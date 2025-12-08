S&P 500
Grainger Generates Five Dollars of Cash for Every Dollar Paid to Shareholders

Quick Read

  • Grainger (GWW) has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years. The company generated $2.11B in operating cash flow against $421M in dividend payments.
  • Grainger’s free cash flow payout ratio sits at 27%. This leaves substantial room for dividend growth or economic downturns.
  • Grainger returned $1.62B to shareholders in 2024 through $421M in dividends and $1.20B in buybacks.
By William Temple
Grainger Generates Five Dollars of Cash for Every Dollar Paid to Shareholders

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) pays an annual dividend of $8.62 per share with a yield of 0.89%. The company has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years, placing it among the elite Dividend Kings. The most recent increase came in 2025, continuing a streak that began in 1972. Can Grainger keep it going?

An infographic titled 'Dividend Safety: W.W. Grainger (GWW)' on a dark background. The top section, 'The Streak: 53 Years & Counting,' features a line graph showing increasing total dividends paid from 1972 to 2025, with bar charts comparing $316 Million in 2018 to $421 Million in 2024, a 33% increase. The middle section, 'The Coverage: Room to Spare,' uses a pipe diagram to illustrate operating cash flow of $2.11 Billion (2024) covering $421 Million in dividend payments with 5.0x coverage, leading to $1.57 Billion in free cash flow, representing 3.7x dividend coverage. It also displays a 24% earnings payout ratio and a 27% FCF payout ratio, both labeled 'Very Healthy.' The 'Management's Priority: Cash Returns' section features a portrait of CEO D.G. Macpherson and lists 2024 shareholder returns: $421 Million in dividends and $1.20 Billion in buybacks, totaling $1.62 Billion. The 'The Verdict: Rock Solid' section displays a 'VERY SAFE' dividend safety rating and lists key metrics: 5.0x Operating Cash Flow Coverage, 27% Free Cash Flow Payout Ratio, Strong 53-Year Track Record, and 0.89% Yield - Extremely Reliable. The bottom right includes a 24/7 Wall St. logo and source.
W.W. Grainger (GWW) demonstrates exceptional dividend safety, boasting 53 consecutive years of dividend increases, backed by strong cash flow and low payout ratios. This infographic highlights its consistent financial strength and significant shareholder returns.
Metric Value
Annual Dividend $8.62 per share
Dividend Yield 0.89%
Consecutive Years of Increases 53 years
Dividend King Status Yes

Cash Flow Covers the Dividend with Room to Spare

Grainger generated $2.11 billion in operating cash flow in 2024 against $421 million in dividend payments. That gives the company 5.0x coverage, meaning it produces five dollars of operating cash for every dollar paid to shareholders. After subtracting $541 million in capital expenditures, free cash flow came to $1.57 billion, covering the dividend 3.7 times over.

The free cash flow payout ratio sits at 27%, leaving substantial room for dividend growth or economic downturns. The earnings payout ratio is 24% ($8.62 dividend divided by $35.70 in trailing twelve month earnings per share). Over the past five years, payout ratios have consistently remained in the 20% to 25% range, well below the 60% threshold that typically signals concern.

Metric 2024 Value Assessment
Earnings Payout Ratio 24% Very Healthy
FCF Payout Ratio 27% Very Healthy
Operating Cash Flow Coverage 5.0x Strong

A 53-Year Streak Built on Consistency

Grainger has raised its dividend every year since 1972. The five-year compound annual growth rate stands at approximately 6%, with annual increases ranging from 5% to 8% in recent years. Total dividend payments have grown from $316 million in 2018 to $421 million in 2024, a 33% increase over six years.

Year Total Dividends Paid YoY Change
2024 $421M +7.4%
2023 $392M +5.9%
2022 $370M +3.6%
2021 $357M +5.6%
2020 $338M +3.0%

The company has never cut its dividend, even during the 2008 financial crisis or the 2020 pandemic.

Management Prioritizes Cash Returns

On the Q3 2025 earnings call, CEO D.G. Macpherson stated: “Operating cash flow came in at $597 million which allowed us to return a total of $399 million to Grainger shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.” CFO Deidra Merriwether added: “We remain confident we can drive share gain in the U.S., while the EA business grows in the teens […] and we remain well-positioned to deliver great results for our shareholders for the years to come.”

In 2024, Grainger returned $1.62 billion to shareholders through $421 million in dividends and $1.20 billion in buybacks. The dividend represents just 22% of free cash flow, with the majority going to share repurchases.

This Dividend Is Rock Solid

Dividend Safety Rating: Very Safe

The dividend is extremely well covered with a 27% free cash flow payout ratio and 5.0x operating cash flow coverage. Grainger would need to experience a 70% decline in cash generation before the dividend becomes threatened. The 53-year track record, conservative payout ratios, and strong return on equity of 46.7% all support continued dividend growth.

Grainger offers dividend reliability with a below-market yield of 0.89%. The dividend is safe, but growth-focused income investors may prefer higher-yielding alternatives.

