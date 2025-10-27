S&P 500
6,867.50
+1.01%
Dow Jones
47,490.00
+0.52%
Nasdaq 100
25,796.50
+1.59%
Russell 2000
2,517.52
+0.22%
FTSE 100
9,664.30
+0.20%
Nikkei 225
50,492.00
+1.80%
Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (SPY) Racing Higher on Potential Trade War Truce
Home > Investing > Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on China Trade Deal Hopes
Live News & Earnings

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on China Trade Deal Hopes

By Joel South

Oct 27, 2025  |  Updated 11:45 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points

  • Chinese and U.S. negotiators may have struck an agreement to end the trade war and sell more soybeans to China in the process.
  • Carter’s warns that tariffs on its imported goods will add up to $250 million in annual costs.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates

Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

AMD, Oracle, and Hewlett Tapped to Help Build US Supercomputers

Live

Reuters is reporting that the U.S. Department of Energy is forming a $1 billion “partnership” with three big tech companies to build a pair of “supercomputers” to solve complex scientific problems.

Advanced Micro Devices (Nasdaq: AMD), Hewlett Packard Enerprise (NYSE: HPE), and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will partner with the DOE’s own Oak Ridge National Laboratory to build the supercomputers.
Hewlett stock is up 2% on the news, AMD less than 1%, and Oracle shares are… down a fraction of 1%.

Ford Skids Despite Positive Analyst Note

Live

Citi analyst Michael Ward raised his price target on Ford (NYSE: F) stock to $13.50 this morning, maintaining a neutral rating on the automotive stock. Ford beat earnings in Q3 despite taking a $1 billion hit from higher tariffs, and now Citi is raising its earnings forecast for Ford stock.

Despite the good news and optimistic words, Ford stock is down 3% today.

Rare Earth Metals Stocks Crash

Live

Not everyone’s thrilled with the prospect of a U.S.-China trade truce. Shares of companies attempting to build up a Western-only rare earth mining and refining capability, to defang the threat of a China rare earth embargo, are tumbling.

In early trading today, industry bellweather MP Materials (NYSE: MP) stock is down 6.5%. Companies less advanced in their rare earth mining quests, such as Trilogy Metals (NYSEMKT: TMQ) and Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT: UUUU) are down even more, 15% and 12%, respectively.

The Voo still opened 0.8% higher, however.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) ran up 0.8% premarket as investors bet on a likely truce in the latest U.S.-China trade war this morning.

On Sunday, reports began filtering out that a “very successful framework” (as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described it) had been agreed upon by trade negotiators — and that Presidents Trump and Xi might finalize a trade truce in a meeting as early as Thursday.

“What’s in the box,” you ask? A repeal of President Trump’s threat to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. on one hand. And on the other, a repeal of China’s threat to restrict sales of rare earth elements to U.S. companies. Side benefits could include finalizing the details of a sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a consortium of Western investors, and also a resumption of U.S. soybean purchases by China.

What does not appear part of the deal is any relaxation of export restrictions on the sale of advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors, nor semiconductor manufacturing equipment, to China.

So bad news for Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), but good news for just about everybody else.

Earnings

In earnings news, the week is starting out slow with only a handful of reports.

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is the biggest of these, with the S&P 500 component company reporting “in-line” earnings of $0.54 per share on $4.3 billion in Q3 sales. (The revenue number, at least, is ahead of expectations for $4.15 billion).

Keurig also tweaked its full-year sales forecast higher, saying revenue will now be up high-single digits instead of mid-single digits. The weak U.S. dollar remains a headwind to sales and earnings growth, however, costing Keurig perhaps half a percentage point of growth.

Kids clothier Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) also reported earnings this morning, beating the forecast by two cents with a $0.74 per share profit. Sales, however, fell short of forecasts at $758 million. Worse, Carter’s warned that tariffs will add $200 million to $250 million to its costs annually going forward.

Carter’s stock is down more than 5% premarket on the news.

 

Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on China Trade Deal Hopes

Continue Reading

Stock Market Live May 29: Trump Tariffs Terminated, S&P 500 (VOO) Soars
Joel South | May 29, 2025

Stock Market Live May 29: Trump Tariffs Terminated, S&P 500 (VOO) Soars

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided
Joel South | Oct 13, 2025

Stock Market Live October 13: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises On Hopes Trade War Can Be Avoided

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live June 2: Trade Troubles Send S&P 500 (VOO) Lower
Joel South | Jun 2, 2025

Stock Market Live June 2: Trade Troubles Send S&P 500 (VOO) Lower

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live August 7: Shrugging Off Tariffs News, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again
Joel South | Aug 7, 2025

Stock Market Live August 7: Shrugging Off Tariffs News, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises Again

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live July 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Floats Higher on Positive Earnings Reports, No Tariffs News
Joel South | Jul 17, 2025

Stock Market Live July 17: S&P 500 (VOO) Floats Higher on Positive Earnings Reports, No Tariffs News

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live July 28: EU Trade Deal Success Pushes S&P 500 (VOO) Even Higher
Joel South | Jul 28, 2025

Stock Market Live July 28: EU Trade Deal Success Pushes S&P 500 (VOO) Even Higher

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher Amid New China Trade War News
Joel South | Aug 11, 2025

Stock Market Live August 11: S&P 500 (VOO) Inches Higher Amid New China Trade War News

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live May 30: Trump Tariffs Rise from the Dead, S&P 500 (VOO) Stumbles
Joel South | May 30, 2025

Stock Market Live May 30: Trump Tariffs Rise from the Dead, S&P 500 (VOO) Stumbles

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…
Stock Market Live July 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Positive China, Earnings News
Joel South | Jul 31, 2025

Stock Market Live July 31: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on Positive China, Earnings News

Live Updates Live Coverage Has Ended Get The Best Carters Inc Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings…

Top Gaining Stocks

Qualcomm
QCOM Vol: 60,404,802
+$21.23
+12.57%
$190.17
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 28,337,803
+$1.96
+7.20%
$29.12
Super Micro Computer
SMCI Vol: 14,844,904
+$2.61
+5.40%
$50.90
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 54,670,586
+$22.71
+5.24%
$456.43
ON Semiconductor
ON Vol: 4,019,389
+$2.30
+4.54%
$53.01

Top Losing Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 12,009,662
-$5.23
6.27%
$78.14
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,679,745
-$6.40
6.06%
$99.24
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 3,458,433
-$5.55
4.29%
$123.88
Ford
F Vol: 81,610,300
-$0.57
4.08%
$13.28
Huntington Bancshares
HBAN Vol: 58,446,938
-$0.60
3.70%
$15.48