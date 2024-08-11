Entering This Theme Park Costs a Shocking $149 Per Person JodiJacobson / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Theme park ticket prices, on average, have only gone up over the last few years. Many theme park tickets are competitively priced if not the same price. Disney and Universal parks dominate the most expensive list.



When you think about some of the most exciting vacations you have ever had, theme parks are likely at the top of your mind. From the rides, good food, shows, characters, and everything in between, theme parks can be an all-day or all-week adventure. The only real downside with theme parks is that costs only go in one direction, which is up.

Whether it’s Disney World, Universal Studios, Busch Gardens, or any other major theme park in America, the cost of admission feels like more than your mortgage payment. Spending a week in Orlando visiting Disney for a family of four is a small fortune. With this in mind, we’re using data from Digg and Nasdaq to look at America’s most expensive theme parks in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

This topic feels super relevant to the readers of 24/7 Wall St. for multiple reasons. First and foremost, many companies on this list are publicly traded, including Disney and Universal’s parent company, Comcast. Second, we all need a vacation every now and then to step away from the financial world, enjoy the fruits of our labor, and hopefully not drag the kids from ride to ride.

12. Legoland California

Location: Carlsbad, California

Adult admission price: $91

LEGO lovers, unite! Legoland California is one of the best places to visit if you even love this generation’s oldest toy. You can start with Captain Cranky’s Challenge as a pirate ship whisks you on a ride or try the Coast Guard Build-A-Boat and race your LEGO watercraft. Driving School is an excellent way for parents to learn early how much driver’s ed each child will need or take a ride on Coastersaurus, where you trample through trees. End the day with a LEGO Factory Tour and learn exactly how these famous bricks come to life.

11. Six Flags Magic Mountain

Location: Valencia, California

Adult admission price: $93

For those who want to try something other than Disney and Universal, a stop at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia, California, is in order. There is just as much to do here, and you’re paying a few dollars less per ticket on average than at any Disney park. Once in Six Flags, start with the Tatsu roller coaster, which offers a full park view. Next, try Full Throttle, which gives you a 160-foot drop, considered the world’s tallest and fastest drop. Lastly, ride the Viper, which reaches a height of 188 feet and 70 miles per hour.

10. Walt Disney World Disney Hollywood Studios

Location: Bay Lake, Florida

Adult admission price: $97 (Tied)

The best-kept secret in the Disney portfolio of theme parks is Hollywood Studios. With so much to see and do for the average admission price of $97, there is just something awesome about this park. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, your first stop is Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, or if you love Indiana Jones, you’re heading to the Epic Stunt Spectacular first. Rollercoaster fans will want to head to the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, one of the best indoor roller coasters you have ever tried. For the kids, head to Toy Story Land and try something a little slower with Slinky Dog Dash.

9. SeaWorld Orlando

Location: Orlando, Florida

Adult admission price: $97 (Tied)

If you’re looking for a theme park that isn’t Disney, SeaWorld in Orlando might be exactly what you need. This park undoubtedly aims to please animal and rollercoaster lovers alike with exciting things to do. First, start the day by coming face-to-face with bottlenose dolphins or riding on the Manta roller coaster, one of the most unique experiences in Orlando. You can also take a watery ride to Atlantis, but be prepared for a bit of a splash. There’s also a Sesame Street park section for the kids, where you can meet all the kid’s favorites, including Elmo, Oscar, Ernie, and Bert. Parents, know there is a better-than-good chance you’re leaving this park with at least one souvenir for every child in your group.

8. Walt Disney World – Epcot

Location: Bay Lake

Adult admission price: $97 (Tied)

The second theme park built by Disney in the Orlando area is Epcot, and it was also the last park to be overseen by Walt Disney while it was in construction. Originally, Epcot was designed to be the Experimental City of Tomorrow, but costs forced Disney to scale back its plans and create a new type of theme park. As part of your $97 admission, you can visit the foods and shows of various countries to experience the delights of France and Italy or ride Guardians of the Galaxy.

7. Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom

Location: Bay Lake, Florida

Adult admission price: $97 (Tied)

Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom is the answer for animal lovers who want to combine their passion for all things furry with Disney. This fan-favorite park offers some of the most exciting rides at any Disney park, including Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safari, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond! There is so much to see and do at Animal Kingdom that the average admission fee of $97 feels like an absolute bargain.

6. Universal Studios Florida

Location: Orlando, Florida

Adult admission price: $102 (Tied)

The first of a two-part combination in Orlando, Universal Studios Florida, is a fantastic way to spend time with the family. You can choose where to start with the Universal Mega Movie Parade, or maybe you want to take things a little slower with the CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular. If you’re a Harry Potter fan, head over to Hogwarts Always, where you will see and talk to some of your favorite characters from the movie franchise. Of course, no trip to Universal in Florida is complete without ET, MIB, and The Mummy.

5. Universal Islands of Adventure

Location: Orlando, Florida

Adult admission price: $102 (Tied)

One of the most exciting parks in the Universal portfolio, Islands of Adventure is appropriately named for everything you can see and do. With an average ticket price of $102 for adult admission, you won’t be spending your money poorly. First, you must start by riding the Hulk, the flagship rollercoaster at the park. Alternatively, you can start with the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which includes four inversions and a 360-barrel roll above the water.

4. Universal Studios Hollywood

Location: Los Angeles, California

Adult admission price: $109

Costing slightly less than Disney theme parks, Universal Studios Hollywood is no less of a fun experience. With an average price of $109 for adult admission, there is much to do and see, including the famous backlot tour. Halloween Horror Nights are one of the country’s best holiday-themed events, or you can spend time at the newly built Super Nintendo World. Of course, you can also stop at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which is worth the price of admission all on its own.

3. Walt Disney World

Location: Bay Lake, Florida

Adult admission price: $122

As the largest theme park in the Disney portfolio, Walt Disney World is an incredible experience. In the heart of a 25,000-acre area that Disney owns, Walt Disney World has long been one of, if not the most visited theme parks in the world. This park has become a staple of American culture and is regularly featured in holiday television specials on the ABC network. You’ll always find something to do between Main Street, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, and more.

2. Disneyland Park

Location: Anaheim, California

Adult admission price: $149 (Tied)

Right next to Disney California Adventure Park, both physically and financially, is Disneyland Park, which is also $149 on average for a single adult ticket. As the original Disney theme park, this experience has a lot of magic, and the ticket price is well worth everything you’ll get to see and do. Still, there is no question that this can quickly add up for a family of four as kids’ tickets (above two years old) are generally are only $5 to $10 cheaper than the adult price.

1. Disney California Adventure Park

Location: Anaheim, California

Adult admission price: $149 (Tied)

Adults, be prepared as a single-day admission ticket to Disneyland California Adventure Park is $149 per person. A caveat here is that this price is an average cost of admission, as pricing varies depending on the day. You might be able to “sneak” into the park on an off-day for $104, while a busy holiday weekend might cost you $194. The bottom line is that you never really know how much a ticket will cost until you are ready to hit the “purchase” button, but expect around $149 on average.