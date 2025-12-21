S&P 500
ARTY Is Probably The Single Best Way To Bet On AI Stocks Without Having To Pick Individual Winners

Quick Read

  • ARTY returned 28.6% year-to-date through December 2025. That beats the S&P 500 by over 12 percentage points.
  • Vertiv (data center infrastructure) is the largest holding at 5.95%. That exceeds NVIDIA at 4.3%.
  • The fund allocates 66.4% to technology across 67 holdings. Two-thirds concentration creates high sector volatility.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
The hardest part about investing in artificial intelligence isn’t believing in the technology—it’s deciding which companies will actually profit from it. Will chip makers dominate? Cloud providers? Software platforms? Infrastructure builders? The answer is probably all of them, which is why iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) has become popular for investors wanting broad AI exposure without concentrated bets.

What ARTY Actually Does

ARTY provides exposure to the entire AI value chain through a single ticker. With $1.9 billion in assets and a 0.47% expense ratio, the fund holds 67 companies spanning semiconductors, data center infrastructure, cloud platforms, and AI software. The portfolio tilts heavily toward technology at 66.4%, but captures less obvious AI plays. Vertiv Holdings (NYSE:VRT), a data center infrastructure company, is the fund’s largest holding at 5.95%—bigger than NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s 4.3%, revealing a sophisticated thesis: AI needs massive physical infrastructure most investors overlook.

The diversification is real. No single holding exceeds 6%, and the top 10 include chip designers (Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), NVIDIA), networking equipment (Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)), AI platforms (Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)), and hyperscalers (Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)). One Reddit user on r/ETFs discussed AI-focused ETFs, writing: “ARTY is a good choice if you want exposure to the entire AI stack – from infrastructure (data centers, chips) to software and applications. It’s more balanced than just buying NVIDIA or pure-play chip ETFs.” This observation highlights how ARTY balances infrastructure with software layers of the AI stack.

An infographic titled &#039;ARTY: Broad AI Exposure, Simplified.&#039; It is divided into three sections. Section 1, &#039;How It Works: The Entire AI Value Chain,&#039; features a central brain icon within a chip connected by lines to four circular icons representing key components: Infrastructure (e.g., Data Centers), Semiconductors (e.g., Chip Designers), Cloud Platforms (e.g., Hyperscalers), and AI Software (e.g., Applications). Text below states &#039;67 Holdings (Top 10 includes diverse players like Vertiv, NVIDIA, Palantir). Active Management allows repositioning.&#039; Section 2, &#039;BEST USE CASE: Satellite for Thematic Growth,&#039; shows a larger circle labeled &#039;Diversified Portfolio&#039; with a smaller connected circle labeled &#039;ARTY: AI SATELLITE.&#039; Bullet points explain its use for investors seeking long-term capital appreciation from the AI theme without picking single winners, and accepting higher volatility for concentrated growth potential. Section 3, &#039;PROS &amp; CONS: Tradeoffs to Consider,&#039; is presented in two columns. The &#039;PROS (BULLISH)&#039; column has green checkmarks next to: &#039;Broad Diversification (Balanced across stack, not just chips),&#039; &#039;Strong Outperformance (28.6% YTD 2025 vs. benchmarks),&#039; and &#039;Captures overlooked players (e.g., infrastructure).&#039; The &#039;CONS (BEARISH)&#039; column has red crosses next to: &#039;Sector Concentration (High tech volatility &amp; valuation risk),&#039; &#039;Negligible Dividend Income (Purely capital appreciation),&#039; and &#039;Higher Beta (More volatile than broad market).&#039; A concluding note at the bottom advises to &#039;Avoid if seeking capital preservation or significant income.&#039;
This infographic details how ARTY provides broad AI exposure across the entire AI value chain, from infrastructure to software, outlining its benefits and drawbacks as a satellite investment.

Performance That Justifies the Thesis

ARTY delivered a 28.6% return year-to-date through December 2025, crushing both the S&P 500’s 16.1% and the Nasdaq-100’s 20.7%. That’s over 12 percentage points of alpha versus the broad market and nearly 8 points versus a tech-heavy benchmark.

 

The fund’s 119% portfolio turnover reflects active management, allowing repositioning as the AI landscape evolves.

The Tradeoffs You’re Accepting

ARTY is a concentrated sector bet. With two-thirds in technology, you’re exposed to tech sector volatility and valuation risk. When AI enthusiasm cools or interest rates spike, this fund will feel it harder than a diversified portfolio. The 1.52 equity beta confirms higher volatility than the broader market.

You’re also accepting negligible dividend income. The fund’s yield is essentially zero, making this purely a capital appreciation play.

Who Should Skip This

Conservative investors nearing retirement should avoid ARTY. The volatility and lack of income make it unsuitable for capital preservation. Investors with significant direct holdings in NVIDIA, Microsoft, or other mega-cap tech names may find they’re doubling down on existing positions, negating the diversification benefit.

Consider BOTZ as an Alternative

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) offers a different angle with $3 billion in assets and broader sector exposure. While BOTZ charges a higher 0.68% expense ratio, it allocates only 26.5% to technology, spreading risk across healthcare robotics, industrial automation, and international companies. The tradeoff? BOTZ has significantly underperformed, gaining just 12.8% year-to-date versus ARTY’s 28.6%. If you want lower concentration risk and don’t mind sacrificing returns, BOTZ provides more defensive positioning.

ARTY works best as a satellite position for investors who believe AI infrastructure and software will drive the next decade of tech growth but don’t want to pick individual winners. Just understand you’re accepting higher volatility in exchange for concentrated exposure to one of the market’s most compelling themes.

