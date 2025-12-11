S&P 500
Live: Costco (COST) Q1 Earnings Coverage

Investing

This 9.7% Yield ETF Pays Triple VYM, But There’s a Hidden Problem

Quick Read

  • SDIV’s 9.7% yield relies on mortgage REITs with payout ratios exceeding 200% and monthly dividends that have dropped 25% since early 2023.
  • Top holdings like AGNC and IVR distribute multiples of their earnings. This practice cannot continue indefinitely.
  • JEPI offers an 8.2% yield through covered calls on quality U.S. stocks with sustainable payout ratios like Broadcom’s 61%.
By Michael Williams Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
The Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) delivers a 9.7% dividend yield, more than triple the 2.5% offered by the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) and over double the 3.7% from the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD). This international ETF tracks 100 of the world’s highest-yielding equities, with significant exposure to mortgage REITs, Brazilian companies, and emerging markets. However, that exceptional yield comes with serious sustainability concerns.

How SDIV Generates Its High Yield

SDIV holds dividend-paying equities from global markets, with heavy concentration in mortgage REITs and international stocks. The fund’s 0.58% expense ratio is nearly 10 times higher than VYM and SCHD, and its 93% portfolio turnover suggests frequent trading that can erode returns. The ETF’s dividend has declined from $0.255 per month in early 2023 to $0.19 currently, representing a 25% cut that signals structural challenges.

Dividend Safety Analysis: Top Holdings

SDIV’s largest U.S. holdings reveal why the high yield may not be sustainable. Three mortgage REITs illustrate the core problem with paying more in dividends than they earn:

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), weighted at 0.91%, pays a 12.3% yield but has a 122% payout ratio, distributing $2.75 annually against earnings of just $2.26 per share. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) at 0.85% weighting shows a 215% payout ratio, paying $1.44 against $0.67 in earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSEARCA:IVR) at 0.79% presents the most concerning profile, delivering a 17.4% yield with a 296% payout ratio.

These unsustainable payout ratios explain SDIV’s dividend cuts. Mortgage REITs are highly leveraged and sensitive to interest rate volatility, with book values that can decline rapidly. While recent quarters showed improved returns as Fed rate cuts supported spreads, the structural challenge remains: these companies cannot indefinitely pay out multiples of their earnings.

Consider JEPI as an Alternative

For investors seeking high income with better sustainability, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) offers an 8.2% yield through a covered call strategy on large-cap U.S. equities. JEPI generates income by selling call options on holdings like Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), which has a sustainable 61% payout ratio and 27% return on equity.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF’s monthly distributions have remained more consistent than SDIV’s declining payouts, and the fund’s focus on quality U.S. companies provides better downside protection. While JEPI caps upside potential through its options strategy, it delivers high income without the emerging market risks and unsustainable payout ratios that plague SDIV.

