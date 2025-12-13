The Fed’s December Rate Cut Is Official: What Social Security Retirees Need to Know

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There’s been a lot of pressure on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates and give consumers some much-needed relief from sky-high borrowing costs. And on Dec. 10, the Fed made its third interest rate cut of the year, lowering its federal funds rate by a quarter of a point.

For retirees living on Social Security and limited to fixed incomes, the Fed’s decision could have meaningful implications in the coming year. Here’s what Social Security retirees need to know.

Your “safe” money may not offer the same return

Retirees are often advised to limit risk in their portfolios, as well as keep cash reserves on hand to cover anywhere from one to three years of living expenses. The logic is that if the stock market tanks and it takes a long time for it to recover, it’s important to have cash reserves to wait out that sort of downturn.

Now that the Fed has cut interest rates again, the yields on savings accounts may follow suit. The same holds true for CDs. So if you’re thinking of renewing a CD ladder, you may want to take action sooner rather than later — especially if that’s income you count on to supplement your monthly Social Security checks.

Borrowing costs could fall

It’s a big myth that retirees don’t borrow money the way younger consumers do. In 2025, baby boomers have an average credit card balance of $6,795, according to Experian. That’s comparable to the average $6,961 balance held by millennials.

With interest rates falling, consumer debt should become less expensive. That’s good news for Social Security beneficiaries who are carrying credit card balances. (Falling rates won’t directly affect fixed-rate loans, though they could open the door to refinancing.)

Also, many older Americans have a lot of equity in their homes. If you’ve been waiting for interest rates to fall to tap that equity, you may soon have an opportunity.

Lower rates won’t directly impact your COLA

Each year, Social Security benefits are eligible for a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. The purpose of Social Security COLAs is to help ensure that beneficiaries don’t lose out on buying power due to inflation.

At this point, 2026’s Social Security COLA is set in stone at 2.8%. As such, the Fed’s recent interest rate decision won’t have an impact on your upcoming COLA.

However, lower interest rates could influence future COLAs. When interest rates are low, consumers tend to spend more, contributing to inflation. And an uptick in inflation in 2026 could lead to a larger Social Security COLA in 2027.

Will there be more rate cuts in 2026?

In addition to lowering its benchmark interest rate on Dec. 10, the Fed signaled that it expects to implement one additional rate cut in 2026. That, combined with recent cuts, could stimulate the economy in 2026 and lead to a larger Social Security COLA in 2027.

That said, the Fed will need to keep a close eye on how inflation trends in the new year. With the Consumer Price Index being up 3% annually as of its most recent reading, inflation is still higher than where the Fed wants it to be. And the way that line trends should have a huge impact on any decision the Fed makes in 2026.