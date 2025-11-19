S&P 500
6,685.20
+1.10%
Dow Jones
46,216.80
+0.35%
Nasdaq 100
24,896.70
+1.75%
Russell 2000
2,362.48
+0.81%
FTSE 100
9,557.60
-0.27%
Nikkei 225
49,824.20
+2.34%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Find Tailwinds on Nvidia Earnings Day

Investing

XRP’s First ETF Launches With $250M But Price Drops 9%

Quick Read

  • XRP (XRP) fell 8% to 9% within a day of the Canary Capital ETF launch despite the fund pulling in nearly $250M in first-day inflows.
  • The XRP ETF’s in-kind creation structure let holders deposit tokens directly instead of buying on exchanges, which reduced immediate spot price impact.
  • Derivative markets saw $28M in XRP liquidations within 24 hours as traders unwound leveraged long positions during a broader crypto selloff.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Sam Daodu
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
XRP’s First ETF Launches With $250M But Price Drops 9%

© Thinkstock

The launch of the first U.S. spot XRP exchange-traded fund was supposed to be a defining moment for Ripple’s native cryptocurrency. Canary Capital’s ETF debuted on November 13, 2025 and pulled in nearly $250 million in inflows on its first day, beating every other 2025 ETF launch. The new product also posted a record $58 million in day-one trading volume.

Yet instead of a sustained rally, XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) slumped. Within a day, the token fell around 8% to 9%, dropping from roughly $2.31 toward the $2.20 area. That contrast tells you everything about the complex dynamics at play.

Here’s what happened, why the price fell despite the fund’s success, what the ETF structure means for spot markets, and whether this pullback signals deeper issues or just a temporary setback.

Record-Breaking ETF Debut

Thinkstock

The Canary XRP ETF, trading under the XRPC ticker, is the first U.S. spot ETF backed by XRP. It uses an in-kind creation and redemption mechanism, which lets authorized participants deposit XRP with the fund rather than cash. That reduces tracking error and attracts institutional players.

On its November 13, 2025 launch day, investors poured nearly $250 million into the fund. ETF Institute president Nate Geraci pointed out that the launch generated the highest day-one trading volume among more than 900 ETFs introduced in 2025. Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas added on X that the XRPC fund logged $58 million in turnover, beating the debut volumes of Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs earlier in the year.

The inflow strength reflects pent-up demand for regulated XRP exposure. Until 2025, U.S. investors could only get indirect exposure through trust products or offshore vehicles. With the SEC lawsuit against Ripple largely wrapped up, the XRPC launch signaled renewed institutional appetite.

Canary CEO Steven McClurg said in August he expects up to $5 billion to flow into XRP ETFs within their first month. The ETF’s in-kind mechanism also encourages XRP holders to contribute tokens directly, cutting down on cash conversions and slippage. Against this backdrop, plenty of people expected the spot price to surge.

Price Falls Despite ETF Success

ETF of the cryptocurrency XRP, Ripple.
TopMicrobialStock / Shutterstock.com

Reality didn’t meet those expectations. Within 24 hours of the ETF launch, XRP fell roughly 8%, sliding from around $2.31 to about $2.22. Even with $243 million moving into the fund over two days, XRP dropped about 9% instead of rallying.

These declines came during heavy trading volumes. CoinDesk reported that derivative markets saw about $28 million in liquidations within 24 hours, with long positions taking most of the hit. Traders unwound leveraged bets even as ETF inflows surged.

The selloff meant XRP lagged other major cryptocurrencies despite strong year-to-date gains. DL News noted that XRP had climbed over 200% in 2025 but was still 37% below its July all-time high.

After the ETF debut, XRP traded near $2.23, down 4.3% from its launch-day peak. XRP struggled to break above the $2.23 to $2.24 resistance zone after falling from $2.31 to $2.22. These data points show the drop wasn’t a minor blip but a meaningful pullback.

Why Did XRP Fall?

Golden Ripple XRP Coin on Futuristic Digital Technology Background
Tamisclao / Shutterstock.com

Several factors combined to overwhelm the ETF’s strong debut. Here’s what drove the decline.

Market Selloff and Liquidations

The ETF launch hit right as a broader crypto slump was unfolding. DL News reported that the market shed roughly $1 trillion in value in October and early November, with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs seeing $870 million and $260 million in outflows respectively. XRP didn’t escape this risk-off wave.

CoinDesk noted that derivatives markets flashed stress signals. Nearly $28 million in XRP positions got liquidated within 24 hours. Those liquidations drove selling pressure that overwhelmed ETF-driven demand.

In-Kind Creation Dilutes Immediate Impact

Another reason the ETF’s inflows didn’t boost the spot price comes down to structure. Issuers usually accumulate XRP gradually when creating shares and often spread purchases to avoid slippage.

Because the Canary fund allows in-kind deposits, large holders could exchange tokens for shares without buying on exchanges. That reduced direct spot demand. Analysts compared this to early Bitcoin ETF flows, which took weeks to translate into price moves.

XRP’s supply is also concentrated. Ripple Labs holds a significant portion, so new flows might have limited effect on market liquidity.

Profit-Taking and Supply Pressures

Profit-taking played a big role. Despite major announcements at Ripple’s Swell conference, including a $500 million fundraising round and partnerships with Mastercard, the token fell 9% over the week. That suggests traders sold into strength.

Realized profits surged 240% since late September, jumping from $65 million to about $220 million per day. XRP’s “supply in profit” metric has fallen to a one-year low of 44 million tokens, showing many holders were underwater and more likely to sell.

Concentrated Supply and Stablecoin Concerns

Ripple’s expanding stablecoin plans might also weigh on sentiment. The firm’s pivot toward its dollar-backed stablecoin RLUSD, and the pursuit of a bank charter, could diminish XRP’s role in cross-border settlement.

Analysts worry that if large banks prefer RLUSD for on-ledger payments, demand for XRP as a bridge asset could stagnate. Meanwhile, Ripple’s Treasury holds more than 34 billion XRP. Some investors believe recent fundraising rounds hinge more on access to these reserves than on the company’s underlying business.

XRP Price Outlook: More ETFs and Technical Signals

The first XRP ETF isn’t the end of the story. More products are coming. Franklin Templeton, one of the largest asset managers with $1.5 trillion under management, has an ETF scheduled to launch on November 20, 2025. Analysts expect $150 million to $250 million in first-day trading.

Additional filings from Fidelity, Invesco, and Bitwise point to a growing pipeline. Each launch could improve liquidity and broaden the investor base. Here’s the thing though: the Canary launch shows that flows alone don’t guarantee price appreciation. Broader market conditions and token economics remain critical.

On the technical side, some analysts see potential for a near-term rebound. Analysts noted that a four-hour buy signal emerged on the charts after a 2.11% drop, hinting that the recent shake-out might precede a structural reversal.

Yet bearish signals persist. Some experts also warn that a death cross, where the 50-day moving average falls below the 200-day average, has formed on XRP’s chart. The Relative Strength Index hovers around 40, showing weakness. A sustained recovery probably depends on improving macro sentiment and fresh catalysts.

Latest Podcast Episode

Amazon Strikes Back, A Big $10,000 Buy And Sam Altman Gets Rattled

Play

38 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

XRP’s Real-World Use Case Expands: Could That Drive Price to $5 in 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 13, 2025

XRP’s Real-World Use Case Expands: Could That Drive Price to $5 in 2026?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is heading into 2026 with a different story than most people expected. For a long time, it…
Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin: A New Catalyst for XRP?
Sam Daodu | Nov 16, 2025

Ripple’s RLUSD Stablecoin: A New Catalyst for XRP?

Ripple’s new USD stablecoin, RLUSD (Ripple USD), grabbed crypto headlines fast. Launched in December 2024, RLUSD hit a market cap…
Buy, Sell or Hold: XRP at $3.50
Rich Duprey | Sep 21, 2025

Buy, Sell or Hold: XRP at $3.50

XRP’s Rollercoaster Ride to a New Regulatory Dawn XRP (CRYPTO:XRP), Ripple’s native token, is built for fast, low-cost cross-border payments,…
What’s Behind XRP’s Institutional Push in Late 2025?
Sam Daodu | Nov 15, 2025

What’s Behind XRP’s Institutional Push in Late 2025?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) is gaining real traction with institutions in late 2025. We’re seeing a genuine shift here — from…
XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?
Sam Daodu | Nov 15, 2025

XRP Surges After ETF Filings: Is $3 Within Reach?

XRP‘s (CRYPTO: XRP) surge above $2.50 this week has crypto traders buzzing. Multiple spot ETF filings by major asset managers…
9 More XRP ETFs Launch This Week: Can They Save the Price?
Sam Daodu | Nov 19, 2025

9 More XRP ETFs Launch This Week: Can They Save the Price?

Nine new XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETFs are launching across major U.S. exchanges this week. That’s right, nine in a single…
Which Altcoins Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 7, 2025

Which Altcoins Could Outperform Bitcoin in 2026?

Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) 2025 rally has set a high bar, but some altcoins are showing momentum that could carry into…
Will XRP Finally Break Past $5 by 2026?
Sam Daodu | Nov 11, 2025

Will XRP Finally Break Past $5 by 2026?

Regulatory chaos kept XRP stuck in neutral for years. Now the picture’s completely different. Ripple’s building real partnerships with massive…
XRP’s Banking Partnerships Hit 300: Why Wall Street Is Watching
Sam Daodu | Nov 11, 2025

XRP’s Banking Partnerships Hit 300: Why Wall Street Is Watching

Ripple’s XRP ecosystem just hit a major milestone: over 300 banks and financial institutions have now partnered with RippleNet. These…

Top Gaining Stocks

Block
XYZ Vol: 19,441,842
+$4.36
+7.56%
$62.00
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,896,998
+$40.44
+7.29%
$595.37
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,318,340
+$18.13
+5.34%
$357.48
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 8,641,537
+$10.01
+4.45%
$235.13
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 21,253,299
+$13.92
+4.09%
$354.42

Top Losing Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 10,396,025
-$9.28
12.45%
$65.26
DoorDash
DASH Vol: 9,397,033
-$9.77
4.60%
$202.32
Archer-Daniels-Midland
ADM Vol: 5,264,293
-$2.80
4.59%
$58.23
Aptiv
APTV Vol: 3,702,611
-$3.41
4.50%
$72.36
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 7,921,614
-$0.62
3.85%
$15.47