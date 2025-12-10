At A 8% Yield, Global X SuperDividend SDIV) Is One Of The Most Impressive High Income ETFs Today

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) generates its 8% yield by investing in 100 of the highest dividend-yielding equities across global markets. The fund holds stocks from developed and emerging markets spanning telecommunications, energy, materials, financials, and real estate. Income comes directly from dividends paid by underlying companies, making SDIV’s distributions entirely dependent on whether holdings can maintain their payouts.

With a 0.58% expense ratio and $1.1 billion in assets under management, SDIV offers broad diversification with no single holding exceeding 2% of the portfolio. However, this global approach introduces significant concentration in higher-risk markets and industries facing structural headwinds.

Evaluating Dividend Safety Across Top Holdings

SDIV’s yield sustainability depends heavily on its largest positions. Examining representative holdings reveals concerning patterns.

Company Ticker Dividend Yield Payout Ratio Vale (NYSE:VALE) VALE 10.7% 63% British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) BTI 5.5% 170% AT&T (NYSE:T) T 4.5% 36% Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) RIO 5.1% 59% AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) ABBV 2.9% ~60% (adjusted)

British American Tobacco is the biggest red flag here, with a 170% payout ratio, meaning they pay out more in dividends than they earn.. While the company maintains a 42% operating margin, revenues declined 2.2% year-over-year and earnings growth sits at just 1.6%. The secular decline in traditional tobacco creates structural pressure on maintaining current distributions.

AT&T demonstrates genuine dividend safety. Following its 2022 restructuring, the telecom maintains a conservative 36% payout ratio with 26.3% earnings growth and a 19.1% return on equity. The dividend appears secure and sustainable.

Rio Tinto and AbbVie fall in the middle, with manageable payout ratios near 60%, though both face industry-specific challenges including commodity exposure and patent cliffs respectively.

The Bottom Line on SDIV’s Yield

SDIV’s 8% yield comes with meaningful dividend cut risk. Two analyzed holdings pay out more than they earn, while the ETF’s 93% portfolio turnover suggests frequent rebalancing as companies reduce distributions. The fund’s global approach, including holdings in international companies like Vale and British American Tobacco, introduces currency and geopolitical risk.

For comparison, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) offers an alternative approach to high-yield investing. SPHD targets the 50 highest-yielding, lowest-volatility stocks in the S&P 500, currently yielding 4.3%. By focusing exclusively on established U.S. large-caps with demonstrated dividend stability and lower volatility profiles, SPHD offers more conservative income generation. The tradeoff is a lower yield, but with significantly reduced risk of distribution cuts.