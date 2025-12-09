S&P 500
6,841.60
-0.25%
Dow Jones
47,538.40
-0.46%
Nasdaq 100
25,657.00
-0.10%
Russell 2000
2,527.27
+0.21%
FTSE 100
9,613.40
-0.29%
Nikkei 225
50,788.00
+0.83%

Investing

I Started Social Security at 67. Does Continued Work Mean a Higher Payout?

Key Points

  • Social Security benefits are calculated using your 35 highest-earning years adjusted for inflation.
  • Working in retirement only increases benefits if current earnings exceed the lowest year in your top 35.
  • Delaying Social Security past full retirement age increases benefits by roughly 8% per year until age 70.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By 247staff Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
I Started Social Security at 67. Does Continued Work Mean a Higher Payout?

© MGS / Shutterstock.com

Some people stop working the moment they retire, but many choose to keep a foot in the workforce. A part-time job or small business can offer meaningful advantages.

For one thing, the extra income can make a real difference. If you rely heavily on Social Security and have limited savings, even a modest paycheck can help you cover your expenses more comfortably. Beyond the financial benefits, working can also provide social and emotional perks. Having a job to go to a few afternoons a week gives structure to your days, helps fend off boredom, and creates opportunities to get out of the house and stay connected with others.

In a recent Reddit post, a 74-year-old who continues to work asked how their job might affect their Social Security benefits. They began collecting at age 67 and want to know whether their current earnings could change the amount they receive each month.

It is a reasonable question. Income earned later in life can influence Social Security benefits, but whether it does depends entirely on your lifetime earnings record.

How Social Security benefits are calculated

Your Social Security benefits are based on the income you earned during your 35 highest-paid years. Earlier wages are adjusted for inflation to calculate the benefit you are entitled to at your full retirement age, which is 67 for anyone born in 1960 or later.

You can start claiming Social Security as early as age 62, but doing so comes with a reduction. Each month you claim before reaching full retirement age permanently lowers your monthly benefit.

On the other hand, you can delay filing past your full retirement age to boost your payments. Benefits grow by about two-thirds of 1 percent for every month you wait, which works out to roughly an 8 percent increase for each full year you delay, up until age 70. After 70, the increases stop, so there is no financial advantage to waiting beyond that point.

How working later in life can affect your Social Security benefits

The poster’s question is a valid one, because the wages they are earning at age 74 might affect the size of their monthly Social Security checks. But it is also possible that their current income will not change anything at all.

As noted earlier, Social Security calculates your benefit using your 35 highest-earning years. Suppose the lowest year within the poster’s top 35 was 30,000 dollars. If they are now earning only 15,000 dollars a year from part-time work, that income would not replace any of their top earning years, so their benefit would stay the same.

But if they are now earning 35,000 dollars a year, that changes the picture. Since 35,000 dollars is higher than the lowest year in their top 35, the Social Security Administration would eventually update their record, swap out that lower year, and recalculate their benefit. That could lead to an increase in their monthly payment.

This is also why it can be beneficial for retirees who do not yet have a full 35-year work history to take on at least some part-time work. Even modest wages can replace a zero-income year in the formula and potentially raise future Social Security checks.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

I Took Social Security at 67 and Kept Working: Does That Boost My Benefits?
Maurie Backman |

I Took Social Security at 67 and Kept Working: Does That Boost My Benefits?

  Some people stop working completely the moment they retire. But it’s not unheard of for retirees to hold down…
These 2 Factors Determine the Size of Your Social Security Check
Christy Bieber |

These 2 Factors Determine the Size of Your Social Security Check

Social Security is likely going to be a crucial source of income when you are retired. Unfortunately, because the rules…
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

There are millions of Americans today who collect a monthly benefit from Social Security. And for many of them, that…
How Is Social Security Calculated, Actually?
Kristin Hitchcock |

How Is Social Security Calculated, Actually?

Over 40% of Americans rely solely on Social Security for their retirement, despite that being exactly what you’re not supposed to do!…
How will inflation factor into my $4k monthly estimate from Social Security years down the road?
Christy Bieber |

How will inflation factor into my $4k monthly estimate from Social Security years down the road?

A Reddit poster is confused about the Social Security Administration’s estimate of his future benefits that he sees when he…
What happens to my Social Security benefits if I keep paying into the system for another decade – will they go up?
Maurie Backman |

What happens to my Social Security benefits if I keep paying into the system for another decade – will they go up?

There are millions of older Americans today collecting Social Security. And for many people, those benefits make it possible to…
Over 60? 3 Things You Need to Know About Social Security If You’ll Be Taking Benefits Soon
Maurie Backman |

Over 60? 3 Things You Need to Know About Social Security If You’ll Be Taking Benefits Soon

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through…
4 Big Social Security Changes Are Coming in 2026. Are You Ready?
Christy Bieber |

4 Big Social Security Changes Are Coming in 2026. Are You Ready?

The new year is approaching fast, and while you may be focused on the busy holiday season, it’s never too…
20 Things to Know Before Claiming Social Security
Christy Bieber |

20 Things to Know Before Claiming Social Security

Your decision about when to claim Social Security will have a big impact on your retirement security. While it may…

Top Gaining Stocks

Newmont
NEM Vol: 8,674,821
+$5.09
+5.72%
$94.09
MarketAxess
MKTX Vol: 859,150
+$8.10
+4.91%
$173.16
Apollo Global Management
APO Vol: 4,990,882
+$6.51
+4.74%
$143.89
KKR
KKR Vol: 5,668,517
+$5.54
+4.25%
$135.78
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,335,422
+$9.77
+3.94%
$257.98

Top Losing Stocks

AutoZone
AZO Vol: 379,663
-$270.19
7.17%
$3,496.77
Campbell's
CPB Vol: 18,611,540
-$1.57
5.23%
$28.47
JPMorgan Chase
JPM Vol: 17,761,383
-$14.70
4.66%
$300.51
Rollins
ROL Vol: 3,404,008
-$2.53
4.18%
$58.01
O'Reilly Automotive
ORLY Vol: 8,978,141
-$3.86
3.93%
$94.25