through index funds, retail investors are calling it “one of the greatest market manipulations in history.”

The disconnect is striking. Carvana has surged 120% year-to-date and 45% in the past month alone. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) upgraded the stock to Overweight with a $425 target. The company posted record Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $637M and sold 155,941 retail units, up 44% year-over-year. Yet mentions on r/WallStreetBets remain overwhelmingly negative, with users questioning why executives are selling millions of dollars in shares at $370-$400 if the business is truly healthy.

$CVNA liquidity crisis tomorrow
by
u/dowgy in
wallstreetbets

The post warned that “Carvana is about to face a liquidity crisis” and pointed to insider selling as a red flag, stating: “The CFO, President, and a Director all sold shares in the past week at prices between $370-$400. If the business is so healthy and the stock is going to $420+, why are insiders dumping?”

Why Retail Remains Bearish on Carvana

The skepticism centers on three key concerns:

  • Insider selling totaled over $30M in early December, with CFO Mark Jenkins, President Thomas Taira, and Director Michael Maroone all disposing of shares at $370-$400
  • Used car demand may be weakening after demand was pulled forward due to EV credit expirations and tariff concerns
  • Historical accounting concerns and related-party transactions involving CEO Ernest Garcia III and his father, who owns nearly 40% of diluted shares

One widely discussed post on r/WallStreetBets asked directly: “Can someone please explain why I’m stupid and the analysts are right, and that $CVNA is going to 420?” The 157 comments reflected confusion over how institutional buyers could be so bullish while executives cash out.

Explain $CVNA bull case? Execs selling, used cars demand weakening
by
u/marketwatcher2024 in
wallstreetbets

S&P Inclusion Creates Technical Squeeze

Today’s rally stems from forced buying mechanics. Index funds must purchase roughly 16 million Carvana shares by December 19. Combined with 12M shares sold short and market makers hedging newly in-the-money call options, the technical setup favors a near-term squeeze. But retail traders see this as the “grand finale,” not a fundamental revaluation. Watch for continued volatility through month-end as these buying pressures collide with persistent insider selling and retail skepticism.

