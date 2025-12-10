Stock Market Live December 10: S&P 500 (VOO) Flat As Investors Await Interest Rate News
Quick Read
- Multiple companies missed earnings last night.
- Investors don’t care. All eyes are on the Fed today as we await news of the next interest rate cut (or not).
- If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Live Updates
Get The Best Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter
Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, market updates, and brand-new stock recommendations delivered directly to your inbox.
B.Riley Starts Roblox at Buy
B.Riley analyst Drew Crum initiated coverage of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock with a buy rating and a $125 price target this morning. “Roblox has built arguably one of the premier next-generation entertainment platforms,” writes Crum, and is “benefiting from two mutually reinforcing network effects, content and social, often drawing parallels to YouTube.”
Unimpressive Q3 earnings and “tepid near-term guidance” have depressed Roblox stock, but Crum insists Roblox should be “a core holding,” and he recommends “initiating or adding to positions following a -30% correction.” Over time, Crum expects Roblox to capture 10% or more of the global videogaming market. As that happens, he predicts 20% annualized growth in bookings (that’s sales of Robux, which convert to revenue and profit as they’re spent).
Roblox stock opened 0.4% lower despite the report, and still falling, already down more than 2%. Really, the whole market looks kind of depressed this morning, as investors await news of the Fed’s next interest rate move. The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is still basically at 0.0% change from yesterday’s close.
Chewy's News
Continuing with earnings news, popular pet food e-tailer Chewy’s (NYSE: CHWY) beat earnings by a couple cents this morning. Q3 profit was $0.32 per share and sales edged out forecasts at just over $3.1 billion.
CEO Sumit Singh said: “Chewy continues to outperform the pet category and expand market share, with profits once again growing faster than sales,” and momentum is building.
Management raised the floor on its sales and earnings guidance for the full year. Previously expecting $12.5 billion to $12.6 billion in sales, and an EBITDA margin between 5.4% and 5.7%, Chewy now says sales will be at least $12.58 billion, and margins at least 5.6%.
Chewy stock is up about 6.5% premarket.
This article will be updated throughout the day, so check back often for more daily updates.
Today’s the day. For the past 48 hours or so, the Federal Open Market Committee has been meeting and debating whether to lower interest rates one final time this year. This afternoon, the decision will be made.
About 90% of pundits polled seem to be confident the answer will be: Yes. But the very fact that this is not a surprise means investors aren’t reacting much to the prospect of good news. Premarket, the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is precisely flat, neither up nor down even 0.1%.
Earnings
In earnings news, meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) missed earnings by a nickel last night, reporting a Q3 profit of $0.13 per share. Sales likewise fell far short of estimates at $821 million. The stock is down nearly 5% premarket.
Cracker Barrel (Nasdaq: CBRL) also missed, by six cents, following its signage debacle earlier in the quarter. The company lost $0.74 per share in Q1 2026, and revenue was a weak $797.2 million.
Cracker Barrel also guided below estimates for the full year, saying sales will range from $3.2 billion to $3.3 billion, not the $3.4 billion that was expected — and Cracker Barrel stock is down nearly 4% premarket.
Rounding out the bad news, military drones manufacturer AeroVironment (Nasdaq: AVAV) missed by 35 cents last night, reporting fiscal Q2 2026 profit of only $0.44. Revenue beat expectations at $472.5 million, but guidance didn’t. Management warned that it might miss analysts’ forecast $2 billion in sales this year; sales might be as low as $1.95 billion.
AeroVironment stock is down more than 5%.