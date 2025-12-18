World’s Richest Family Gets Much Richer

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The richest family in the world is the Walton family, by a large margin. They are the descendants of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) founder Sam Walton.

Every year, Forbes and Bloomberg release a list of the richest families in the world. The estimates are easy for the wealth that is mostly held in public companies. Private company ownership and investments are harder to value accurately.

Bloomberg puts the Walton figure at $513 billion across three generations. The second richest family is controlled by Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, at $336 billion. The net worth of the Waltons is well below that of Elon Musk, who is the world’s richest person with a net worth of $632 billion.

The Waltons and their foundations own 44% of Walmart, the world’s largest retailer. Walmart’s market cap is $922 billion, which makes it the 13th most valuable company in the world. Based on the math, the Waltons have other valuable holdings.

For the most recent quarter, Walmart reported revenue of $180 billion, up 6% from the same quarter a year earlier. Earnings rose 35% to $0.77 per share. Walmart has 2.1 million employees around the world and more than 10,500 stores.

The Waltons’ wealth increased over the past year. Walmart stock is up 21% over that period, compared to an 11% increase in the S&P 500.

The Waltons are unusual among the mega-rich because they inherited their wealth. Most of the people at the top of the rich lists are founders or early employees. These include Elon Musk of Tesla, Larry Ellison of Oracle, Bill Gates of Microsoft, Jensen Huang of Nvidia, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Larry Page and Sergey Brin of Alphabet. And, of course, Warren Buffett.

The Waltons did not have to work as hard as the tech founders to get mega-rich.

