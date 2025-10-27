Stock Market Live October 27: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises on China Trade Deal Hopes

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Chinese and U.S. negotiators may have struck an agreement to end the trade war and sell more soybeans to China in the process.

Carter’s warns that tariffs on its imported goods will add up to $250 million in annual costs.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Live Updates Live Coverage Updates appear automatically as they are published.

This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) ran up 0.8% premarket as investors bet on a likely truce in the latest U.S.-China trade war this morning.

On Sunday, reports began filtering out that a “very successful framework” (as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent described it) had been agreed upon by trade negotiators — and that Presidents Trump and Xi might finalize a trade truce in a meeting as early as Thursday.

“What’s in the box,” you ask? A repeal of President Trump’s threat to impose additional 100% tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. on one hand. And on the other, a repeal of China’s threat to restrict sales of rare earth elements to U.S. companies. Side benefits could include finalizing the details of a sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations to a consortium of Western investors, and also a resumption of U.S. soybean purchases by China.

What does not appear part of the deal is any relaxation of export restrictions on the sale of advanced artificial intelligence semiconductors, nor semiconductor manufacturing equipment, to China.

So bad news for Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), but good news for just about everybody else.

Earnings

In earnings news, the week is starting out slow with only a handful of reports.

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is the biggest of these, with the S&P 500 component company reporting “in-line” earnings of $0.54 per share on $4.3 billion in Q3 sales. (The revenue number, at least, is ahead of expectations for $4.15 billion).

Keurig also tweaked its full-year sales forecast higher, saying revenue will now be up high-single digits instead of mid-single digits. The weak U.S. dollar remains a headwind to sales and earnings growth, however, costing Keurig perhaps half a percentage point of growth.

Kids clothier Carter’s (NYSE: CRI) also reported earnings this morning, beating the forecast by two cents with a $0.74 per share profit. Sales, however, fell short of forecasts at $758 million. Worse, Carter’s warned that tariffs will add $200 million to $250 million to its costs annually going forward.

Carter’s stock is down more than 5% premarket on the news.