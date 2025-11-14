S&P 500
6,755.80
+0.14%
Dow Jones
47,272.20
-0.54%
Nasdaq 100
25,101.50
+0.35%
Russell 2000
2,394.12
+0.30%
FTSE 100
9,702.00
-0.52%
Nikkei 225
50,540.50
+0.80%
Stock Market Live November 14: S&P 500 (SPY) Falls as Tech Gets Hit Hard Again

Investing

3 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now

Quick Read

  • Crypto mining stocks have surged as they pivot to AI services.
  • Large multi-year contracts are becoming more common, and the trend is likely to continue in 2026.
  • It sounds nuts, but SoFi is giving new active invest users up to $1k in stock, see for yourself (Sponsor)
By Marc Guberti
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Crypto Mining Stocks To Buy Now

© eclipse_images / E+ via Getty Images

Crypto mining stocks have silently crushed the stock market this year as many crypto mining companies pivot to artificial intelligence. They have AI data center infrastructure ready to go, and key players have already secured multi-billion dollar deals with tech giants.

Energy is a key choking point in the insatiable demand for artificial intelligence, and these three crypto mining stocks are well prepared. It is no surprise that they have outperformed the stock market so far, and they are likely to build on their gains in 2026.

IREN (IREN)

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) is up by more than 400% year-to-date as investors reassess the company due to its AI infrastructure. The company is one of the few profitable Bitcoin miners, but its exponential AI cloud services revenue growth has captivated the minds of investors.

The company generated $240.3 million in revenue during Q1 FY26. Only $7.3 million of that revenue came from IREN’s AI cloud services, but the growth is set to accelerate. IREN projected $500 million in annual recurring AI cloud revenue by the end of Q1 2026. It also aims for $3.4 billion in AI cloud annual recurring revenue by the end of 2026.

IREN’s $7.3 million in Q1 FY26 AI cloud revenue comes to $2.4 million per month. Meanwhile, $3.4 billion in annual recurring revenue comes to $283.3 million per month. It’s a seismic jump that doesn’t even include how quickly IREN can grow in 2027 and beyond. The company’s 5-year $9.7 billion contract with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), plus its bandwidth to support multiple deals like the Microsoft contract, suggests that IREN can achieve its lofty ambitions.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) is following on the same path as IREN, and it has more than tripled year-to-date. Cipher Mining has secured multiple deals with big tech giants, while IREN’s most notable deal is the one with Microsoft.

Cipher Mining finalized a 15-year deal with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) that comes to $5.5 billion and announced the news in Q3. That deal came off the heels of a 10-year, $3 billion contract with Fluidstack, an AI cloud company that is backed by Google. The contract also includes two 5-year extensions that can bring the contract’s value up to $7 billion.

Cipher Mining has a 3.2 gigawatt capacity, which gives the company plenty of energy to support additional deals. Substantial revenue growth is on the way thanks to these contracts, and if Cipher Mining signs more of these contracts, its stock should continue to rally.

Terawulf (WULF)

Terawulf (NASDAQ:WULF) has more than doubled in value year-to-date after securing multiple AI deals with tech giants. It signed a 25-year deal with Fluidstack for $9.5 billion for 168 megawatts of power. Terawulf has more than 510 megawatts of critical IT load and said in its Q3 results that it is “targeting an additional 250 MW to 500 MW of contracted critical IT load per year.”

All of those extra megawatts mean that Terawulf can support more deals like its $9.5 billion contract with Fluidstack, which suggests revenue can climb higher. The fact that tech companies are signing 25-year contracts is bullish for Terawulf and the entire crypto mining industry. As power becomes more scarce, the contracts may stretch out further with higher annual recurring revenue.

Terawulf didn’t have to issue any equity or warrants to make the deal happen. The company has smartly used convertible bonds to minimize dilution and reward long-term investors. 

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min
Apple Podcasts Spotify

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 9, 2025

NVIDIA Shares Dropped 7% This Week: 3 Catalysts For the Fall
Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Nov 4, 2025

Live: Will AMD Blow Out Q3 Earnings Tonight?

Continue Reading

IREN Reports Record FY26 Q1 Profitability
Joel South | Nov 6, 2025

IREN Reports Record FY26 Q1 Profitability

IREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: IREN) reported Q1 FY26 earnings after market close on Nov. 6, delivering record profitability but missing revenue…
IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?
Rich Duprey | Nov 5, 2025

IREN’s Massive Microsoft Pact: Could This AI Powerhouse Triple to $200?

Bitcoin mining operation IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) has pivoted hard into artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services, and its latest move could redefine…
Live: Complete Coverage of IREN Limited (IREN) Q1 Earnings
Eric Bleeker | Nov 6, 2025

Live: Complete Coverage of IREN Limited (IREN) Q1 Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Iren Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
AI’s Bright Line Bottlenecks: 3 Stocks Poised to Break Through to Massive Growth
Rich Duprey | Nov 9, 2025

AI’s Bright Line Bottlenecks: 3 Stocks Poised to Break Through to Massive Growth

Artificial intelligence (AI) is advancing rapidly, but it faces significant constraints in power availability and physical space for data centers.…
Live: Complete Terawulf (WULF) Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South | Nov 10, 2025

Live: Complete Terawulf (WULF) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Iren Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement
Joel South | Nov 3, 2025

Cipher Mining Surges on Amazon AI Lease Announcement

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) reported Q3 2025 results before the open on Monday, and the headline numbers told two conflicting…
Can IREN Reach $24 Or Is It a Mirage?
Rich Duprey | Jul 21, 2025

Can IREN Reach $24 Or Is It a Mirage?

Efficient Data Center Operator Australia-based IREN (NASDAQ: IREN) specializes in sustainable data center operations powered by 100% renewable energy. The…
Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight?
Joel South | Aug 28, 2025

Live: Can IREN LTD (IREN) Continue To Its Surge After Earnings Tonight?

Live Updates Get The Best Iren Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Forget NVDA: These 3 AI Stocks Have 5x Potential
Omor Ibne Ehsan | Jul 24, 2025

Forget NVDA: These 3 AI Stocks Have 5x Potential

There used to be a time in the market when it was easy to find relatively cheap stocks with very…

Top Gaining Stocks

DoorDash
DASH Vol: 7,624,973
+$11.42
+5.85%
$206.63
Micron Technology
MU Vol: 26,370,062
+$12.27
+5.18%
$249.22
GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,054,015
+$23.35
+4.18%
$581.52
Valero Energy
VLO Vol: 1,833,293
+$6.92
+3.94%
$182.70
Warner Bros Discovery
WBD Vol: 28,761,025
+$0.82
+3.68%
$22.96

Top Losing Stocks

Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 13,317,227
-$2.06
4.23%
$46.58
Eastman Chemical
EMN Vol: 698,028
-$2.32
3.70%
$60.40
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 13,932,296
-$2.15
3.29%
$63.18
Xylem
XYL Vol: 1,093,417
-$4.30
2.92%
$142.97
Nike
NKE Vol: 10,035,973
-$1.91
2.89%
$64.12