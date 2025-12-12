S&P 500
6,830.40
-1.31%
Dow Jones
48,485.20
-0.59%
Nasdaq 100
25,191.20
-2.43%
Russell 2000
2,553.28
-1.68%
FTSE 100
9,662.20
-0.63%
Nikkei 225
50,321.40
-1.31%

Investing

3 AI Stocks That Can Double In 2026

Quick Read

  • AI stocks have been some of the biggest winners, but the best is still yet to come.
  • These three AI stock picks look like they can double in 2026.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Marc Guberti Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 AI Stocks That Can Double In 2026

© Gorodenkoff / Shutterstock.com

Artificial intelligence has been the hottest industry, and its scorching success may continue for the rest of the decade. Big tech companies have spent so much money on AI that it’s impacting GDP more than consumer spending, and each of those giants has committed to more AI spending in 2026.

Following the money and seeing where the AI investments flow can result in tremendous returns for patient investors. Many AI stocks have doubled this year, with some AI stocks rallying by more than 1,000% over the past decade. 

Getting first dibs on AI stocks right now can lead to significant returns that outperform the S&P 500 by a wide margin. These are three of the top AI stocks to monitor. 

IREN (IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is transitioning from a crypto miner to an AI data center provider that has signed deals with big tech companies. Its highest profile deal is a 5-year, $9.7 billion agreement with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 200 megawatts in one of IREN’s AI data centers. The company should have 3.2 gigawatts ready to go by the end of 2027, which means it can pull off 16 more deals like the Microsoft one. That doesn’t include the multi-gigawatt development pipeline IREN told investors about in its Q1 FY26 earnings presentation.

IREN’s ability to create AI data centers and accumulate energy at scale makes it a desirable partner. While AI chips were the previous bottleneck, energy and AI data centers are the new chokepoints for AI innovation. 

The emerging AI leader expects $3.4 billion in annual recurring revenue by the end of 2026. This figure includes the Microsoft deal, but it also suggests that at least one more multi-billion dollar big tech deal will arrive next year. 

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Every investor wants their AI chipmaker to be the next Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), but a comparison with Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is more appropriate for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). Marvell Technology produces custom-made AI chips that are starting to gain momentum, and it’s the same business model that helped Broadcom reach a $1 trillion market cap.

Marvell Technology only trades at a 34.6 P/E ratio and has an $84 billion market cap. The company produces Amazon’s Trainium2 AI chips, which became a multi-billion dollar business segment for Amazon. The online marketplace leader also said that its AI chips grew by 1 50% quarter over quarter in its Q3 earnings report. That translates into more sales for Marvell Technology, which can cause the AI stock to double in 2026.

Marvell Technology delivered vibrant Q3 FY26 results, which featured 40% year-over-year revenue growth on “strong demand for [its] data center products.” The company also acquired Celestial AI to strengthen its position in AI data center infrastructure. It’s one of the few AI chip stocks that hasn’t had much momentum. It’s actually down by 13% this year despite doubling from its 2025 lows. However, next year might be the one where Marvell Technology gets to shine.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) offers a similar premise to IREN. It’s a crypto miner that pivoted to AI infrastructure to sign lucrative deals with big tech companies. Cipher Mining enjoys the same catalysts as IREN and has signed multiple deals with tech giants. 

CIFR stock’s market cap is roughly $8 billion, which makes it easier for this AI stock to double than a multi-trillion dollar pick like Nvidia. Cipher Mining has deals with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google-backed Fluidstack and has a 3.2 gigawatt pipeline.

The company’s smaller market cap and ability to sign multi-year deals suggest that high returns are possible. Investors who view energy and AI data centers as the big bottlenecks may benefit from looking into IREN and CIFR instead of picking one over the other. 

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Christy Bieber |

At What Age Do You Plan To Retire?
Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy
Christy Bieber |

Suze Orman's New Year Reminder Is Spot On If You Want To Be Wealthy

Continue Reading

3 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now
Marc Guberti |

3 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now

Crypto mining stocks have silently crushed the stock market this year as many crypto mining companies pivot to artificial intelligence.…
AI’s Bright Line Bottlenecks: 3 Stocks Poised to Break Through to Massive Growth
Rich Duprey |

AI’s Bright Line Bottlenecks: 3 Stocks Poised to Break Through to Massive Growth

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, but it faces significant constraints in power availability and physical space for data centers.…
3 AI Stocks That Can Outperform Nvidia
Marc Guberti |

3 AI Stocks That Can Outperform Nvidia

Artificial intelligence has been the most consequential catalyst for the stock market that may surpass the dotcom boom when it’s…
IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?
Rich Duprey |

IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?

Bitcoin mining operation IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) has pivoted hard into artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services, and its latest move could redefine…
IREN Regains Momentum. Here’s Why You Should Buy Now
Rich Duprey |

IREN Regains Momentum. Here’s Why You Should Buy Now

The AI infrastructure sector is going through a rough patch, with shares of high-flyers like CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV), Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS)…
The $2 Billion Debt Bomb That Torched IREN, Nebius, and Cipher — Is The Sector Toast?
Rich Duprey |

The $2 Billion Debt Bomb That Torched IREN, Nebius, and Cipher — Is The Sector Toast?

Few sectors this year have delivered the kind of explosive gains seen in artificial intelligence (AI)-focused data center operators. IREN…
JPMorgan Says This Is Where You Should Be Investing in AI
Rich Duprey |

JPMorgan Says This Is Where You Should Be Investing in AI

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) just issued its Outlook 2026 report that frames artificial intelligence (AI) as a multi-decade productivity revolution on…
IREN Reports Record FY26 Q1 Profitability
Joel South |

IREN Reports Record FY26 Q1 Profitability

IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: IREN) reported Q1 FY26 earnings after market close on Nov. 6, delivering record profitability but missing revenue…
Live: Complete Coverage of IREN Limited (IREN) Q1 Earnings
Eric Bleeker |

Live: Complete Coverage of IREN Limited (IREN) Q1 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Iren Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…

Top Gaining Stocks

Lululemon
LULU Vol: 20,265,216
+$17.96
+9.60%
$204.97
Mosaic
MOS Vol: 9,793,091
+$1.02
+4.05%
$26.21
General Electric
GE Vol: 9,381,066
+$11.39
+3.95%
$299.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 28,288,969
+$1.27
+3.64%
$36.14
Ball
BALL Vol: 3,588,832
+$1.70
+3.45%
$50.91

Top Losing Stocks

Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 95,665,001
-$46.44
11.43%
$359.93
Corning
GLW Vol: 9,691,272
-$7.65
7.97%
$88.32
Arista Networks
ANET Vol: 8,506,870
-$9.63
7.17%
$124.76
Amphenol
APH Vol: 13,259,909
-$9.85
7.08%
$129.24
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 3,795,406
-$26.62
7.03%
$351.98