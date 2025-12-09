XRP Whales Accumulate 340M Tokens While Retail Panic Sells: Is $5 Next?

Retail panic selling intensified after XRP failed to hold its July high of $3.67, with sentiment hitting extreme fear levels by early December.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) traders spent the past few months caught in a tug-of-war between fear and long-term conviction. Retail traders panicked at every drop, selling as prices tanked, while whales quietly absorbed the supply and strengthened their positions. The correction from July’s $3.67 peak shook out short-term holders, but it also revealed exactly where large holders see value.

Whales added 340 million tokens while everyday investors sold off. When tokens move from panicked sellers to patient buyers with long-term plans, it often sets up the next major price move. Can whales’ accumulation and long-term conviction push XRP to $5 by 2026?

What’s Driving Retail Panic Selling?

alfernec / Shutterstock.com

Retail panic has gripped XRP over the past few months, driven by sharp price drops, aggressive liquidations, and a complete breakdown in market sentiment. The shift from confidence to fear happened quickly, and once it started, it formed a chain of reactions—each new wave of selling triggered the next.

The mood flipped after XRP failed to hold its July high near $3.67. Every pullback triggered stop-losses and margin liquidations, dragging the price from $3.05 to $2.52 and eventually toward $2.20 in November. By early December, Santiment flagged XRP in its “Fear Zone,” confirming the extent of negative retail sentiment.

Traders who bought above $3 expecting a clean run to $5 found themselves holding heavy losses, and many capitulated. Behavioral pressure made the decline steeper. Recency bias, herd reactions, and socially driven pessimism led traders to assume the worst with every dip.

Thin liquidity below $2.50 and automated liquidation chains exaggerated moves, creating volatility that looked like a collapse but was mostly structural mechanics. This combination pushed retail out while larger players quietly accumulated.

Why Whales Accumulated 340M XRP While Retail Panicked

Tamisclao / Shutterstock.com

Whales spent months absorbing XRP while retail traders exited in panic. Their buying was strategic—it followed clear signals, tested support zones, and aligned with long-term expectations about XRP’s price trajectory.

Whales Targeted High-Value Support Zones

XRP Whales focused their buying between $1.90 and $2.20, absorbing supply as retail traders exited at those levels. These zones became attractive accumulation targets precisely because they held strong during earlier rallies.

Large wallets added 340 million XRP over three months, pushing total whale holdings above 7.8 billion tokens. This consolidation shows whales’ clear intent to build long-term positions rather than chase short-term volatility.

Long-Term Outlook Shaped Strategy

Whales take multi-year positions, not weekly bets, which is why the August 2025 SEC settlement mattered so much. It cleared XRP’s biggest regulatory risk and opened up wider adoption paths. Large holders treated the correction as a reset rather than a reversal, viewing the pullback as an opportunity to add exposure at better prices.

Their steady accumulation reflects confidence in three core drivers: utility growth through expanding ODL corridors, institutional capital flows via ETFs, and the continued buildout of payment infrastructure. These factors matter far more to long-term holders than short-term chart swings.

Retail Panic Created Predictable Entry Points

Periods of fear give whales the clean liquidity they need to build positions without pushing prices higher. As retail traders sold off through August, September, and October, the selling overhang gradually thinned and volatility began to settle. Whales stepped in during these windows because panic selling always hits a natural ceiling—once small holders exhaust their positions, the supply available at distressed prices dries up and stabilizes. That pattern has repeated across multiple XRP cycles, and 2025 followed the same playbook.

On-Chain Signals Confirmed Accumulation

On-chain data backed up what the price action was suggesting. Exchange balances dropped steadily, showing tokens moving into long-term custody rather than toward sell orders. Wallets holding 10 million or more XRP recorded consistent inflows over the three-month period, while smaller retail-sized wallets recorded outflows.

Trading velocity jumped even as prices dropped, and the number of active wallets stayed high. Both patterns show that large holders were moving tokens around and building positions, not just sitting on the sidelines—and this kind of activity usually precedes major price recoveries.

Ripple’s Network Upgrades Attracts Whales

Primakov / Shutterstock.com

Whales didn’t react to noise—they responded to clearer utility, stronger institutional demand, cleaner regulation, and a faster, more capable XRP Ledger. These shifts explain why deep-pocketed holders are expanding positions while retail panic-sells.

ODL Settlement Growth Creates Real Demand

Cross-border activity through On-Demand Liquidity has surged over the past year, with quarterly settlement volume climbing into the hundreds of billions and banks like Santander reporting sharp increases in usage. Asia-Pacific corridors are expanding particularly fast, and these transactions require XRP to provide the bridge liquidity that makes instant settlement possible.

This represents practical utility rather than speculation. As more financial institutions route cross-border payments through XRP, whales see a system that’s gaining genuine traction in the real economy. The rising throughput creates steady, structural demand for XRP as bridge liquidity, and large holders view that growing adoption as the foundation for long-term price strength.

ETF and CME Infrastructure Signal Lasting Institutional Interest

The arrival of XRP ETFs in mid-November 2025 and the rapid growth in CME futures open interest throughout the year created steady, rule-based institutional demand that doesn’t depend on retail enthusiasm or speculation.

Regulated funds allocate capital on predetermined schedules, and institutions use futures to hedge their positions without creating the kind of volatile price swings that shake the market.

Whales pay close attention to this infrastructure buildout because it fundamentally changes market dynamics—it stabilizes price floors and brings predictable capital inflows over time. With billions of dollars now tied to regulated XRP products, the asset looks far more anchored to institutional capital than it did in past cycles driven primarily by retail speculation.

Regulatory Clarity Removed a Major Barrier

The SEC settlement in August 2025 lifted a cloud that had hung over XRP for nearly five years, fundamentally changing the asset’s institutional accessibility. With XRP now treated as a commodity in public sales rather than a security, exchanges that had delisted it began bringing it back, and institutional barriers that had blocked major allocations started falling away.

Global financial regulators followed suit, with jurisdictions from Europe to Asia approving XRP for payment applications, while Ripple’s major funding rounds demonstrated high-level institutional confidence.

Whales accumulate aggressively when regulatory uncertainty fades because it makes long-term adoption trajectories much easier to project. The August settlement didn’t just remove a legal risk, but opened the door to the kind of institutional participation that can support sustained price appreciation.

XRPL Upgrades Are Expanding Utility

Recent upgrades have made the XRP Ledger more capable as an institutional-grade settlement layer. The introduction of automated market maker features brought deeper on-chain liquidity, RLUSD added efficient settlement workflows, and ongoing staking research points toward future yield opportunities that could attract a broader base of holders.

These are tangible technical improvements that strengthen the network’s core functionality rather than cosmetic marketing updates. Whales focus their capital on systems that demonstrate consistent improvement over time, and the XRPL continues to deliver exactly that, giving large holders confidence that both utility and transaction throughput will keep expanding as adoption grows.