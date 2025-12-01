Retail Traders Turn Bearish on SPY Amid $25.8 Trillion Debt Refinancing Concerns

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) fell 0.8% on Monday, coinciding with a sharp deterioration in retail investor sentiment. SPY’s social sentiment score dropped to 35 out of 100 earlier today, down from a neutral 57.3 just last week. That’s a 39% collapse in sentiment in under seven days. Discussions on Reddit show growing pessimism about equity valuations, debt concerns, and a rotation into defensive assets like gold. Meanwhile, speculative options activity remains elevated, a classic warning sign before corrections.

Defensive Rotation and Debt Wall Fears

Reddit’s investing communities are increasingly bearish. A detailed post on r/stocks arguing gold has “the strongest bull case in modern history” gained 691 upvotes and sparked 280 comments. The author laid out a comprehensive bear case centered on the 2026-2028 debt refinancing crisis, noting that $25.8 trillion in U.S. debt matures over those three years. The post warned: “We’re not in an AI bubble, we’re in an everything bubble. It is not normal for gold, bitcoin, and the S&P to all be at ATH.” Central banks are buying gold at rates not seen in decades, a signal that sophisticated investors are hedging against currency debasement.

And there are real reasons to be concerned:

SPY sentiment (35) now trails major holdings like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (69.1) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (63.2) by wide margins

(NASDAQ:GOOGL) (69.1) and (NASDAQ:AMZN) (63.2) by wide margins $25.8 trillion in U.S. debt matures 2026-2028, forcing refinancing at higher rates

Interest payments hit $970 billion in 2025, exceeding the entire defense budget

Speculative Excess Meets Technical Weakness

SPY’s 14-day RSI sits at 59.1, recovering from oversold territory (35.4 on November 20) but failing to regain bullish momentum above 60. The fund bounced 4.7% from its November 20 low of $652.53 but remains below its October peak of $689.70. Polymarket prediction markets show 50/50 odds on whether Bitcoin outperforms SPY in December, reflecting zero conviction either way. Watch for continued defensive rotation and whether SPY can reclaim $690, or if the sentiment collapse accelerates into year-end tax-loss selling.