XRP ETFs Hit $906M in 14 Days—Approaching $1B Faster Than Bitcoin or Ethereum: Can This Push XRP to $3?

XRP’s (CRYPTO: XRP) ETF surge has fundamentally changed how institutional investors view the asset. Pulling in $906 million in just two weeks pushed XRP into Wall Street’s spotlight faster than Bitcoin or Ethereum managed during their early ETF phases.

This wasn’t a retail-driven rush. It was a coordinated wave of professional flows that treated XRP as real settlement infrastructure rather than a trading token. As ETFs tightened supply and futures activity expanded, the market began to view XRP through a different lens, raising the question of whether this momentum can carry the asset toward the $3 mark.

XRP ETFs Hit $906M in First Two Weeks of Trading

XRP’s ETF rollout moved faster than market watchers expected. Two weeks of trading pulled in close to a billion dollars, shifting institutional attention toward XRP’s utility as a settlement infrastructure.

Raw Numbers Behind the Surge

XRP ETFs pulled in $906 million within two weeks of launch, a pace that surprised even optimistic analysts. Multiple issuers launched in tight succession, giving institutions immediate access across familiar platforms.

The accumulation pace shows investors were waiting for regulatory clarity. Once approval came, capital rotated quickly, positioning XRP as a settlement asset rather than a speculative token. Canary Capital launched first on November 13, recording $59 million in trading volume on day one and eventually pulling $245 million in net inflows.

Franklin Templeton’s XRPZ drew strong advisory demand, Grayscale’s GXRP brought existing trust holders into liquid ETF exposure, while Bitwise captured early volume with over $105 million in its first trading days.

The combined pattern matched the intensity seen during early Bitcoin ETF launches, but without the distortion of large trust-to-ETF conversions that inflated those initial numbers.

How Markets Absorbed Nearly $1 Billion

Despite nearly a billion dollars entering XRP ETFs, price action remained volatile. XRP tested the psychological $2.00 support level repeatedly through late November and early December, showing that institutions buying happens gradually and their steady cadence doesn’t prevent profit-taking or short covering.

This price behavior showed XRP shifting into an infrastructure-driven phase where flows reflect genuine utility adoption rather than hype. The market absorbed heavy demand without explosive spikes, creating a more mature price structure as supply moved from exchanges into ETF custody.

Why XRP ETF Demand Outpaced Bitcoin and Ethereum

K.unshu / Shutterstock.com

XRP’s ETF rollout didn’t follow the same pattern as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Its appeal comes from clearer purpose, a regulatory breakthrough that changed trajectory, and liquidity dynamics that behave differently once institutions enter the market.

Settlement Efficiency Attracted Institutional Capital

XRP entered the market with a direct pitch. It doesn’t sell a store-of-value story like Bitcoin or a broad smart-contract ecosystem like Ethereum—it sells settlement efficiency. That clarity attracted banks, payment firms, and FX desks that care about function over narratives.

The August 2025 SEC settlement cleared the final blocker, turning years of hesitation into sudden inflows as advisors and retirement platforms gained clearance to allocate. On-Demand Liquidity processed hundreds of billions in quarterly settlement volume, showing real usage.

Major international banks like Santander and SBI were already routing significant payment volume through XRP rails, giving institutional allocators confidence that adoption was genuine rather than speculative.

Institutional Access Created Disciplined Capital Flows

ETFs unlocked access for pensions, 401(k) plans, endowments, and advisory firms that couldn’t touch XRP directly. Franklin Templeton and Grayscale gave XRP a legitimate pathway into multi-billion-dollar portfolios that move through the same regulated channels and clearinghouses used for stocks and bonds.

CME futures crossed $1 billion open interest in August 2025, becoming the fastest crypto contract to reach that threshold. Futures let institutions hedge and size positions with clear risk controls, creating a pipeline of disciplined capital rather than reactive buying.

The first two weeks of XRP ETF trading were different because these institutional inflows weren’t chasing price momentum. Instead, they steadily absorbed available selling pressure and kept prices from collapsing because the investors behind them operate on longer timelines. That structural consistency creates the kind of price floor that can credibly support higher valuation levels as organic demand continues building over time.

RLUSD and Utility Expansion Strengthened the Thesis

RLUSD’s adoption curve gave XRP a second growth engine. Stablecoin settlement increased activity on XRP Ledger, while simultaneously expanding the network’s overall liquidity requirements, creating structural demand for XRP as bridge currency.

ETF buyers understood they weren’t simply buying exposure to a payment token, they were positioning in what’s evolving into a complete settlement stack with multiple revenue streams and use cases.

Private settlement capabilities, tokenized real-world asset support, and enterprise-grade tooling signaled that XRPL was maturing into a full-featured institutional network. ETF investors saw a platform evolving into a full institutional network with growth scaling beyond early ODL adoption.

XRP Price Outlook 2026: Can Institutional Flows Push XRP to $3?

XRP enters 2026 with rising ETF participation, improving liquidity, and steady ODL growth. Where it goes depends on how consistent flows remain and how quickly new corridors scale.

Bullish Prediction

In a bullish scenario, XRP could break back above $3.20-$3.40 early in the year, and that technical breakout will shift the market’s psychology from defensive to offensive.. A clean break above that band signals alignment between ETF demand, CME positioning, and expanding settlement activity.

If that alignment holds, sustained institutional inflows would progressively tighten the supply available for purchase as exchange balances continue declining, creating the conditions for XRP to push convincingly into the $3.50 range by mid-year. If conditions stay favorable, extensions toward $5 become possible as RLUSD adoption strengthens corridor activity.

Base Prediction

In neutral conditions, XRP could defend the support near $2.20 through the first half of 2026, climbing higher on the back of steady ETF inflows and moderate ODL corridor expansion. ETF capital continues flowing at a measured pace, while futures markets maintain balanced positioning. RLUSD adoption keeps growing, but without the rapid acceleration needed for a breakout.

In this scenario, XRP trades within a relatively wide but contained range, mostly between $2.40 and $2.90 throughout much of the year. Attempts toward $3 fades as early buyers take profits and shorts re-establish positions.

Bearish Prediction

In severe conditions, a broader macroeconomic downturn driven by recession fears, geopolitical shocks, or aggressive central bank tightening could weigh on XRP’s demand. XRP could dip below the $2 support level as retail holders and some institutional allocators reduce exposure in response to deteriorating market conditions. ETF inflows flattens or turn negative and CME futures positioning turns defensive as institutions wait for clearer signals.

Under these conditions, On-Demand Liquidity corridor expansion slows as banks push integration timelines back, while RLUSD growth underperforms. With DeFi activity cooling across the entire crypto ecosystem and institutional appetite waning, XRP could settle between $1.60 and $2.00 through much of 2026.