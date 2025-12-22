Most High Yield ETFs Stink, But JEPQ Pays 10.1% And Is Up Big The Last 6 Months

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

In today’s choppy market, it’s easy to get lured into chasing the highest-yielding ETFs in hopes of squeezing out bigger returns. Sometimes that works, but more often high yields come with trade-offs that can disappoint once volatility hits. The last thing investors want is to reach for income and end up taking on the wrong kind of risk for their goals. One high-yield ETF that has stood out for balancing income and performance is the JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ). In fact, JEPQ currently boasts a yield of 10.1% and has been on a tear over the past six months. Let’s explore what you can expect from investing in the JEPQ ETF.

Why JEPQ Rocks

If you’ve got sidelined capital ready to put to work, you might want to consider the high-yielding JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ), operating on all cylinders. With a high yield of 10.1% that far exceeds the broader market on top of $32.6 billion in total assets under management, JEPQ has delivered a double-digit percentage return over the past six months alone of approximately 11%. JEPQ carries an NAV value of $57.91 per share. This ETF not only invests in equities but harnesses a sophisticated options strategy to amplify dividend income.

The fund has posted a more impressive 14% year-to-date return on a NAV basis, neck-and-neck with the S&P 500, showing it can participate in upside while throwing off meaningful monthly cash flow. Its compelling yield surpasses that of other asset classes, including the 10-year bond, global REITs and broad stock market. Most recently, JEPQ paid a $0.55323 per share monthly distribution (as of December 2025), giving income investors cushion in a market that is prone to swing on each new inflation or rate headline.

As an actively managed ETF, JEPQ boasts a portfolio management team with decades of combined experience alongside top ratings from Morningstar. Over the past year, an investment in JEPQ has been another step toward financial freedom. Whether its performance will continue in the new year remains to be seen, but JEPQ ETF has three years of history under its belt and is built for the long term.

Why Other High Yield ETFs Can Disappoint

The thing about many high-yield ETFs is that their income might seem rock-solid until the hidden cracks eventually emerge. On the bond front, junk bond ETFs reward investors for bearing higher default risk, which often spikes during economic slowdowns as weaker borrowers falter on debt payments, leading to wider credit spreads and falling prices.

Over on the equity side, certain high-dividend approaches pack in companies with lofty payout ratios but shaky earnings, making those dividends prone to cuts when profit margins squeeze. Essentially, you might face reduced income alongside capital declines, particularly in an uncertain economy as investors shift to more defensive assets. For example, ETFs focused on business development companies have had targets on their backs amid an economy in which interest rates are falling and worries are spreading over potential dividend cuts. Recent performance highlights the risks of certain high-yield strategies when economic pressures lose those swirling today tend to mount.