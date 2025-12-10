JEPI Is Great For Monthly Income, Buy Little Known KBWD Actually Pays More

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

For investors seeking monthly income, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) has become a household name with its substantial yield. But Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) offers an even higher yield by focusing exclusively on financial sector dividend payers. However, investors should carefully examine the fund’s concentrated holdings and expense structure before committing capital.

KBWD generates income through dividend distributions from its underlying holdings, not through options strategies like JEPI. The fund maintains extreme concentration in financial sector equities, primarily mortgage REITs and business development companies. This sector focus creates both opportunity and risk for income-seeking investors.

Top Holdings Drive High Yield But Raise Sustainability Questions

KBWD’s holdings illustrate the yield-versus-risk tradeoff. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) recently declared a $0.24 monthly dividend ($0.72 quarterly) with book value of $19.02 per share. The company reported $194.5 million in revenue and $159.3 million in net income for Q3 2025, supporting its $18.2 billion residential MBS portfolio.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) declared a $0.36 per share quarterly dividend in Q3 2025, yielding 13.70% annually. The company operates a $90.8 billion agency MBS portfolio with $903 million in revenue and $764 million in net income for Q3. Book value reached $8.83 per share, up 6.0% to $8.28 in the quarter. However, 1.2% of the portfolio remains on non-accrual status.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) paid $0.70 per share in Q3 2025, generating an 8.1% economic return for the quarter and 11.5% year-to-date. The company manages a $97.8 billion portfolio (64% Agency MBS, plus $6.9 billion in Residential Credit and $3.5 billion in MSR), reporting $1.79 billion in revenue and $843 million in net income for Q3. The company operates with 7.1x GAAP leverage and 5.7x economic leverage.

These mortgage REITs operate with significant leverage, evidenced by their business models of borrowing short-term to invest in mortgage-backed securities. This makes them highly sensitive to interest rate movements and yield curve dynamics.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) offers a contrasting profile among KBWD holdings. This business development company maintains a sustainable payout with 4.85% yield, declaring regular distributions plus a $0.30 supplemental dividend in Q3 2025. The BDC achieved its 13th consecutive quarter of NAV growth, reaching $32.74-$32.82 per share, with distributable net investment income of $1.01-$1.05 per share. The company reported 16%+ quarterly annualized return on equity while managing $5.3 billion in middle market investments, with only 1.2% of the portfolio on non-accrual.

JEPQ Offers Diversified Monthly Income Alternative

KBWD’s financial sector concentration creates meaningful risks for investors seeking diversified monthly income. The fund’s holdings in mortgage REITs expose investors to interest rate sensitivity and leverage risks inherent in these business models.

This infographic compares the popular JEPI ETF with the higher-yielding KBWD, outlining their strategies, income sources, risks, and presenting JEPQ as a diversified alternative. It highlights KBWD’s concentrated financial sector holdings and associated leverage risks.

For comparison, JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) takes a different approach to monthly income. JEPQ employs a covered call strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks, generating income through option premiums. The fund provides technology sector exposure while generating monthly distributions, offering diversification beyond KBWD’s financial-only approach.