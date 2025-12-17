S&P 500
6,754.20
-0.76%
Dow Jones
47,997.60
-0.23%
Nasdaq 100
24,815.80
-1.19%
Russell 2000
2,507.47
-0.56%
FTSE 100
9,784.30
+1.01%
Nikkei 225
49,213.00
-1.04%
Live Nasdaq Composite: Markets Attempt Gains but Lack Conviction

Investing

Why Sam Altman Sees Apple and Not Google as its Top AI Rival

Quick Read

  • Sam Altman views Apple as OpenAI’s top AI rival despite Google’s recent Gemini 3.0 momentum.
  • Apple pays only $1B annually to use Gemini and plans to integrate it into Siri in 2026.
  • Apple’s Gemini-powered Siri could become the default iPhone AI option over ChatGPT.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Joey Frenette Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Why Sam Altman Sees Apple and Not Google as its Top AI Rival

© 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

OpenAI’s top boss, Sam Altman, has been quite busy of late responding to Google Gemini 3.0 with a “code red” of sorts. And while the latest ChatGPT 5.2 seems to be a worthy rival, questions linger as to whether OpenAI is about to lose its AI lead to the likes of Google and its parent company, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). Arguably, the torch has already passed after Gemini 3.0 garnered spectacular feedback while powering impressive App Store downloads.

Though Google has made massive ground over the past year, I still think it’s a tad too early in the game to deem Google as the winner of the AI race, even though Gemini 3.0’s strong launch has made a case for switched chatbots. While Google is an AI force to be reckoned with, I found it quite interesting that Altman expressed his view that it’s Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a firm it’s partnered up with to offer ChatGPT via Apple Intelligence, as opposed to Google, which could be the most significant AI rival, at least over the long term, for the GPT-maker.

Sam Altman is right to acknowledge Apple’s AI abilities

Sure, such a comment seems laughable for now, especially given where Apple Intelligence currently stands in the AI race. However, as we head into 2026, Apple is going to be launching what could be its biggest AI offering to date: Siri with a Gemini boost. Of course, in the longer term, it might be more about Apple’s dominance in software and hardware that makes Apple a serious contender in the AI war.

Though it may seem far-fetched to think that the Cupertino giant is a bigger threat than the likes of Google, which has all the right tools in place to extend its lead in the race, I certainly wouldn’t doubt Apple CEO Tim Cook and company as they look to learn from the mistakes of other tech titans to offer an AI experience that’s simply better than what most other firms are currently offering. In a prior piece, I shone a bright light on the great deal that Apple was getting to use Gemini.

Just $1 billion per year to use Gemini and add to it seems like a great deal that only Apple has the leverage to make. The most exciting thing, I believe, is what else Apple adds on top of Gemini. As the AI experience becomes more about what’s added on top of a large language model (LLM), it will be very interesting to see how Apple’s take on AI will be in 2026.

Apple’s big AI upgrades are coming. It might be the biggest AI story of 2026

My guess is the Gemini experience will be made that much richer with Apple’s polishings added on top. Either way, Apple users are going to get a premium and more exclusive AI product pretty much for free. And that might power a device refresh cycle, the likes of which we may not have witnessed since the COVID lockdown days. Personally, I think Apple’s new Gemini-powered Siri could be a hit. And it might cause further competitive pressures for OpenAI.

Of course, ChatGPT is likely to stick around as an option for iPhone users, but if it’s not the default option, things could have the potential to get very sticky for OpenAI as it looks to fight off a new threat in Apple, as it continues to do its best to keep up with Google and Gemini. Add the OpenAI device that former Apple CDO Jony Ive has been working on into the equation, and Apple stands out as a top foe in AI consumer hardware.

And with OpenAI also looking to make strides in AI chips, Apple and its M-series chips also stand out as a top rival. If Apple’s Siri upgrade goes well, perhaps it’s M-series chips in Apple’s Private Cloud Compute and A-series chips on the edge that we’ll all be using as we stay in that Apple ecosystem.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
Christy Bieber |

I've got $18 million at 40 years old - but I think I want to retire now because I hate my job
The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans
Chris MacDonald |

The Biggest Red Flags Lurking in Americans' 401(k) Plans

Continue Reading

OpenAI’s New AI Gadget Might Be an iPhone Disruptor. But Apple Won’t Be Standing Still
Joey Frenette |

OpenAI’s New AI Gadget Might Be an iPhone Disruptor. But Apple Won’t Be Standing Still

There’s been quite a lot of buzz surrounding OpenAI and its mysterious new hardware, which may very well mark the…
AAPL vs. OpenAI: Which Firm Will Lead in AI in 2027?
Joey Frenette |

AAPL vs. OpenAI: Which Firm Will Lead in AI in 2027?

It may not seem to make a whole lot of sense to compare Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), a company that’s “behind” in…
Alphabet or Nvidia: Here’s Who I Think Will Win the AI Chip War
Joey Frenette |

Alphabet or Nvidia: Here’s Who I Think Will Win the AI Chip War

It’s the trillion-dollar question that many investors have surely been pondering in the past few weeks. With Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) making…
Can OpenAI’s Secret AI Device Disrupt Apple’s iPhone?
Joey Frenette |

Can OpenAI’s Secret AI Device Disrupt Apple’s iPhone?

OpenAI dropped a bombshell this week when it announced its purchase of the hardware startup of former Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Chief…
Oracle Stock Cratered 28% Last Month. Are the AI Spending Jitters Warranted?
Joey Frenette |

Oracle Stock Cratered 28% Last Month. Are the AI Spending Jitters Warranted?

It’s been yet another awful month for shares of the once-hyped AI infrastructure firm Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), which are down 28%…
Apple Can Take On OpenAI as AI Search Comes to Siri
Joey Frenette |

Apple Can Take On OpenAI as AI Search Comes to Siri

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has been spending much of the year in recovery mode after shares started off the year with…
Opinion: Apple Has a Good Shot to Outperform as the AI Boom Runs Out of Steam
Joey Frenette |

Opinion: Apple Has a Good Shot to Outperform as the AI Boom Runs Out of Steam

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) got off to a rough start to the year, as skeptics slammed the iPhone maker for a lack…
Prediction: This Will Be the Largest Company By the End of 2026
Joey Frenette |

Prediction: This Will Be the Largest Company By the End of 2026

It’s been an eventful month for the Magnificent Seven and the state of the AI trade, to say the least.…
3 Reasons Apple Stock is a Great Buy at New Highs
Joey Frenette |

3 Reasons Apple Stock is a Great Buy at New Highs

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock has been a surprisingly good performer in the last few months, thanks in part to some decent…

Top Gaining Stocks

Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 117,720
+$47.11
+5.74%
$867.80
Albemarle
ALB Vol: 1,809,165
+$4.82
+3.67%
$135.89
Motorola Solutions
MSI Vol: 1,045,502
+$12.98
+3.57%
$376.81
Chipotle Mexican Grill
CMG Vol: 10,828,937
+$1.24
+3.46%
$36.90
Devon Energy
DVN Vol: 5,028,123
+$1.22
+3.46%
$36.31

Top Losing Stocks

GE Vernova
GEV Vol: 3,388,918
-$56.46
8.23%
$629.76
Constellation Energy
CEG Vol: 2,189,471
-$28.88
7.90%
$336.75
Vistra
VST Vol: 2,972,503
-$12.63
7.28%
$160.82
NRG Energy
NRG Vol: 1,959,137
-$10.90
6.80%
$149.26
Broadcom
AVGO Vol: 35,057,781
-$18.66
5.47%
$322.64