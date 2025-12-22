S&P 500
6,891.60
+0.03%
Dow Jones
48,432.20
+0.02%
Nasdaq 100
25,515.80
+0.02%
Russell 2000
2,559.68
-0.02%
FTSE 100
9,888.80
-0.02%
Nikkei 225
50,596.30
+0.27%

Investing

3 Dividend ETFs You Haven’t Heard of That Yield Over 5%

Quick Read

  • Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV) yields 5.72% monthly from 41 natural resource dividend stocks. NDIV managers cite a possible commodity supercycle driven by wars and green energy demand.
  • Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) yields 5.19% monthly by investing exclusively in AAA-rated senior CLO debt tranches.
  • Columbia Research Enhanced Real Estate ETF (CRED) yields 5.56% and uses a rules-based system to select REITs with stronger growth and income potential.
  • If you’re focused on picking the right stocks and ETFs you may be missing the bigger picture: retirement income. That is exactly what The Definitive Guide to Retirement Income was created to solve, and it’s free today. Read more here
Follow 24/7 Wall St. on Google
By Omor Ibne Ehsan Published
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
3 Dividend ETFs You Haven’t Heard of That Yield Over 5%

© 24/7 Wall St.

How many ETFs can you name that yield over 5% that don’t involve covered call strategies? It is unlikely that the ETFs you have in mind will overlap with the Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIV), Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA), and Columbia Research Enhanced Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CRED).

All of them come with a yield above 5% and they derive that income in niche ways that are worth looking into. These ETFs can complement your portfolio very well if you pair them up with popular lower-yield ETFs.

Higher yields will become more important in the coming months as the Federal Reserve has shown more willingness to cut. The current Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s term will end in May 2026. He’s expected to be replaced with a Trump appointee.

As such, the next Fed Chair is very likely to be even more dovish on interest rates. Low interest rates will then drag down Treasury yields and lead to far more interest in the following high-yield dividend ETFs.

Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF (NDIV)

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF tracks the performance of the EQM Natural Resources Dividend Income Index before fees. It holds 41 dividend stocks from companies involved with natural resources.

The companies it holds are cash cows, and the dividend yield should stay above 5%. Natural resources have historically served as an inflation hedge, so these hard assets are well-suited in the current environment.

The fund’s own managers say that there is a possible “commodity supercycle” due to “current world events (war, ongoing pandemic, supply chain issues, growing demand for green energy commodities, etc.)”

NDIV yields 5.72% and yields monthly. It comes with a 0.59% expense ratio, or $59 per $10,000.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA)

Not all bonds have to be from the government for you to invest in. If you want top-notch safety, Treasuries are what first springs to mind, but you can squeeze out more yield with AAA-rated bonds.

The Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF does exactly this. It invests in the senior-most debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). These bonds are “first priority,” meaning they are the first to receive interest and principal payments.

Any single security is limited to 5% of the portfolio, and any single CLO manager is limited to 10%. All securities are rated AAA, and if any fall below investment grade, the advisor can sell or adjust the position. It is very unlikely that these companies would ever miss interest payments, as AAA-rated bonds are the next safest asset.

AAA yields 5.19% and also pays monthly. The expense ratio is 0.25%, or $25 per $10,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Real Estate ETF (CRED)

The Columbia Research Enhanced Real Estate ETF gives you exposure to U.S. real estate investment trusts (REITs) by combining traditional market-cap weighting with active research insights.

It uses a rules-based system to select and weight companies it believes have better growth and income potential through the Beta Advantage Lionstone Research Enhanced REIT Index. This index screens out underperforming stocks and buys those that it believes have quality, income, and value.

The real estate industry has been under a lot of scrutiny since 2008, and rightfully so. However, the industry has learned a lot from it, and the lessons drawn from the Great Recession allowed most REITs to breeze through the aggressive interest rate increases in the past few years.

Now that rates are going down, I expect CRED to do even better. REITs thrive in low-rate environments, and the extra cash will translate into higher dividends since these companies are legally required to pay 90% of taxable income as dividends.

CRED ETF comes with a 5.56% dividend yield and an expense ratio of 0.33%, or $33 per $10,000.

Featured Reads

Our top personal finance-related articles today. Your wallet will thank you later.

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
David Beren |

Baby Boomers Are Bucking This Retirement Norm
This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years
David Beren |

This Is How Many Americans Have Socked Away At Least $500K for Their Retirement Years

Continue Reading

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Monthly-Paying Dividend ETFs Perfect for Retirement Income

After over a decade of ultra-low yields, retirees are finding themselves much more comfortable due to Treasuries yielding sub-5% interest…
3 Dividend ETFs to Buy ASAP Before Rate Cuts in September 2025
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

3 Dividend ETFs to Buy ASAP Before Rate Cuts in September 2025

Investors have been anxiously waiting for September, and it’s finally here. The Federal Reserve has been hinting for months that…
Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now
Lee Jackson |

Why 6 Incredible Passive Income ETFs Are the Safest Way to Invest Now

These six exchange-traded funds are among the safest ways for investors to invest now to position themselves in a volatile…
Much Better Than a CD: 3 ETFs Paying Over 6% That You Can Sell Anytime
Omor Ibne Ehsan |

Much Better Than a CD: 3 ETFs Paying Over 6% That You Can Sell Anytime

CDs (Certificates of Deposit) yield a fixed rate, and many have been leaning towards them due to the higher interest…
If You Invested in These 5 Dividend Stocks, You Could Make $4,300 per Year
John Seetoo |

If You Invested in These 5 Dividend Stocks, You Could Make $4,300 per Year

With the 10-year U.S. Treasury bond currently yielding 4.38%, interest rates are still abnormally high given positive job growth, trillions…
Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income
Lee Jackson |

Baby Boomers Are Using 6 Incredible ETFs to Generate Huge Passive Income

These six top ETFs make sense for investors looking for dependable, often monthly instead of quarterly, distributions.
4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 10%+ You Can Trust
Rich Duprey |

4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Paying 10%+ You Can Trust

Balancing Reward and Risk Ultra-high yield stocks, offering dividends above 10%, present compelling opportunities for income-focused investors, particularly in a…
The Great 8% Dividend Stocks – 4 That Can Deliver Huge and Secure Passive Income
Lee Jackson |

The Great 8% Dividend Stocks – 4 That Can Deliver Huge and Secure Passive Income

Most dividend investors seek solid passive income streams from quality dividend stocks. Passive income is a steady stream of unearned…
These 5 Monthly ETFs Yield Over 9% — and No One Talks About Them
Rich Duprey |

These 5 Monthly ETFs Yield Over 9% — and No One Talks About Them

Monthly dividend stocks are a compelling choice for investors seeking consistent income to cover regular expenses or reinvest for growth.…

Top Gaining Stocks

First Solar
FSLR Vol: 3,478,953
+$17.61
+6.60%
$284.59
Norwegian Cruise Line
NCLH Vol: 20,049,860
+$1.23
+5.34%
$24.27
+$16.88
+5.01%
$353.52
Constellation Brands
STZ Vol: 3,644,930
+$6.73
+4.98%
$141.74
New Pluto Global
PSKY Vol: 11,603,637
+$0.56
+4.29%
$13.61

Top Losing Stocks

Seagate Technology
STX Vol: 4,340,409
-$13.51
4.56%
$282.85
Dollar Tree
DLTR Vol: 4,266,827
-$5.35
4.18%
$122.49
Dominion Energy
D Vol: 18,834,504
-$2.21
3.72%
$57.22
Target
TGT Vol: 11,985,246
-$2.81
2.87%
$95.20
Lamb Weston
LW Vol: 8,135,004
-$1.14
2.59%
$42.80