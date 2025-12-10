S&P 500
6,868.20
+0.37%
Dow Jones
47,894.00
+0.73%
Nasdaq 100
25,715.20
+0.22%
Russell 2000
2,552.13
+0.93%
FTSE 100
9,662.30
+0.51%
Nikkei 225
50,615.50
-0.35%
Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News

Investing

At A 8% Yield, Global X SuperDividend SDIV) Is One Of The Most Impressive High Income ETFs Today

Quick Read

  • SDIV holds $1.1B in assets and yields 8% but two major holdings pay out more than they earn.
  • Vale distributes $1.48 per share while earning only $1.29 (115% payout ratio).
  • The fund’s 93% portfolio turnover suggests frequent rebalancing as companies cut dividends.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Michael Williams Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
At A 8% Yield, Global X SuperDividend SDIV) Is One Of The Most Impressive High Income ETFs Today

© 24/7 Wall St.

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) generates its 8% yield by investing in 100 of the highest dividend-yielding equities across global markets. The fund holds stocks from developed and emerging markets spanning telecommunications, energy, materials, financials, and real estate. Income comes directly from dividends paid by underlying companies, making SDIV’s distributions entirely dependent on whether holdings can maintain their payouts.

With a 0.58% expense ratio and $1.1 billion in assets under management, SDIV offers broad diversification with no single holding exceeding 2% of the portfolio. However, this global approach introduces significant concentration in higher-risk markets and industries facing structural headwinds.

Evaluating Dividend Safety Across Top Holdings

SDIV’s yield sustainability depends heavily on its largest positions. Examining representative holdings reveals concerning patterns.

Company Ticker Dividend Yield Payout Ratio
Vale (NYSE:VALE) VALE 10.7% 63%
British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) BTI 5.5% 170%
AT&T (NYSE:T) T 4.5% 36%
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) RIO 5.1% 59%
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) ABBV 2.9% ~60% (adjusted)

 

British American Tobacco is the biggest red flag here, with a 170% payout ratio, meaning they pay out more in dividends than they earn.. While the company maintains a 42% operating margin, revenues declined 2.2% year-over-year and earnings growth sits at just 1.6%. The secular decline in traditional tobacco creates structural pressure on maintaining current distributions.

AT&T demonstrates genuine dividend safety. Following its 2022 restructuring, the telecom maintains a conservative 36% payout ratio with 26.3% earnings growth and a 19.1% return on equity. The dividend appears secure and sustainable.

Rio Tinto and AbbVie fall in the middle, with manageable payout ratios near 60%, though both face industry-specific challenges including commodity exposure and patent cliffs respectively.

The Bottom Line on SDIV’s Yield

SDIV’s 8% yield comes with meaningful dividend cut risk. Two analyzed holdings pay out more than they earn, while the ETF’s 93% portfolio turnover suggests frequent rebalancing as companies reduce distributions. The fund’s global approach, including holdings in international companies like Vale and British American Tobacco, introduces currency and geopolitical risk.

For comparison, the Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) offers an alternative approach to high-yield investing. SPHD targets the 50 highest-yielding, lowest-volatility stocks in the S&P 500, currently yielding 4.3%. By focusing exclusively on established U.S. large-caps with demonstrated dividend stability and lower volatility profiles, SPHD offers more conservative income generation. The tradeoff is a lower yield, but with significantly reduced risk of distribution cuts.

Latest Podcast Episode

Overlooked Buckets, Huge Rebound Numbers And Thanksgiving Hot Takes!

Play

60 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live

Joel South |

Live: Snowflake (SNOW) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Live: Credo Technology (CRDO) Q2 Earnings Coverage

Continue Reading

3 High Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly
Rich Duprey |

3 High Yield Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly

Investing in high-yield exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a smart way to build wealth, offering a steady income stream while…
This Invesco ETF Pays a 4.71% Yield With 50 Low-Volatility Dividend Stocks (3x the S&P 500)
Michael Williams |

This Invesco ETF Pays a 4.71% Yield With 50 Low-Volatility Dividend Stocks (3x the S&P 500)

Invesco High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) generates its 4.71% yield – roughly three times the S&P 500’s current dividend…
3 High Yield ETFs That Pay You Monthly
Vandita Jadeja |

3 High Yield ETFs That Pay You Monthly

Investors seeking a regular income from their holdings may benefit from dividend-paying exchange-traded funds (ETFs). They are gaining popularity amid…
3 ETFs For Brand New Dividend Investors To Own
Vandita Jadeja |

3 ETFs For Brand New Dividend Investors To Own

It is never too late to start your investment journey, and if you’re a beginner, investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs)…
3 Dividend ETFs to End 2025 With Steady Passive Income
Vandita Jadeja |

3 Dividend ETFs to End 2025 With Steady Passive Income

We are nearing the end of 2025, and while it may not have been the best year for investors, it…
The Only 5 Monthly Dividend ETFs You’ll Ever Need (And Why)
Gerelyn Terzo |

The Only 5 Monthly Dividend ETFs You’ll Ever Need (And Why)

Getting a monthly dividend check from your investments is a luxury not all ETFs offer. Like most companies that pay…
Monthly Dividend ETFs Investors Should Load Up On
Vandita Jadeja |

Monthly Dividend ETFs Investors Should Load Up On

The world of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) is vast and ever-expanding. With several options to choose from, it can become overwhelming…
The Unloved SPYD ETF Delivers A 4.7% Yield While SCHD Gets All the Attention
Michael Williams |

The Unloved SPYD ETF Delivers A 4.7% Yield While SCHD Gets All the Attention

While dividend ETFs like Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) dominate retail investor conversations, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend…
3 High Yield Dividend ETFs For Long Term Investors
Vandita Jadeja |

3 High Yield Dividend ETFs For Long Term Investors

If you’re looking to build a portfolio that generates steady income for you throughout 2026, you need to look beyond…

Top Gaining Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 8,331,384
+$90.97
+14.55%
$716.27
LKQ
LKQ Vol: 1,745,411
+$1.40
+4.97%
$29.57
Omnicom Group
OMC Vol: 3,776,961
+$3.43
+4.68%
$76.67
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 58,847,579
+$1.30
+4.58%
$29.56
Becton Dickinson
BDX Vol: 1,390,978
+$8.53
+4.52%
$197.35

Top Losing Stocks

Uber
UBER Vol: 30,676,989
-$5.52
6.20%
$83.55
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 3,762,405
-$11.44
4.97%
$218.55
HCA Healthcare
HCA Vol: 870,543
-$18.81
3.85%
$469.69
T. Rowe Price
TROW Vol: 1,366,857
-$3.50
3.32%
$101.87
Jacobs Solutions
J Vol: 719,886
-$4.54
3.31%
$132.74