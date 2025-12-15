S&P 500
6,815.80
-0.21%
Dow Jones
48,314.20
-0.35%
Nasdaq 100
25,129.00
-0.25%
Russell 2000
2,536.60
-0.65%
FTSE 100
9,739.60
+0.80%
Nikkei 225
50,221.40
-0.20%
Stock Market Live December 15: S&P 500 (VOO) Rises as Investors Await Economic Data

Investing

Social Security COLAs Don’t Cut It. Here’s How An Annuity Can Fill That Gap

Quick Read

  • Social Security benefits have lost around 20% of buying power since 2010.
  • COLAs are calculated using a price index for urban wage earners and clerical workers instead of retiree spending patterns.
  • Seniors spend more on healthcare and housing where inflation outpaces the overall rate used for COLA calculations.
  • Annuities today are more compelling than they have been in years. It’s possible to generate guaranteed income for 3-10 years with as little as $1,000. It’s nuts more people don’t know about it. Get Started Now (Sponsor)
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Christy Bieber Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Social Security COLAs Don’t Cut It. Here’s How An Annuity Can Fill That Gap

© Drozd Irina / Shutterstock.com

If you are retired and you are relying heavily on Social Security as an income source, you are probably already aware that your benefits aren’t stretching as far as they used to. 

The unfortunate reality is that while Social Security benefits are supposed to help ensure that retirees maintain their full buying power during the whole of their retirement, this is not working in practice. Seniors are falling behind despite the fact that Cost of Living Adjustments (COLAs) happen automatically, and that’s because a flaw in the COLA formula means that annual raises for retirees don’t go far enough during most years. 

The good news is, there are ways to fill the gap resulting from Social Security not doing a good job keeping up with your needs.

Here’s what you should know about why your COLA is likely to let you down — and why an annuity could be the solution that helps you enjoy the secure retirement that you truly deserve.

This is the big problem with Social Security Cost of Living Adjustments

COLAs are built into Social Security because seniors typically rely on their retirement benefits as an income source for decades. Prices, of course, go up over time — which is why penny candy no longer costs a penny and everything costs more than it did a few years ago.  If Social Security benefits didn’t increase regularly, retirees would face serious hardship as their buying power would erode every year, despite their benefit amount staying the same on paper. 

Unfortunately, the COLAs that are happening are falling short of the inflation that retirees are actually experiencing. That’s happening because of a problem with the benefits formula. Under the current formula, the COLA is set each year based on third-quarter data that looks at year-over-year price changes. Retirees get a COLA that’s equal to the percentage increase in total prices in the basket of goods and services included in a consumer price index.

And here’s where the issue is. The consumer price index used to calculate COLAs is a price index that is designed to see how prices are going up for urban wage earners and clerical workers. So, the index is designed to match the spending habits of this group. Seniors on Social Security are not usually in that group, though, as they are usually neither urban wage earners nor clerical workers. 

Seniors tend to spend differently than those individuals around whom the consumer price index is designed, with retirees often spending more of their income on healthcare and housing. Unfortunately, inflation in these areas tends to outpace overall inflation, which creates a problem for seniors. Their COLAs aren’t keeping up with the inflation they are actually experiencing because the formula is using a price index that doesn’t match their spending patterns.

The Senior Citizens League reports that benefits have lost around 20% of their buying power since 2010 as a result of this issue.

How an annuity can provide a solution to help with your financial stability

Tinpixels / Getty Images

Unfortunately, Social Security benefits aren’t as stable a source of guaranteed lifetime income as they should be, because of the issue with their buying power declining. For those worried about having enough to live on, adding another source of guaranteed income can be the right move. An annuity is one possible source, as annuities can come with guaranteed income, sometimes for life, and sometimes with protection against inflation built in. 

The sad reality is that Social Security’s rules are probably not going to change any time soon, and COLAs are going to continue to let seniors down. Adding an annuity to your asset mix gives you the flexibility to find the right product with appropriate terms and conditions that can set you up to have the income you truly need as a retiree.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
Maurie Backman |

What Happens To Social Security's Cost Of Living Adjustment (COLA) If The Fed Cuts Rates Again?
These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security
Maurie Backman |

These Are the 3 Most Important Factors for Getting More Social Security

Continue Reading

2 Troubling Facts About the 2026 Social Security COLA Retirees Need to Know
Christy Bieber |

2 Troubling Facts About the 2026 Social Security COLA Retirees Need to Know

Social Security benefits are a crucial income source for many seniors, so it’s common for retirees to eagerly await the…
Why Your 2025 Social Security COLA Is Probably Too Small
Christy Bieber |

Why Your 2025 Social Security COLA Is Probably Too Small

If you receive Social Security benefits, you are getting a Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) this year. This means your…
Social Security vs. Inflation: Are Benefits Keeping Up Month by Month?
Christy Bieber |

Social Security vs. Inflation: Are Benefits Keeping Up Month by Month?

Millions of seniors rely on Social Security to supplement their savings and help them afford their expenses once their working…
Attention Boomers: Your Social Security Benefit Should be $4,442.80 Higher
Christy Bieber |

Attention Boomers: Your Social Security Benefit Should be $4,442.80 Higher

If you are a Baby Boomer who feels like your Social Security benefit doesn’t quite stretch far enough, there’s a…
5 Social Security Rules That Sorely Need to Change
Christy Bieber |

5 Social Security Rules That Sorely Need to Change

Social Security is an important benefits program, but it is also a very complicated one. Understanding how the benefits formula…
2 Critical Moves Lawmakers Must Make For Social Security’s Survival
247staff |

2 Critical Moves Lawmakers Must Make For Social Security’s Survival

Today, millions of older Americans rely on Social Security for monthly income, and for many retirees, it’s their only source…
There’s a Big Problem With Social Security’s 2026 COLA
Christy Bieber |

There’s a Big Problem With Social Security’s 2026 COLA

Social Security’s Cost of Living Adjustment for 2026 is slated to be announced on October 24, 2025. While there won’t…
Don’t Believe These 2 Myths About Social Security’s Cost of Living Adjustment
Christy Bieber |

Don’t Believe These 2 Myths About Social Security’s Cost of Living Adjustment

Most retirees who collect Social Security are aware that Cost of Living Adjustments are built into the benefits program and…
3 Harsh Social Security Truths to Come to Terms With
Christy Bieber |

3 Harsh Social Security Truths to Come to Terms With

Social Security is an important income source for seniors and it’s money that most people look forward to getting in…

Top Gaining Stocks

Gartner
IT Vol: 535,946
+$11.43
+4.89%
$245.32
Tesla
TSLA Vol: 69,192,773
+$18.58
+4.05%
$477.54
KLA
KLAC Vol: 328,649
+$45.03
+3.77%
$1,238.95
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 3,883,108
+$5.60
+3.49%
$166.12
Bristol Myers Squibb
BMY Vol: 7,892,198
+$1.79
+3.41%
$54.20

Top Losing Stocks

ServiceNow
NOW Vol: 2,746,517
-$93.34
10.79%
$771.72
CoStar Group
CSGP Vol: 3,539,715
-$4.69
6.87%
$63.55
Coinbase
COIN Vol: 5,210,050
-$13.66
5.11%
$253.80
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 32,634,340
-$17.70
4.92%
$342.23
LyondellBasell Industries
LYB Vol: 3,023,486
-$1.89
4.25%
$42.51