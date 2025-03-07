Number of People Worth Over $100 Billion Rises to 15 walmartcorporate / Flickr

The number of people worldwide worth $100 billion or more has hit 15. All but two are Americans, and all but four made money on their own.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: The number of people worldwide worth $100 billion or more has risen to 15.

They are mostly Americans, and just a few inherited their wealth.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Trending Video ▶️

The people who inherited money worth over $100 billion are all part of the Walton family. Their money came from Sam Walton, who started Walmart in 1962. By 1990, Walmart was the largest retailer in the United States. Today, it employs 2.1 million people worldwide. With revenue of about $600 billion, it is number one on the Fortune 500. Jim, Rob, and Alice Walton are worth $117 billion each, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The only two people on the list who are not American are Bernard Arnault, the French founder, board chair, and CEO of luxury goods company LVMH, and Amancio Ortega Gaona, a Spaniard and founder of Inditex fashion group, which includes the Zara and Bershka clothing and accessories store chains. Arnault is worth $188 billion, and Ortega Gaona is worth $107 billion.

Musk, Buffett, Bezos, and Others

Paul Morigi / Getty Images

Elon Musk remains at the top of the list despite a sharp fall in Tesla’s stock, of which he owns 10%. He also owns controlling interests in SpaceX, which has a total value of over $350 billion, and AI company xAI, which has a total value of over $70 billion. Musk’s net worth is $330 billion, down just over $100 billion this year.

Everyone else among the 15 was a founder or early employee of a major tech company. The sole exception is Warren Buffett, who was often called the greatest investor in American history. Most of his wealth comes from his ownership of Berkshire Hathaway. The 94-year-old is worth $156 billion.

The list also includes Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, who is worth $222 billion, and Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder of Facebook, who is worth the same.

Oracle founder Larry Ellison is worth $173 billion. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft, follows with a net worth of $165 billion. Steve Ballmer, an early employee of Microsoft who was also its CEO from 2000 to 2014, is worth $139 billion.

Larry Page, Google’s co-founder, is worth $156 billion. Sergey Brin, another co-founder, is worth $147 billion. The list is rounded out by Dell founder Michale Dell, who is worth $104 billion.

Given the extent to which many of these billionaires own public company stock, the direction of the market may have more of an effect on the list than anything else.

The Ninth Richest Person in the World Got the Best Revenge and Made Billions

It’s Your Money, Your Future—Own It (sponsor) Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? For families with more than $500,000 saved for retirement, finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors who serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. If you’ve saved and built a substantial nest egg for you and your family, don’t delay; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.