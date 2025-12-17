S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Investing

Why Cloudflare is AWS for the AI Era and So Much More

Quick Read

  • Cloudflare signed its largest contract ever at over $100M in Q1 2025, driven by its Workers edge computing platform.
  • Revenue growth accelerated to 31% in Q3 2025 while AWS growth slowed to 13.4%.
  • Operating margins expanded to 15.3% from 10.6% two quarters prior as the company nears GAAP profitability.
  • If you’re thinking about retiring or know someone who is, there are three quick questions causing many Americans to realize they can retire earlier than expected. take 5 minutes to learn more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Jeremy Phillips Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Why Cloudflare is AWS for the AI Era and So Much More

© 24/7 Wall St.

When we think about cloud infrastructure powering the internet, AWS typically dominates. But Cloudflare (NASDAQ:NET) is building something fundamentally different – and arguably more relevant for what comes next.

The Business Model Inversion

AWS built its empire centralizing compute in massive data centers. Cloudflare inverts this entirely, operating a distributed network spanning 330+ cities globally, positioning compute and security at the edge – closer to end users and AI workloads.

CEO Matthew Prince framed the opportunity on the Q1 2025 earnings call:

We have the scale, the technology, and the team to capture the massive opportunity ahead of us – as evidenced by the size and the length of the deals we’re closing and the caliber of customers betting on Cloudflare.

The company landed its largest contract in history during Q1 – over $100 million – driven primarily by the Workers developer platform. This is Cloudflare’s answer to AWS Lambda, architected for edge computing from day one.

Growth Acceleration While AWS Decelerates

Cloudflare’s revenue growth has accelerated for two consecutive quarters: 27% in Q2, then 31% in Q3 2025.

Q3 2025 delivered $562 million in revenue against estimates of $545 million, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.27 versus $0.23 expected. Operating margins expanded to 15.3% from 10.6% two quarters prior. The company generated $75 million in free cash flow – 13% of revenue – while narrowing GAAP net losses to just $1.3 million from $15.3 million a year ago.

Prince captured the momentum:

Our excellent third quarter results clearly demonstrate our increasing momentum, with revenue growth accelerating for the second consecutive quarter to 31% year-over-year.

The AI Infrastructure Play

Cloudflare’s edge architecture positions it uniquely for AI inference workloads. Training models requires centralized compute, but running AI applications at scale demands low-latency, distributed infrastructure – Cloudflare’s core competency.

The company is shipping products. The Workers AI platform lets developers deploy machine learning models globally without managing infrastructure. The recent Replicate acquisition adds more sophisticated AI deployment capabilities.

Valuation Reality Check

Trading at 34x sales with a forward P/E of 159x, Cloudflare isn’t cheap. CEO Prince sold $31.8 million in stock during early December, while President Michelle Zatlyn offloaded $15.8 million. Both transactions occurred through pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans at prices above $200, suggesting routine diversification rather than panic.

Barclays initiated coverage in December with a Buy rating and $235 price target, implying roughly 10% upside from current levels. The bull case hinges on whether Cloudflare can maintain 30%+ growth while expanding margins toward AWS-like profitability.

The company crossed $2 billion in annualized revenue in Q2 2025. AWS generates meaningfully over $100 billion annually. The question isn’t whether Cloudflare replaces AWS. Both are winners and will continue to be, in my opinion. It’s whether the edge computing model captures enough of the next wave of internet infrastructure spending to justify today’s valuation. Based on the growth trajectory and contract wins, that thesis looks increasingly credible.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
Christy Bieber |

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans
Chris MacDonald |

The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans

Continue Reading

Cloudflare (NET) Accelerates Revenue Growth as Losses Vanish
William Temple |

Cloudflare (NET) Accelerates Revenue Growth as Losses Vanish

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) delivered a decisive earnings beat after the close Thursday, sending shares surging 8.1% to $240.19 in after-hours…
Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow
Joel South |

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow

Live Updates Get The Best Cloudflare Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Live: Cloudflare (NET) Jumps 5% After Beat & Raise
Joel South |

Live: Cloudflare (NET) Jumps 5% After Beat & Raise

Live Updates Get The Best Cloudflare Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Datadog Surges 21% as Enterprise Growth and Cash Flow Crush Estimates
Joel South |

Datadog Surges 21% as Enterprise Growth and Cash Flow Crush Estimates

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) crushed third-quarter expectations this morning, sending shares surging 21% in pre-market trading. The observability platform reported $0.55…
700 Billion Reasons Why These Are 3 Must-Buy Stocks for 2026
Rich Duprey |

700 Billion Reasons Why These Are 3 Must-Buy Stocks for 2026

 per share The cloud computing sector is experiencing explosive growth, with combined backlogs from major providers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon…
Should You Buy Nvidia’s Secret Investment Portfolio’s Biggest AI Stock Investment?
Rich Duprey |

Should You Buy Nvidia’s Secret Investment Portfolio’s Biggest AI Stock Investment?

Nvidia’s Strategic AI Vision Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has solidified its position as the backbone of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution, with…
Live: Complete IONQ Q3 Earnings Coverage
Joel South |

Live: Complete IONQ Q3 Earnings Coverage

Live Updates Get The Best Cloudflare Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Microsoft Faces AI Demand Questions as GitLab Posts Eighth Straight Beat
William Temple |

Microsoft Faces AI Demand Questions as GitLab Posts Eighth Straight Beat

GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) both reported recent quarters with contrasting stories. GitLab beat estimates on December 2…
Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners
Rich Duprey |

Oracle Earnings Light Match Under AI Sector. Here Are the 3 Biggest Winners

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) ignited the stock market after dropping its fiscal first-quarter 2026 earnings and sent its own stock soaring 40%…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64