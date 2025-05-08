Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) Earnings Live: What You Need to Follow 24/7 wall Street

Key Points AI inference at the edge adds high-value enterprise workloads.

Large customer base expands with strong usage-based revenue growth.

Developer ecosystem fuels product innovation and platform stickiness.

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) delivers Q1 earnings today after the bell amid high investor expectations for both revenue growth and operating leverage. The company has leaned aggressively into AI infrastructure over the past year, including GPU deployment, developer toolkits, and low-latency inference at the edge — but with rising CapEx and expanding competition, the Q1 resultes needs to thread the needle.

Analysts are expecting $379 million in revenue and EPS of $0.13, with focus on enterprise customer retention, usage-based growth, and the pace of new product monetization. Margins improved sequentially last quarter — and bulls want to see that trend continue even as investment ramps.

Cloudflare is guiding for FY 2025 revenue near $2.1 billion — a high bar that depends on flawless execution in a fast-moving space. Tonight’s report should offer early insight into whether NET can balance innovation with profitability.

Keep checking back — we’ll add coverage and updates throughout the day.

