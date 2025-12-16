S&P 500
6,778.80
-0.85%
Dow Jones
47,976.00
-1.01%
Nasdaq 100
24,966.80
-0.58%
Russell 2000
2,510.20
-0.98%
FTSE 100
9,671.00
-0.89%
Nikkei 225
49,668.00
-1.10%
Stock Market Live December 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Slips After Jobs Report, Ford F-150 Cancelation

It’s Quiet Out There

  • BTC slowly rising up
  • BNB ranging continues
Published
It’s Quiet Out There

© DIAMOND VISUALS / Shutterstock.com

Markets are a bit quiet on this Tuesday as we enter the back half of December. NFP came in with some surprises, especially the Unemployment Rate climbing to 4.6%. With job growth continuing to slow and a rising Unemployment Rate, the market will start looking to the next set of macro factors to determine if the Fed will be adding more cuts to the menu in 2026. BTC was flirting with the $85k level earlier today, but has slowly risen to $87k at this time of writing. The pattern in the charts since mid-November seems to be continuing, with BTC unable to break out of its range. Overall BTC volatility is continuing its trend downwards as the year wraps up and traders leave the desk with end of the year holidays fast approaching. Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) continues to purchase BTC, with an acquisition of 10,645 BTC for $980m announced yesterday. These large buys have been unable to move the market, as they are seemingly offset by even higher volume on the sell side. 

 

Binance’s token, BNB, has been stuck in a ranging structure as well, hovering between $800 and $920 since late November. After the mega rally the token experienced in late Q3 from $600 to over $1,300 in early Q4, not much has been going on for the world’s leading crypto exchange’s token in the charts since the October 10th bloodbath. BNB does not receive as much attention from the American audience as it does overseas, but a new stablecoin is in the works along with YZI Labs focused on building revenue generating projects in the ecosystem. Memecoins had their day, but have mostly died out aside from a handful of runners here and there.

