5 Stocks to Buy Now That May Be Huge 2021 Summertime Winners

With the unofficial Memorial Day weekend start to the summer behind us, the first real day of the new season is a short three weeks away on Monday June 21. With school soon to be out in most parts of the country, and COVID-19 restrictions largely loosening or over, families are getting ready for their long-awaited annual summer exodus to all points north, south, east and west for fun and vacations. Many reports indicate that this could be the biggest summer travel season in decades.

In addition, many homeowners are getting ready for summer projects to enhance the value and fun of homeownership, and that caters to the big retailers that fill the needs of gardeners, home repair enthusiasts and more.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. research database and found a host of top stocks that should do great over the next 90 days. Many are rated Buy by the top firms we cover. It is still important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Cedar Fair

Plenty of families will be heading to this top company’s theme parks this summer. Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as associated resort facilities, in the United States and Canada.

As of February 17, 2021, the company operated 13 properties, which included 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling approximately 2,300 rooms and 600 luxury RV sites; as well as an additional theme park in California under a management contract.

Its amusement parks include the following:

Cedar Point, located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio

Knott’s Berry Farm, near Los Angeles, California

Canada’s Wonderland, near Toronto, Ontario

Kings Island, near Cincinnati, Ohio

Carowinds, in Charlotte, North Carolina

Kings Dominion, situated near Richmond, Virginia

California’s Great America, located in Santa Clara, California

Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Worlds of Fun, located in Kansas City, Missouri

Valleyfair, situated near Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Michigan’s Adventure, near Muskegon, Michigan

Schlitterbahn Waterpark & Resort New Braunfels, in New Braunfels, Texas

Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston, in Galveston, Texas

The company also manages and operates Gilroy Gardens Family Theme Park in Gilroy, California, and it owns and operates the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark Resort, Hotel Breakers, Cedar Point’s Express Hotel and Sawmill Creek Resort.

B. Riley has a Buy rating on the shares and recently raised the price target to $75 from $70. The Wall Street consensus target is $61.67, and Cedar Fair stock closed most recently at $45.30 a share.

