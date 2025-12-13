XRP’s 3D RSI Hits November 2024 Levels That Triggered 580% Rally: Is History Repeating?

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) just flashed a familiar technical signal on the charts. The 3-day RSI dropped to its lowest level since late 2024, matching the exact extreme reading that triggered last year’s massive rally. Back in November 2024, XRP’s 3-day RSI bottomed around 39 before the coin surged from $0.50 to $3.40—marking a 580% gain by January 2025.

The same 3-day RSI patterns are showing up again. XRP’s latest 3-day candle closed with the RSI crossing its signal line, creating an identical bullish structure that triggered the November 2024 breakout. Will history repeat itself?

What the 3-Day RSI Means

William Potter / Shutterstock.com

The 3-day RSI is the Relative Strength Index calculated on a 3-day chart, which smooths out daily price noise. The RSI is a 0-100 momentum indicator where readings below 30 mean oversold conditions (bearish exhaustion has set in) and readings above 70 mean overbought conditions (buying may be overdone).

The RSI tracks how quickly and strongly price moves, and extreme values reveal oversold or overbought conditions while the trend shows whether bears or bulls control the market. When a 3-day RSI drops this low, it suggests XRP has become deeply oversold on that timeframe. This condition often sets up a strong bounce as sellers run out of steam and buyers step in.

Current RSI Setup vs November 2024

Zakharchuk / Shutterstock.com

XRP’s current 3-day RSI has dropped to its lowest reading since November 2024. Since the July 2025 peak at $3.66, the 3-day RSI has declined to approximately 39—the lowest in over a year. When the RSI hit 39 in November 2024, XRP jumped roughly 580% from $0.50 to $3.40 by January 2025.

Analysts see a close match between the current setup and that pattern. This RSI signal has proven reliable across multiple timeframes—appearing in April, June, and November 2024, with each instance triggering a major rally. Technical analysis shows those past crossover points and today’s similar signal lining up.

Five Technical Indicators Pointing to a Bullish Setup

DUSAN ZIDAR / Shutterstock.com

Several technical indicators on the XRP price chart are flashing bullish signals. Here are the key patterns traders are watching:

3-Day RSI at Multi-Month Lows

XRP’s 3-day RSI has dropped near 39, matching its lowest reading since November 2024. Historical price action shows that this oversold condition marked a turning point. When the 3-day RSI hit this low last year, XRP quickly reversed into a parabolic rally. With the 3-day RSI back at those rare lows, a similar relief rally seems to be building.

Recurring 3-Day RSI Bull Crossover

Traders have spotted a recurring chart pattern on XRP’s 3-day chart. In early December 2025, XRP closed a 3-day candle above key resistance while its RSI crossed above its moving average. This exact setup also occurred in November 2024, April 2025, and June 2025—each time right before a significant rally.

Every time XRP’s 3-day candle closed with a bullish RSI signal-line cross, a strong uptrend followed. Technical analysts view this recurring pattern as a high-probability bullish signal.

Weekly RSI Golden Cross

On the weekly chart, crypto analyst Dark Defender points out that XRP just formed a rare weekly RSI golden cross. This happens when the 14-week RSI rises above its 34-week moving average. That same RSI cross first appeared on November 4, 2024, right before XRP’s 500%+ surge into early 2025.

With the new weekly RSI cross happening alongside a breakout above a long-term resistance trendline, many analysts see this as a powerful long-term bullish signal. If history repeats, the weekly momentum flip could carry XRP well into multi-dollar territory.

Bullish Chart Patterns: Double Bottom & Divergence

Longer-term charts are showing classic bull signals too. Analysts note a double-bottom formation with hidden bullish divergence on XRP’s weekly chart. Price formed two similar lows, while the RSI made higher lows. This out-of-phase pattern often signals an incoming breakout.

One crypto analyst notes that this pattern on XRP’s weekly chart suggests a breakout toward $4.50-$5 is likely. The chart structure, combined with bullish RSI signals, strengthens the case that sellers may be losing control.

Volatility Breakout Squeeze

XRP has been consolidating for approximately 32 weeks, with volatility dropping dramatically. The Bollinger Bands are now at their tightest in over eight months, and this kind of volatility squeeze usually comes right before sharp moves in either direction.

The squeeze is happening just as multiple bullish signals align. Technical strategists note that a surge in volume or momentum could quickly push price out of this tight range. On the daily chart, XRP’s MACD just crossed bullish, and the key support around $2.00-$2.20 has held firm. Together, the tightening bands and bullish momentum indicators point toward an overdue upside breakout.

XRP Price Prediction: Late 2025 Through Early 2026

Despite this technical backdrop pointing higher, XRP’s price could still move in different directions. Here are three possible scenarios for the XRP price heading into 2026:

Bullish Prediction

The optimistic path sees XRP reclaiming and exceeding prior highs. A decisive break above $3.33, the January 2025 peak, would open the path to $5.85—the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level. Analysts project even higher targets in a strong crypto bull market.

This scenario places XRP around $8, while extreme technical analysis points to upside toward $15. Under favorable conditions—sustained ETF demand, expanding institutional adoption, and stable macro conditions—XRP could enter the mid- to high-single-digit range by early 2026.

Base Prediction

The middle-ground view sees XRP consolidating with modest gains. XRP could trade in a $2-$4 range into late 2025, gradually testing key resistance around $2.70-$3.30. A relief rally might lift XRP into the low single digits when broader crypto markets rise.

This outcome would leave XRP near its recent range, building slowly on each technical signal instead of exploding higher. Price action would reflect balanced optimism—XRP’s improving fundamentals provide support, but macro headwinds or profit-taking keep explosive moves in check.

Bearish Prediction

The downside view assumes XRP fails to break higher. Adverse U.S. policy or a broader crypto selloff could push XRP back toward last year’s lows around $1.60-$2.00. If support near $2 breaks, XRP could slide into the mid-$1 range.

Under this scenario, the recent bullish signals would turn out to be false breakouts. XRP might stay range-bound below $2 into early 2026, waiting for clearer catalysts. Sellers would regain control, and the technical setup would need to rebuild before another rally attempt.