S&P 500
6,864.90
+0.09%
Dow Jones
47,892.00
+0.28%
Nasdaq 100
25,678.30
-0.02%
Russell 2000
2,540.57
+0.74%
FTSE 100
9,647.20
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
50,963.00
+1.17%
Stock Market Live December 9: Anticipating a Rate Cut, the S&P 500 (VOO) Rises a Bit

Investing

Income Investors Can Sleep Well With MSA’s Dividend Despite 2023 Cash Flow Scare

Quick Read

  • MSA maintained its dividend through 2023 despite free cash flow covering only 68% of payments due to inventory buildup.
  • The company generated $242M in free cash flow in 2024 against $79M in dividend payments for a 32.5% payout ratio.
  • Net debt sits at $504M versus $491M in EBITDA with 12x interest coverage.
  • Nvidia made early investors rich, but there is a new class of ‘Next Nvidia Stocks’ that could be even better; learn more here.
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By William Temple Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Income Investors Can Sleep Well With MSA’s Dividend Despite 2023 Cash Flow Scare

© 24/7 Wall St.

MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) pays $2.08 per share annually, yielding 1.28%. The company delivered its 53rd consecutive quarterly payment on December 10, 2025, maintaining an unbroken streak dating back to at least 2012. For income investors, the question is straightforward: can MSA keep this going?

Metric Value
Annual Dividend $2.08 per share
Dividend Yield 1.28%
Consecutive Quarters Paid 53+
Most Recent Increase 3.9% (Q2 2025)
5-Year Growth Rate 4.2% CAGR

The Payout Ratios Look Extremely Comfortable

MSA’s dividend coverage is excellent. The company earned $7.09 per share over the trailing twelve months and paid out $2.08, producing an earnings payout ratio of 29.3%. That leaves roughly 71% of profits retained for reinvestment, debt reduction, or further dividend growth.

The free cash flow picture requires closer examination. In 2024, MSA generated $296.4 million in operating cash flow, spent $54.2 million on capital expenditures, and delivered $242.2 million in free cash flow. Against $78.8 million in dividend payments, that’s a FCF payout ratio of 32.5%. Very healthy.

But 2023 tells a different story. Operating cash flow collapsed to $92.9 million due to a $51.6 million inventory build. Free cash flow came in at $50.1 million while dividends totaled $73.5 million. The FCF payout ratio spiked to 147%, meaning MSA paid more in dividends than it generated in free cash flow.

Metric 2024 2023 Assessment
Earnings Payout Ratio 26.0% 26.7% Healthy
FCF Payout Ratio 32.5% 146.7% 2023 Outlier
Operating CF Coverage 3.8x 1.3x Strong Recovery

The company maintained the dividend through that cash flow squeeze, signaling commitment. 2024’s recovery demonstrates that 2023 was a working capital anomaly, not a structural problem.

An infographic on a dark background titled 'MSA Safety Inc. Dividend Safety'. It poses the question: 'CAN THEY KEEP IT GOING?' and presents metrics including a 1.28% yield, 53+ quarter streak, and 4.2% 5-year growth. Payout ratios are 'EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE' with Earnings Payout at 29.3% and FCF Payout (2024) at 32.5%, both marked with green checkmarks. The balance sheet is described as 'SOLID SUPPORT', showing Net Debt ($504M) balanced against EBITDA ($491M), resulting in Net Debt / EBITDA ≈ 1.0x (CONSERVATIVE) and Interest Coverage of 12x. A line graph under 'THE TRACK RECORD: CONSISTENT EXECUTION' displays steady dividend growth from $1.27 in 2015 to $2.10 in 2025, stating 'STEADY GROWTH. NO CUTS EVER.' The final verdict is 'SAFE.', represented by a green shield icon with a white checkmark. A footer reads: 'Reliable. Low-Yield. Protected. (Not for high income)'.
This infographic evaluates MSA Safety Inc.’s dividend sustainability, highlighting strong financial metrics, comfortable payout ratios, and a robust balance sheet that supports consistent dividend growth.

Balance Sheet Provides Solid Support

MSA carries $674 million in total debt against $1.30 billion in shareholders’ equity, producing a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52x. With $170 million in cash, net debt sits around $504 million. Against trailing EBITDA of $491 million, that’s a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.0x. Conservative.

Interest coverage is strong. In Q3 2025, MSA reported EBIT of $100.9 million against interest expense of $8.4 million, covering interest payments 12 times over. Debt service is not threatening the dividend.

Steady Growth, No Cuts

MSA has raised its dividend every year since at least 2015. The annual payout grew from $1.27 in 2015 to $2.10 in 2025, a 5.1% compound annual growth rate. Growth has been steady but unspectacular, with recent increases in the 4% to 5% range.

MSA has never cut its dividend in the available historical record. The company maintained payments through 2023’s cash flow weakness, demonstrating management prioritizes dividend stability.

This Dividend Is Safe

Dividend Safety Rating: Safe

MSA’s dividend is well protected. The earnings payout ratio under 30% provides enormous cushion. The 2023 free cash flow squeeze was inventory-driven and temporary, with 2024 delivering a full recovery. The balance sheet is clean, debt is manageable, and the company has demonstrated commitment by maintaining payments through operational challenges.

MSA works for income investors seeking a low-yielding but reliable dividend from an industrial company with strong margins and consistent execution. However, the 1.28% yield won’t move the needle for most income portfolios.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

ITT Has Raised Its Dividend for 14 Years and Retains 77% of Profits
William Temple |

ITT Has Raised Its Dividend for 14 Years and Retains 77% of Profits

ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) pays a modest dividend that won’t excite income investors chasing yield, but the numbers behind it…
Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings
William Temple |

Exxon Mobil’s 43 Year Dividend Streak Looks Secure Despite Falling Earnings

Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share, yielding 3.38%. The company has raised its dividend…
Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure
William Temple |

Emerson Electric Has Raised Its Dividend for 68 Years and the Streak Looks Secure

Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) has paid dividends for 68 consecutive years, but can the industrial automation giant maintain that streak?…
Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow
William Temple |

Waste Management’s 1.51% Yield Is Safe With a 56% Payout Ratio and Growing Cash Flow

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) pays an annual dividend of $3.225 per share, yielding 1.51%. The company raised its payout by 7.1%…
Grainger Generates Five Dollars of Cash for Every Dollar Paid to Shareholders
William Temple |

Grainger Generates Five Dollars of Cash for Every Dollar Paid to Shareholders

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) pays an annual dividend of $8.62 per share with a yield of 0.89%. The company…
Lincoln Electric’s 32.6% Payout Ratio Shows Wide Margin of Safety for Income Investors
William Temple |

Lincoln Electric’s 32.6% Payout Ratio Shows Wide Margin of Safety for Income Investors

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ: LECO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, a 5.3% increase marking the company’s 30th…
Kinder Morgan (KMI) Vs. Williams Companies (WMB): Which Energy Stock Dividend Is Best?
Gerelyn Terzo |

Kinder Morgan (KMI) Vs. Williams Companies (WMB): Which Energy Stock Dividend Is Best?

Energy stocks are a popular choice for dividends, as many oil and gas companies choose to offer shareholders an incentive.…
3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%. Should You Buy?
Rich Duprey |

3 Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5%. Should You Buy?

Dividend investing offers a reliable path to passive income and long-term wealth building, especially when stock prices stagnate or decline.…
3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy ASAP
Chris MacDonald |

3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy ASAP

In today’s market, dividend stocks remain a powerful tool for investors seeking a steady income stream in retirement and balance…

Top Gaining Stocks

Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 1,794,680
+$7.52
+5.47%
$144.90
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 382,364
+$8.91
+5.40%
$173.97
KeyCorp
KEY Vol: 13,601,692
+$0.92
+4.75%
$20.31
KKR
KKR Vol: 1,648,457
+$5.88
+4.51%
$136.12
Newmont
NEM Vol: 2,766,662
+$3.45
+3.87%
$92.45

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 159,075
-$267.35
7.10%
$3,499.62
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 5,858,945
-$1.29
4.28%
$28.76
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 2,420,607
-$3.64
3.71%
$94.47
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 370,923
-$2.07
3.47%
$57.47
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 4,293,340
-$0.48
3.26%
$14.10