If GTA VI Delivers, Take-Two Could Hit $300 in 2026

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) has delivered a solid 2025, with shares up approximately 36% from their 52-week low of $177.35 and trading near recent highs. The rally has been fueled by strong NBA 2K performance and mounting anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, launching November 2026. With the stock at $240.55, investors are asking whether shares can push to $300 in the year ahead.

Wall Street Sees 15% Upside, But Expects More

Analysts are bullish on Take-Two’s prospects. The consensus price target sits at $277.40, implying 15% upside from current levels. Sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, with 25 of 28 analysts rating the stock a buy or strong buy. Wall Street expects revenue growth to continue accelerating, with quarterly revenue up 31% year-over-year.

Analysts are projecting 60% year-over-year earnings growth as the company emerges from its heavy investment cycle. Take-Two has absorbed over $9 billion in net losses across fiscal years 2023 through 2025 while developing GTA VI and other major titles. With those costs largely behind them, the company is positioned to convert that investment into revenue without proportional cost increases. CEO Strauss Zelnick reinforced this outlook on the recent earnings call, stating the company remains “highly confident that we’ll achieve sequential increases in and record levels of net bookings in fiscal 2026 and 2027.”

The Math Behind $300 Per Share

At $240.55, Take-Two trades at 28x forward earnings. At $300, shares would trade at roughly 35x forward earnings—a premium valuation, but reasonable for a company projecting 60% earnings growth and sitting on the most anticipated game release in over a decade.

Several catalysts could push Take-Two to $300:

GTA VI launch momentum: Grand Theft Auto V has sold over 210 million units. GTA VI launches November 2026, and Zelnick noted the “broad universe of console owners” represents a massive addressable market.

NBA 2K strength: The franchise delivered a "phenomenal quarter," with over 7 million units sold, recurrent spending up 30%, and daily active users up nearly 20%.

Pipeline execution: Civilization VII, Mafia: The Old Country, and Borderlands 4 all launch before year-end 2026, providing multiple revenue drivers.

Institutional conviction: Institutional ownership stands at 95.46%, reflecting strong smart-money backing.

Institutional ownership stands at 95.46%, reflecting strong smart-money backing. Technical setup: The stock’s RSI sits at 43.55, approaching oversold territory and suggesting a potential bounce if fundamentals cooperate.

History Shows $300 Is Within Reach

Hitting $300 would require a 25% gain. Take-Two has delivered returns exceeding 25% in multiple years, including a 171% gain in 2024 during the last major release cycle. While repeating those returns is less likely given the company’s larger market cap of $44.45 billion, the historical pattern shows major franchise releases can drive significant upside.

The Bottom Line on $300

Reaching $300 per share in 2026 would require Take-Two to gain 25%, pushing above Wall Street’s consensus target. The bull case is built on GTA VI’s transformational potential, continued NBA 2K strength, and the company’s emergence from its investment trough into a period of record bookings. As Zelnick put it, the company is “exceedingly optimistic about the commercial potential” ahead. We’ve outlined the blueprint for how Take-Two could see outsized returns in 2026.