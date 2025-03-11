Why Broadcom, Netflix and Microsoft Are Lifting the Nasdaq Higher Today hocus-focus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Markets are still under a great deal of pressure.

All thanks to more tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China and inflation threats, and recessionary concerns. However, some stocks are bucking the downtrend. Here are three moving the NASDAQ.

Key Points About This Article

Broadcom is oversold and just starting to pivot higher, with Citi analysts adding that AVGO is one of its top artificial intelligence picks.

Netflix just recorded quarterly earnings and logged in higher user growth than expected.

Microsoft is regaining momentum, with Wedbush saying it’s one of its top picks.

Broadcom

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) was up about $7 a share earlier today.

For one, AVGO is oversold and just starting to pivot higher. Two, Citi analysts recently said AVGO is one of its top artificial intelligence picks. The firm added that it expects semiconductor sales to jump about 13% yearly to $709.5 billion on solid AI strength.

Three, recent earnings weren’t too shabby, with the company reporting revenue of $14.92 billion, as compared to expectations of $14.62 billion. Adjusted EPS jumped to $1.60, which was ahead of expectations of $1.51. All thanks to continued strength in AI. Guidance was also solid, with AVGO guiding to $14.9 billion, as compared to estimates of $14.71 billion.

Helping, analysts at Morgan Stanley just raised their price target on AVGO to $260 from $246 with an outperform rating. Truist raised its price target to $267, with a reiterated buy rating.

Netflix

Shares of oversold Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) are up about $24 a share.

This is just days after the company’s projections for slower subscriber growth. The good news is the company did post record quarterly earnings and logged in higher user growth than expected. Plus, it just added about $15 billion to its buyback program. In its most recent quarter, NFLX also added 18.91 million net subscribers (44% growth year over year).

It raised its 2025 revenue forecast by about $500 million, now expecting to see revenue in a range of $43.5 billion and $44.5 billion. Even better, analysts at Bank of America, JPMorgan, Barclays and Canaccord Genuity are all bullish on the stock.

Microsoft

Just as oversold, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is seeing action on the day.

After dropping to a low of $378.65, MSFT is now up to $384 a share and could rally even higher.

The tech giant is also getting caught up in an AI boom, with analysts at Wedbush saying Microsoft is one of its top picks. Also, as noted by Seeking Alpha, “Wedbush believes policy uncertainties will calm down in the months ahead, and this period of downward pressure presents a ‘golden opportunity.’”

Analysts at TD Cowen also reiterated a buy rating on MSFT with a price target of $475.