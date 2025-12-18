S&P 500
6,779.30
+0.47%
Dow Jones
47,990.00
-0.05%
Nasdaq 100
25,027.30
+1.04%
Russell 2000
2,509.76
+0.27%
FTSE 100
9,832.30
+0.62%
Nikkei 225
49,373.30
+0.16%
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Investing

Premarket Movers: Micron is Rocketing $31 Higher

Quick Read

  • Micron is surging thanks to strong earnings. EPS of $4.78 beat by 82 cents. Revenue of $13.64 billion beat by $760 million.
  • With an overweight rating on AVGO, Morgan Stanley has a $462 price target on AVGO.
  • Shares of Advanced Micro Devices are up about 3%, or by $6 a share in premarket. Analysts at Piper Sandler have an overweight rating on the stock.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Ian Cooper Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Premarket Movers: Micron is Rocketing $31 Higher

© Drew Angerer/ Getty Images News via Getty Images

Shares of Micron (NASDAQ:  MU) are up about 14%, or by $31 this morning.

All thanks to strong earnings. EPS of $4.78 beat by 82 cents. Revenue of $13.64 billion beat by $760 million. Moving forward, the company expects to earn between $8.22 and $8.62 per share, with revenue expected to be between $18.3 billion and $19.1 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were looking for $4.78 per share on revenue of $14.3 billion.

“Our Q2 outlook reflects substantial records across revenue, gross margin, EPS, and free cash flow, and we anticipate our business performance to continue strengthening through fiscal 2026,” added Sanjay Mehrotra, Chairman, President, and CEO of Micron, as quoted in an earnings release.

Fueling further upside, Micron says supply-demand issues could create a $100 billion high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market by 2028 – a milestone projected to arrive two years before the company’s previous outlook.

Micron also declared a dividend of $0.115 per share, which is payable on January 14 to shareholders of record as of December 29.

Broadcom

Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) took a massive hit after management warned of margin pressures.  However, as I noted the other day, analysts at Morgan Stanley still expect AVGO to see strong growth moving forward.

With an overweight rating on AVGO, Morgan Stanley has a $462 price target on AVGO. They also believe the latest pullback is an overreaction.

Analysts at Bank of America have a $500 price target with a buy rating. Goldman Sachs has a $450 price target with a buy rating. UBS has a $472 price target with a buy rating. And Bernstein has a $475 price target with an outperform rating.

This morning, AVGO is gaining lost ground after UBS added that it’s time to buy the dip. Technically, AVGO is severely oversold at $326.02. It’s also overextended on RSI, MACD, and Williams’ %R. From its last traded price of $326.02, we’d like to see it rally back to $400.

Advanced Micro Devices 

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are up about 3%, or by $6 a share, in premarket. Analysts at Piper Sandler have an overweight rating on the stock with a price target of $280 a share. The analysts are bullish on the stock ahead of its Helios launch. Helios is a new, open, rack-scale AI platform designed for AI training and inference.

Technically, AMD is also oversold on RSI, MACD, and Williams’ %R. From its last traded price of $198.11, we’d like to see the tech giant soar back to $270 initially.

Recent AMD earnings have also been solid. EPS OF $1.20 beat by three cents. Revenue of $9.25 billion, up 35.6% year over year, beat by $500 million. Moving forward, AMD expects fourth-quarter sales to be between $9.3 billion and $9.9 billion, with the mid-point of $9.6 billion above the $9.21 billion estimate.

“Our record third quarter performance and strong fourth quarter guidance marks a clear step up in our growth trajectory as our expanding compute franchise and rapidly scaling data center AI business drive significant revenue and earnings growth,” said Dr. Lisa Su, AMD chair and CEO, as quoted in an earnings release.

Continue Reading

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks
Ian Cooper |

Wall Street Analysts Just Upgraded These Five Stocks

Analysts are doubling down on market leaders, with fresh upgrades for Nvidia, AMD, Walmart, Amazon, and Broadcom. Firms like Cantor…
Premarket Movers: Amazon is Gaining Momentum
Ian Cooper |

Premarket Movers: Amazon is Gaining Momentum

Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) are up about $3.55 in premarket. All on news OpenAI is in talks with the…
2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in March
Ian Cooper |

2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy in March

Always keep an eye on stock splits. While splits don’t change the value of a stock, they can serve as…
Analysts See More Upside for this Rallying Cruise Stock
Ian Cooper |

Analysts See More Upside for this Rallying Cruise Stock

Analysts at Jefferies are pounding the table over Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK). Even after the VIK stock rallied from about…
Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings
Ian Cooper |

Stock Market Live December 18, 2025: S&P 500 (SPY) Soaring on Micron Earnings

Live Updates Get The Best Meta Live Earnings Coverage Like This Every Quarter Get earnings reminders, our top analysis on…
Why Broadcom, Netflix and Microsoft Are Lifting the Nasdaq Higher Today
Ian Cooper |

Why Broadcom, Netflix and Microsoft Are Lifting the Nasdaq Higher Today

Markets are still under a great deal of pressure. All thanks to more tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China and inflation…
Wall Street Analysts Still Love Marvell, Amazon, and Broadcom
Ian Cooper |

Wall Street Analysts Still Love Marvell, Amazon, and Broadcom

With a good deal of momentum, the S&P 500 could easily test 7,000 before the end of 2025. All thanks…
Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report
Ian Cooper |

Wall Street Still Loves Nvidia After Incredible Earnings Report

Markets are exploding on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) earnings. Just last night, Nvidia posted EPS of $1.30, which beat estimates by…
Forget NVIDIA: Buy These 3 Stocks Instead
Ian Cooper |

Forget NVIDIA: Buy These 3 Stocks Instead

NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the biggest tech names on the market. It’s also been one of the most…

Top Gaining Stocks

Micron Technology
MU Vol: 51,556,518
+$25.87
+11.47%
$251.39
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 5,754,311
+$10.95
+6.59%
$177.21
Lam Research
LRCX Vol: 7,094,367
+$9.92
+6.40%
$164.90
Starbucks
SBUX Vol: 10,608,289
+$4.55
+5.34%
$89.76
Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 2,553,441
+$14.68
+5.29%
$292.33

Top Losing Stocks

FactSet Research Systems
FDS Vol: 1,313,407
-$23.05
7.78%
$273.09
Generac
GNRC Vol: 1,563,459
-$7.81
5.39%
$137.01
Diamondback Energy
FANG Vol: 908,218
-$6.69
4.34%
$147.39
HP
HPQ Vol: 12,736,582
-$1.06
4.32%
$23.38
Marathon Petroleum
MPC Vol: 1,329,435
-$6.76
3.87%
$167.74