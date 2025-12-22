Stock Market Live December 22: Gold, Silver, and Nvidia Rallies Drive S&P 500 (VOO) Higher

Live Coverage Has Ended

Another holiday-shortened trading week begins today, and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) is feeling the Christmas spirit. The ETF opened up 0.6% Monday.

Helping to fuel the rally is again Nvidia (Nasdaq: NVDA), which plans to begin shipments of its H200 AI chip to China in February. Initial orders are said to total anywhere from 40,000 to 80,000 H200 chips. At prices as high as $40,000 per ship, that’s as much as $3.2 billion in revenue for Nvidia, all in one go.

In precious metal news, gold prices are up another 1% at $4,443.10 per ounce today. Silver is up 2.3% to $69.06 per ounce. Gold prices are up 68% so far this year, and silver prices have more than doubled.

And in M&A news, asset manager Janus Henderson (NYSE: JHG) just announced it will sell itself to Trian and General Catalyst for $49 per share cash in a deal valued at $7.4 billion.

Janus stock is up nearly 4% on the news.

Earnings

There’s not a lot happening on the earnings front this week, but this morning office paper supplier Ennis (NYSE: EBF) beat earnings by a penny with $0.42 per share earned in Q3 2025.

Revenue for the quarter was $100.2 million, slightly below estimates, but investors seem in a forgiving mood. Ennis stock is up nearly 3%. versus the consensus estimate of $100.9 million.