GameStop Q3 Profits Soar, but Do You Really Want to Own a Collectibles Stock?

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is the O.G. of meme stocks, the company that sparked the retail trading frenzy in 2021 and turned it into a Wall Street punchline. But those glory days are ancient history. The once-dominant video game retailer just dropped its third-quarter earnings. While showing strong year-over-year profit growth, the core business is crumbling under the weight of digital downloads and subscription services.

Its lone bright spot was once again collectibles, now 31% of revenue — up from 20% last year — and the only segment indicating growth. GameStop has flopped at pivoting to digital gaming, with software sales tanking 27%. It even hopped on the crypto treasury trend, stacking Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) on its balance sheet, but the crypto winter crushed that bet, leaving holdings underwater.

Right now, collectibles are its sole lifeline, but is that enough to bet on this fading giant?

Profits Up, Sales Down, Stock Slumps

GameStop’s latest report paints a mixed picture: impressive bottom-line gains masking top-line woes. While net income more than quadrupled to $77.1 million and operating income flipped to a $41.3 million profit from a $33.4 million loss, revenue declined 4.6%.

Hardware and accessories, the biggest segment at 45% of sales, dropped 12% to $367.4 million as physical consoles lose ground. Software plunged even harder, down 27% to $197.5 million, hammered by the digital shift. Collectibles, now the second-largest reportable segment at $256.1 million, rose 50% year-over-year, fueled by demand for Funko Pops and trading cards. Gross profit climbed to $273.4 million on tighter inventory and lower markdowns while cash swelled to $8.8 billion, bolstered by prior equity raises.

But investors weren’t impressed, and the stock is dipping 6% in pre-market trading this morning, signaling doubts about sustainability. This isn’t much of a turnaround; it looks more like damage control.

Collectibles: GameStop’s Shiny Distraction, Not Savior

Collectibles have become GameStop’s crutch, but don’t mistake it for a growth engine. Sure, it’s profitable, as higher margins on toys and memorabilia helped lift overall gross profit. Yet, the market for physical collectibles is niche and stagnant, tied to nostalgia rather than explosive expansion.

With gaming going digital, foot traffic in GameStop’s 3,000 stores is evaporating, limiting collectibles’ upside. At 31% of revenue, it’s a bigger slice of a shrinking pie, not a path to restoring the company’s meme-era highs. That’s precisely why GameStop latched onto crypto — a desperate swing for relevance in a blockchain-obsessed world.

Bitcoin Bets Catch a Chill

GameStop’s foray into crypto treasury mimics plays by firms like Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), but with less firepower. Starting in March, it began hoarding Bitcoin as a hedge against its dying retail model, viewing it as “digital gold” for balance sheet diversification.

The retailer’s holdings stood at 4,710 bitcoin at the end of the quarter, the same amount purchased in Q2 (it didn’t buy — or sell — any in Q3). Valued at $519.4 million, they represent a $19.4 million cumulative unrealized gain, but for the current quarter it booked a $9.2 million unrealized loss.

The crypto winter — sparked by macroeconomic concerns that triggered an October “flash crash” — wiped out larger gains. Unlike Strategy’s aggressive debt-fueled buys, GameStop’s approach feels half-hearted, more Hail Mary than strategy. The approach is better than taking on massive debt, but is also a reminder that crypto treasuries amplify risks for legacy firms like this one.

Key Takeaway

GameStop has essentially surrendered on reviving its core video game retail business, with its digital pivot tattered and physical sales tumbling. All hope is now pinned on a Bitcoin bull run to juice its $519 million stash and spark a valuation rebound.

The video game retailer is walking a high-wire act. It isn’t Strategy or even Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSEAMEX:BMNR), which is pursuing a similar course, but with Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH). They have focused crypto mandates and deeper expertise, while GameStop has collectibles. Toys might offer steady cash flow, but they’re no growth rocket.

Investors thinking of buying in or holding on must confront the reality: Do you really want exposure to a collectibles retailer moonlighting as a bitcoin holder? It’s speculative at best, a meme relic at worst. Best to avoid it altogether and invest in companies with real potential.