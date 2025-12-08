Stock Market Live December 8: GDP Growth Forecasts Lift S&P 500 (VOO) Monday

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent made the rounds of Sunday talk shows to spread the news that is doing “better than we thought,” and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) likes the news. The Voo opened 0.1% on Monday morning.

“We’ve had 4% GDP growth in a couple of quarters,” Bessent told CBS News’ Face the Nation on Sunday, and “we’re going to finish the year … with 3% real GDP growth.” Gross domestic product grew only 0.6% in Q1, but 3.8% in Q2, and the Atlanta Fed estimates Q3 growth may have been 3.5%.

Not quite “4%” growth for “a couple of quarters,” but close (if you round up).

Meanwhile, the news from consumers is more mixed. The University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment survey last week showed a 53.3 reading, up 4.5 percentage points sequentially from November but down 28 points year over year.

That’s not necessarily good news, but it may help to give the Federal Open Markets Committee political cover to lower interest rates at its next meeting, as it’s forecast to do on Wednesday. This would please the stock market — a second reason for the Voo to be up this morning.

Earnings

There’s no big earnings news yet this morning, but later in the day we’re scheduled to get an update from Toll Brothers (NYSE: TOL) on its Q4 earnings numbers. Analysts will be looking for earnings of $4.88 per share on $3.3 billion in quarterly sales.

Tuesday should see earnings from S&P 500 component companies AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) and Campbell’s (NYSE: CPB).

Then on Wednesday: a slew of tech earnings news from Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE), and Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS).