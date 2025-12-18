S&P 500
6,781.80
+0.01%
Dow Jones
47,956.00
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,036.40
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,509.10
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,826.00
+0.55%
Nikkei 225
49,468.30
+0.13%

Investing

H.B. Fuller Has Raised Its Dividend for 33 Years but Growth Is Slowing

Quick Read

  • H.B. Fuller’s 29% free cash flow payout ratio and 43% earnings payout ratio provide substantial cushion for its dividend.
  • Net debt stands at 3.6x EBITDA with interest coverage of 2.4x. Both metrics are adequate but leave limited room for deterioration.
  • Dividend growth has slowed to 5.6% from 13% in 2022 as net income fell 10% in 2024 and 20% in 2023.
  • If you’re thinking about retiring or know someone who is, there are three quick questions causing many Americans to realize they can retire earlier than expected. take 5 minutes to learn more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
H.B. Fuller Has Raised Its Dividend for 33 Years but Growth Is Slowing

© Vadi Fuoco / Shutterstock.com

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) manufactures adhesives and sealants globally. The company pays $0.915 per share annually, yielding 1.52%. With a 33-year dividend increase streak and conservative payout ratios, I evaluated whether this dividend can survive recent earnings headwinds and elevated debt.

Metric Value
Annual Dividend $0.915 per share
Dividend Yield 1.52%
Consecutive Years of Increases 33 years
Most Recent Increase 5.6% (2025)
Dividend Aristocrat Status Yes (25+ years)

Payout Ratios Provide Substantial Cushion

The company paid $47.6 million in dividends during 2024 against $163.2 million in free cash flow, producing a free cash flow payout ratio of 29%. The five-year average FCF payout ratio sits at 24%, meaning the company typically returns less than one-quarter of its cash generation to shareholders.

The 2024 earnings payout ratio was 37% ($47.6 million dividends against $130.4 million net income). This remains comfortably below the 60% threshold I consider healthy for industrial companies. The trailing twelve-month earnings payout ratio of 43% ($0.915 divided by $2.11 EPS) reflects recent earnings pressure but still leaves meaningful room for the dividend.

Metric Value Assessment
Earnings Payout Ratio (TTM) 43% Healthy
FCF Payout Ratio (2024) 29% Very Healthy
5-Year Average FCF Payout 24% Excellent

Debt Levels Warrant Attention

Total debt stands at $2.08 billion against shareholders’ equity of $1.96 billion, producing a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06x. Net debt of approximately $1.96 billion translates to 3.6x EBITDA, which sits at the upper end of what I consider manageable for an industrial manufacturer.

With quarterly interest expense of $33.6 million ($134 million annualized) and EBIT of $316 million in 2024, the interest coverage ratio calculates to 2.4x. This provides adequate but not exceptional cushion. If earnings decline further or interest rates remain elevated, debt service could pressure cash available for dividends.

Three Decades of Increases, But Growth Is Slowing

The company has raised its dividend for 33 consecutive years, qualifying it as a Dividend Aristocrat. The quarterly payment increased from $0.2225 in Q1 2025 to $0.235 in subsequent quarters, reflecting the 5.6% annual increase. Over the past five years, the dividend has grown at a 7.7% compound annual rate.

However, growth has decelerated from the 13% increase in 2022. Given the earnings pressure (net income fell 10% in 2024 and 20% in 2023), management appears appropriately cautious about maintaining aggressive dividend growth while preserving balance sheet flexibility.

This Dividend Looks Safe Despite Headwinds

Dividend Safety Rating: Safe

The combination of a 29% FCF payout ratio, 43% earnings payout ratio, and 33-year increase streak gives me confidence this dividend will survive the current earnings cycle. Even in 2022, when free cash flow fell to $126.5 million, the company covered its dividend by more than 3x. Management also accelerated share buybacks to $39.6 million in 2024, demonstrating confidence in cash generation.

I would be comfortable owning H.B. Fuller for income if you can accept modest dividend growth in the near term while earnings stabilize. The company’s guidance for 4% to 5% EBITDA growth in fiscal 2025 suggests stabilization is underway. However, I would be cautious if net debt-to-EBITDA rises above 4x or if interest coverage falls below 2x, as this would reduce the dividend safety cushion.

Continue Reading

Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings
William Temple |

Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share, yielding 3.38%. The company has raised its dividend…
Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow
William Temple |

Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) pays an annual dividend of $3.225 per share, yielding 1.51%. The company raised its payout by 7.1%…
Income Investors Can Sleep Well With MSA’s Dividend Despite 2023 Cash Flow Scare
William Temple |

Income Investors Can Sleep Well With MSA’s Dividend Despite 2023 Cash Flow Scare

MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) pays $2.08 per share annually, yielding 1.28%. The company delivered its 53rd consecutive quarterly payment on December…
Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure
William Temple |

Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has paid dividends for 68 consecutive years, but can the industrial automation giant maintain that streak?…
ITT Has Raised Its Dividend for 14 Years and Retains 77% of Profits
William Temple |

ITT Has Raised Its Dividend for 14 Years and Retains 77% of Profits

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) pays a modest dividend that won’t excite income investors chasing yield, but the numbers behind it…
Lincoln Electric’s 32.6% Payout Ratio Shows Wide Margin of Safety for Income Investors
William Temple |

Lincoln Electric’s 32.6% Payout Ratio Shows Wide Margin of Safety for Income Investors

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, a 5.3% increase marking the company’s 30th…
York Water Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years and the Streak Looks Secure
William Temple |

York Water Has Raised Its Dividend for 13 Years and the Streak Looks Secure

York Water (Nasdaq: YORW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.228 per share in November 2025, marking a 4.0% increase from…
Paychex Pays 3.65% and Added $4.2 Billion in Debt but the Dividend Looks Safe
William Temple |

Paychex Pays 3.65% and Added $4.2 Billion in Debt but the Dividend Looks Safe

Paychex (Nasdaq: PAYX) pays a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, yielding 3.65%. The company has raised its dividend for…
Brady Has Raised Its Dividend for 40 Years and the 23.5% Payout Ratio Says It Will Continue
William Temple |

Brady Has Raised Its Dividend for 40 Years and the 23.5% Payout Ratio Says It Will Continue

Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) manufactures identification solutions and workplace safety products, serving industrial customers worldwide. The company pays an annual dividend…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 65,472,494
+$23.03
+10.21%
$248.55
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 14,003,017
+$9.72
+6.27%
$164.70
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,772,774
+$20.08
+5.89%
$361.05
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,145,457
+$8.75
+5.26%
$175.01
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 3,729,910
+$14.35
+5.17%
$292.00

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 2,253,655
-$22.74
7.68%
$273.39
Generac
GNRC Vol: 2,752,882
-$7.83
5.41%
$136.99
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 2,178,215
-$7.07
4.59%
$147.00
CarMax
KMX Vol: 12,481,324
-$1.73
4.21%
$39.34
HP
HPQ Vol: 20,856,890
-$0.98
4.01%
$23.45