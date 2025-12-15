S&P 500
Analysts See More Upside for this Rallying Cruise Stock

  • Even after the VIK stock rallied from about $57.50 to $68.75, Jefferies sees more upside ahead.
  • After plummeting from about $67.50 to $43.85 on healthcare policy uncertainty, Morgan Stanley upgraded the DOCS stock to an overweight rating with a $65 price target.
  • Goldman Sachs just upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a buy rating with a price target of $80 from $64 a share.
Analysts at Jefferies are pounding the table over Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK).

Even after the VIK stock rallied from about $57.50 to $68.75, Jefferies sees more upside ahead. The firm upgraded VIK to a buy rating with a price target of $80 from $60, noting, “We are upgrading the stock on visibility to continued strong growth in revenue, Adj. EBITDA, and Adj. EPS, paired with coverage-leading (>100%) FCF conversion,” as quoted by CNBC.

Plus, recent earnings have been strong. EPS of $1.20 beat by a penny. Revenue of $2 billion, up 19% year over year, beat by $10 million. Funds seem to like the stock, as well.  Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, for example, increased its holdings in VIK by adding more than 573,000 shares, as noted at the end of September.

Also, we have to consider that cruise demand has been explosive, with many of the top cruise companies seeing an increase in traveler demand. With Viking, demand is expected to remain strong through 2026, with strong forward-booking demand of 70% being reported. That’s 14% higher than the 2025 season, and is again showing no signs of cooling.

Doximity

Morgan Stanley says Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) is attractive after its recent pullback.

In fact, after plummeting from about $67.50 to $43.85 on healthcare policy uncertainty, Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to an overweight rating with a $65 price target. The firm also cited DOC’s strong free cash flow and strong balance sheet.

“Underperformance in DOCS is at odds with our checks on the business and strengthening platform engagement,” the analysts said, as quoted by CNBC, adding that the stock trades at more than a 25% discount to its median post-COVID EV/EBITDA multiple.

Analysts at Raymond James upgraded DOCS to a strong buy, noting that the digital platform stock’s 25x free cash flow is too attractive to ignore.  In additon, after finding strong support at $45, oversold shares of DOCS are just starting to pivot higher. Last trading at $45.59, we’d like to see DOCS initially retest $52.50. Longer term, we’d like to see the DOC stock refill its bearish gap at around $65 a share.

Las Vegas Sands

Goldman Sachs just upgraded Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) to a buy rating with a price target of $80 from $64 a share.

All of which is being supported by acceleration in Macao gross gaming revenue, which just increased 14.4% year over year to $2.6 billion, which was above expectations for 10.5% growth, as noted by the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau, as noted by Seeking Alpha.

There’s also been the rising tourism preference for Macao, and a rising Chinese stock market, as also noted by CNBC. Moving forward, analysts expect to see further gaming recovery in 2026 thanks to a stronger event calendar. A firmer currency is also seen supporting gaming revenue in 2026 for Macao casinos, as well.

At the moment, shares of LVS are still consolidating at around $66.92. From here, we’d like to see it break from consolidation and potentially retest $70 a share.

