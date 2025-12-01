S&P 500
6,818.60
-0.41%
Dow Jones
47,311.20
-0.82%
Nasdaq 100
25,365.00
-0.24%
Russell 2000
2,474.84
-0.90%
FTSE 100
9,690.40
-0.25%
Nikkei 225
49,477.50
-1.51%
Live: MongoDB (MDB) Q3 Earnings Coverage

Investing

Retail Traders Turn Bearish on SPY Amid $25.8 Trillion Debt Refinancing Concerns

Quick Read

  • The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) saw its social sentiment score drop 39% in one week to 35 out of 100.
  • SPY fell 0.8% on Monday amid concerns over $25.8T in U.S. debt maturing between 2026 and 2028.
  • Interest payments reached $970B in 2025 and now exceed the entire defense budget.
By Douglas A. McIntyre
Retail Traders Turn Bearish on SPY Amid $25.8 Trillion Debt Refinancing Concerns

© 24/7 Wall St.

Shares of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) fell 0.8% on Monday, coinciding with a sharp deterioration in retail investor sentiment. SPY’s social sentiment score dropped to 35 out of 100 earlier today, down from a neutral 57.3 just last week. That’s a 39% collapse in sentiment in under seven days. Discussions on Reddit show growing pessimism about equity valuations, debt concerns, and a rotation into defensive assets like gold. Meanwhile, speculative options activity remains elevated, a classic warning sign before corrections.

Defensive Rotation and Debt Wall Fears

Reddit’s investing communities are increasingly bearish. A detailed post on r/stocks arguing gold has “the strongest bull case in modern history” gained 691 upvotes and sparked 280 comments. The author laid out a comprehensive bear case centered on the 2026-2028 debt refinancing crisis, noting that $25.8 trillion in U.S. debt matures over those three years. The post warned: “We’re not in an AI bubble, we’re in an everything bubble. It is not normal for gold, bitcoin, and the S&P to all be at ATH.” Central banks are buying gold at rates not seen in decades, a signal that sophisticated investors are hedging against currency debasement.

Gold may have the strongest bull case in modern history
by
u/13jfncjai31 in
stocks

And there are real reasons to be concerned:

  • SPY sentiment (35) now trails major holdings like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (69.1) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (63.2) by wide margins
  • $25.8 trillion in U.S. debt matures 2026-2028, forcing refinancing at higher rates
  • Interest payments hit $970 billion in 2025, exceeding the entire defense budget

Speculative Excess Meets Technical Weakness

SPY’s 14-day RSI sits at 59.1, recovering from oversold territory (35.4 on November 20) but failing to regain bullish momentum above 60. The fund bounced 4.7% from its November 20 low of $652.53 but remains below its October peak of $689.70. Polymarket prediction markets show 50/50 odds on whether Bitcoin outperforms SPY in December, reflecting zero conviction either way. Watch for continued defensive rotation and whether SPY can reclaim $690, or if the sentiment collapse accelerates into year-end tax-loss selling.

