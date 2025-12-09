OpenAI’s New AI Gadget Might Be an iPhone Disruptor. But Apple Won’t Be Standing Still

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

There’s been quite a lot of buzz surrounding OpenAI and its mysterious new hardware, which may very well mark the next big gadget jump from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone. Undoubtedly, there’s been much speculation as to the form factor of the new device, which former Apple Chief Design Officer Jony Ive has been hard at work on alongside Sam Altman and the rest of the team. Undoubtedly, the OpenAI gadget may very well be revealed in 2026. Though, investors should temper their expectations and be ready for the odd delay. After all, it takes time to deliver a revolutionary new device that truly changes the world.

While many skeptics have their doubts as to whether Altman and Ives really do have something incredible up their sleeves to dethrone (or at least challenge) the consumer hardware dominance of the great Apple, I do think the development is nothing short of fascinating. And I’m sure many will look to OpenAI to pull off something that’s perhaps even bigger than the initial launch of ChatGPT, which is now, believe it or not, happened more than three years ago!

Apple investors have very little to worry about regarding OpenAI, at least in my view.

In any case, I don’t think shareholders of Apple really have anything to get too nervous about on that front. Of course, Jony Ive is a creative genius in many ways. But it’s quite the stretch to think that one man (along with his new team) can dethrone the core over at Apple. Of course, the big headline that’s been concerning for Apple of late has been the departure of a number of talented individuals in recent weeks. Notably, Apple lost the smart designer behind its Liquid Glass technology, which, I think, many smartphone operating systems will be quick to copy.

Combined with departure speculation (which has since been hot down by the man himself) surrounding chip chief Johny Srouji, who has been core for Apple Silicon, as well as those seemingly non-stop Tim Cook’s retirement rumors, it seems like Apple is hemorrhaging upper-level talent. Sure, Cook might be 65, and it’s fun to think about who could succeed him, but I don’t think he’s heading anywhere anytime soon.

Even if he was, I don’t think he can now that so many smart folks have departed. In any case, this is another big challenge for Apple. But industry churn is not specific to Apple. Arguably, a bit of back-and-forth poaching is to be expected at a time like this, when firms beckon talent with big money to go after a profound and revolutionary technology.

I’d much rather bet on Tim Cook and Apple’s looming AI devices than anything OpenAI will serve up

Either way, Tim Cook seems fully focused on the next generation of hardware, whether we’re talking about AI smart glasses, Vision Pro, or a tabletop robot. And since it’s such an exciting time for the firm, I’d argue that Cook probably wouldn’t want to leave Apple, especially given the impression it’d give at a time of tremendous industry churn. Though we can only speculate on what OpenAI is up to, I do think Apple has what it takes to stay ahead. Whether it’s an AI lapel pin, earbuds, a watch, or something else, I really don’t see anything that OpenAI can do that Apple can’t do better.

And with OpenAI facing tremendous pressure and a “Code Red” as ChatGPT looks to respond to the latest Google Gemini 3.0 launch, which was a game-changing success, I’m not so sure OpenAI has the budget to create an ambitious device while continuing to pour considerable sums into AI efforts.

Not to discount Ive and company over at OpenAI, but I think Apple’s hardware moat will be very difficult to pass, especially given the ecosystem lock-in and how much hinges on ChatGPT staying ahead in the AI race.

With some considering ChatGPT to be behind Gemini, the big question, I think, is who would want to own a GPT-enabled device when it’s Gemini that’s dominating? Given Apple’s AI deal with Google to use Gemini, I think it’s Apple that will remain king, even if OpenAI’s gadget does prove incredibly well-designed and successful in its own right.