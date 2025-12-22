S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

Premarket Movers: Nvidia is Still Pushing Aggressively Higher

Quick Read

  • Nvidia is still riding the AI story, and a recent Barclays upgrade to a buy rating thanks to the likelihood of more AI spending.

  • After gaining $12.37 on Friday, Advanced Micro Devices is up another $4 in premarket.
  • While Micron is becoming overbought after breaking above triple top resistance, analysts are arguing for more upside.
By Ian Cooper Published
After gaining $6.85 on Friday, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is up another $3.25 in premarket.

The tech giant is still riding the AI story, and a recent Barclays upgrade to a buy rating, thanks to the likelihood of more AI spending.

“We are OW as the company has long-term sustainable growth led by a large lead in GPUs for AI in DC, with further Edge opportunities (autos, robots, etc.) and a competitive moat around a large portion of the market,” said the firm, as quoted by CNBC.

Technically, after finding triple bottom support dating back to September, NVDA is now challenging resistance at its 50-day moving average. However, if it can break above that, which could happen today, we’d like to see NVDA retest $200 next.

Plus, despite AI bubble fears, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030, as noted by Grand View Research.

Advanced Micro Devices

After gaining $12.37 on Friday, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) is up another $4 in premarket.  Technically, after finding strong support dating back to late November, AMD is just starting to pivot higher.

From its last traded price of $213.43, we’d like to see it challenge its 50-day moving average at around $239.74. AMD is also just starting to pivot from oversold RSI, MACD, and Williams’ %R. Also fueling upside is optimism following AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su’s meeting with China’s Commerce Minister, where the two spoke about strengthening cooperation.

On her second day of a China trip, Su exchanged views with MIIT head Li Lecheng on “strengthening cooperation in the digital economy and artificial intelligence sectors, according to a statement issued by MIIT, as reported by the South China Morning Post.

Micron

After an explosive few days on earnings and guidance, Micron (NASDAQ: MU) is up another $10.45 a share in premarket.

While Micron is becoming overbought after breaking above triple top resistance, analysts are arguing for more upside. Analysts at Rosenblatt, for example, have a $500 price target on MU with a buy rating, citing accelerating demand for memory and storage thanks to AI.

As we noted the other day, Micron’s EPS of $4.78 beat by 82 cents. Revenue of $13.64 billion beat by $760 million. Moving forward, the company expects to earn between $8.22 and $8.62 per share, with revenue expected to be between $18.3 billion and $19.1 billion for the second quarter. Analysts were looking for $4.78 per share on revenue of $14.3 billion.

Fueling further upside, Micron says supply-demand issues could create a $100 billion high-bandwidth memory (HBM) market by 2028 – a milestone projected to arrive two years before the company’s previous outlook.

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80